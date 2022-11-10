Keeping it civil. Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ ex-wife, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, spoke out about her relationship with his new spouse, Teresa Giudice, for the first time.

“She’s very nice,” Dimartino Ruelas, 48, told Page Six on Wednesday, November 9. The mom of two added that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful” when they met.

The Bravo personality and the businessman, 48, tied the knot in August after two years of dating. The entrepreneur and Dimartino Ruelas — who share sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas — finalized their divorce in 2013.

“[Teresa] told me that she loves [my kids] just like they were her own,” Dimartino Ruelas said, explaining that she spent the weekend in Atlantic City with Giudice and Ruelas to celebrate Louie Jr.’s birthday. “My son, he really had nothing but good things to say about her as well.”

The Turning the Tables author shared photos from the event via Instagram on Monday, November 7, writing: “@louiearuelas and I had the absolute best time celebrating @louie.ruelas birthday we love you ❤️.”

Though she’s getting along well with Giudice, Dimartino Ruelas noted that she has “no” interest in appearing on RHONJ unless it was for a family event. “My whole thing is it’s all about the immediate family,” she explained. “My relationship is just with their immediate family, which is the kids.”

Ruelas, for his part, has said that he maintains a civil relationship with Joe Giudice, who was married to Teresa for 20 years before they split in 2019. The Dancing With the Stars alum and the Italy native, 50, share four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

Last month, Ruelas exclusively told Us Weekly that he talked to Joe before marrying Teresa. “I spoke to Joe, actually, [on] the day of the wedding,” he explained in October. “Called him to let him know that, you know, I’m committed to his daughters and committed to Teresa.”

Ruelas added that he told Joe he would always be available to discuss anything regarding his stepchildren. “You and I have a bond to be able to talk about anything that goes on with the kids,” he explained. “You know, [like], ‘I’m here.’ So, we’re really good.”

Teresa added that she and her husband had recently had dinner with Joe in The Bahamas when they were picking up one of the girls, who’d been visiting her dad. “I was, like, so nervous. But you know, we had the best night,” the cookbook author told Us. “It made the children so happy.”