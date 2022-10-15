All in the family! Teresa Giudice’s new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas revealed why he called Joe Giudice before marrying the Real Housewives of New Jersey star this summer.

“I spoke to Joe, actually, [on] the day of the wedding,” Luis, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, while attending BravoCon 2022 with his wife, 50. “Called him to let him know that, you know, I’m committed to his daughters and committed to Teresa.”

The businessman recalled telling the 50-year-old Bravo star, “You and I have a bond to be able to talk about anything that goes on with the kids. You know, [like], ‘I’m here.’ So, we’re really good.”

Teresa echoed her husband’s sentiments explaining that during a recent visit to the Bahamas, she and Luis had dinner with Joe before picking up one of her girls. The former spouses, who split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage, share four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

“I was, like, so nervous. But you know, we had the best night,” the Turning the Tables author told Us on Saturday. “It made the children so happy.”

Luis and Teresa tied the knot in August after two years of dating. While the New Jersey native’s ex-husband was not in attendance, Luis told Us that Joe gave the newlyweds a gift by being so supportive of their union.

“The gift is peace, and the gift is what he gives the girls every day. Because honestly, you know, that’s truly a guy that’s making lemonade outta lemons,” the Digital Media Solutions cofounder said of Joe, who was deported to Italy in fall 2019 after serving three years in prison for fraud. “Because, like, he’s not with his daughters, but he’s so connected to his [girls].”

Luis continued: “I hear the kids walk around the house saying, ‘I just spoke to dad.’ You know, so there’s really a connection there. The only thing that’s not there is they’re not face to face, but they’re [there] in spirit and heart and love.”

Teresa, for her part, gushed over her relationship with Luis, telling Us, “We just went on a year [of] living together and it’s just — our blended families are amazing, Thank God. Like it’s all worked.”

The Standing Strong author’s eldest daughter, Gia, agreed with both Luis and her mom while attending her first BravoCon.

“[Luis is] amazing. We’re literally, like, such a big happy family,” Gia exclusively told Us on Friday, October 14, in New York City. “We’re all so happy. Living together has been great.”

The reality star noted that while she is now at college, she can see how good Luis is for her mom when she comes home.

“He has so much respect for my family. He treats my sisters like we’re his own, and my father’s also so appreciative of that,” Gia added.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi