Wedded bliss! Teresa Giudice and her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas kicked off their honeymoon by traveling to Greece on Monday, August 15.

“This is the land of love,” the 50-year-old reality TV personality said in an Instagram Story video from their first day in paradise. “Look how beautiful. It’s all about the love here. … This is all about love, love, love.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave fans an inside look at their five-star resort accommodations, pointing out that the luxury hotel Calilo in Mykonos has the word “love” or hearts present throughout the property.

Some of the decorations include a giant heart stone, mosaic tiles in the pool with the same shape and a sandcastle that reads, “love.”

The newlyweds, who tied in knot earlier this month, hit the beach soon after arriving in my helicopter, according to their social media accounts.

Ruelas, for his part, shared behind-the-scenes moments of his wife in flight and later of the hearts on the ground, tagging his woman via his Instagram Story. “Love you forever,” the 48-year-old wrote before posting a video of Giudice coming off the beach in a blue bikini.

The lovebirds finished their first night on vacation with dinner by the ocean followed by a club appearance at the Queen of Mykonos.

The Bravo personality wed Ruelas on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. She wore a white, mermaid-style gown, sheer gloves and a tiara as they exchanged vows in front of family and friends.

The guest list included Teresa’s four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 — whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. While her former spouse, 50, was not in attendance for the lavish event, he exclusively told Us Weekly on August 8 how “happy” he is for the mother of his children.

“I’m very happy for her. She deserves all the happiness in the world,” Joe, who split from Teresa in December 2019 after 20 years together, said at the time. “I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don’t engage in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he’s OK in my book.”

He added: “Teresa looked like a princess.”

Joe’s absence from the ceremony wasn’t surprising to most RHONJ’s fans. But Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were also missing, which caused quite the stir.

“Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” an insider told Us after the nuptials, noting, “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa” after the drama.

Us later confirmed that Joe, 42, and Melissa, 43, missed out on the festivities due to cheating allegations. Teresa allegedly “played a part” in the rumors coming to light about her sister-in-law reportedly “making out” with a random guy during the show’s press tour, according to the source.

The Turning the Tables author has yet to comment on the rift, but Melissa claimed during the August 11 episode of her “On Display” podcast that there were a “laundry list” of reasons why the couple didn’t attend.

“Obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she shared. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

Scroll down to see the highlights from the couple’s romantic honeymoon: