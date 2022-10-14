Staying civil. Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed how she’s handling her mom’s feud with uncle Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

“I’m just also trying to be the bigger person,” Gia, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, while attending BravoCon 2022, confirming that the estrangement has been hard on all of them.

The college student, who has appeared alongside her mom, 50, on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for over a decade, revealed that it’s been a while since she spoke to her uncle, 43, amid the drama.

“I texted him for his birthday,” Gia told Us, revealing that it’s been more than one month since their last conversation. Joe celebrated another trip around the sun on August 21.

While the TV personality did message Joe over the summer, she confessed that there’s “not really” any communication between them. Gia noted they do chat “for, like, respect” on holidays, including messages for Father’s Day and his birthday.

Siblings Teresa and Joe have had many ups and downs over the years, but their latest feud has left many fans wondering if they will ever reconcile. When the Turning the Tables author married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August, Joe and his wife, Melissa, were noticeably absent.

Us later confirmed that the duo opted not to attend Teresa’s nuptials after rumors surfaced that Melissa, 43, had cheated on Joe. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Joe and Melissa believe that Teresa “played a part” in the rumors coming out while filming the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 finale.

The Dancing With the Stars alum , meanwhile, commented on her strained relationship with her brother last month, saying she is “totally fine” with how things are now.

“I got taken advantage of for so long, for over 10 years. I got taken advantage of and finally, [Louie] came into my life and it was like, ‘That’s not happening anymore,’” Teresa exclusively told Us in September. “I think [everyone is] going to see the truth of everything that’s been really happening [when the new RHONJ season premieres].”

Joe, on the other hand, explained on Friday how hard it’s been dealing with his family drama while filming the Bravo series.

“No one knows how difficult it is, you know? And somebody said to me, ‘Well, why [do] you do it?’ I said, ‘Well, you know, why I do it because I’m already involved,” he exclusively told Us while at BravoCon. “I’m already pregnant. I’m a pregnant woman that I’m going through my nine months and I’m about maybe, hopefully, halfway. I don’t know.’ So why should I [stop] at this point?”

Gia — who is the oldest daughter of Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice — also addressed the hardships that have fallen upon her family amid their recent turmoil. (The exes also share daughters Garbriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.)

“I think this is the season where it’s kind of like the chapter’s closed,” she teased to Us of season 13, revealing that it was “absolutely” a sad time to watch play out.

She confessed that she is unsure if things will get better between her mom and uncle, noting, “I don’t wanna say never, but we’ll see.”

