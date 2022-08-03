Lights, cameras — married! Teresa Giudice‘s wedding to Luis Ruelas will be filmed for a special Real Housewives of New Jersey spinoff, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

The reality TV star, 50, will marry Ruelas on Saturday, August 6 in her home state of New Jersey, with her four children — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Guidice — serving as bridesmaids. Many of her fellow Housewives will also be in attendance, with both Ramona Singer and Margaret Josephs confirming that they had received invitations to the nuptials.

“Miracles do happen,” Jacobs, 55, told Us last month. “I am actually looking forward to it. I don’t have an outfit yet but I’m looking forward to it.”

Guidice previously shared her hesitations about having her wedding broadcasted on TV, telling Entertainment Tonight in January, “I definitely don’t want [my wedding] on Jersey Housewives, let’s just leave it at that. I know the fans have been so invested in everything. I don’t know, I have no idea. I don’t know.”

Six months later, the Standing Strong author confirmed to ET that the ceremony “was not” being filmed for the long-running Bravo franchise. “No, it’s not going — not on Housewives, no. So, we’ll see what happens,” she said at the time, teasing that she and Ruelas “haven’t decided” whether or not they were interested in a one-off TV special about their wedding.

She continued: “Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they’ve been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do. It’s [also] something I’ll always have for myself, and, I don’t know. I’m still torn. … It’s my wedding and I want to have a great time.”

Us confirmed in November 2020 that Guidice and Ruelas were dating. Nearly one year later, the New Jersey native announced that Ruelas had popped the question during a trip to Greece with their friends, Dina Manzo and Dave Cantin.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

Ruelas, for his part, gushed that he had fallen in love with Guidice the moment they met. “I spent my entire life dreaming of you … everyday without even knowing who you were,” he captioned an Instagram post celebrating their engagement. “These have been the most defining moments of my life and I am eternally grateful to share them with you. This is just the beginning of the rest of our lives.”

In April, the Turning the Tables author told Us that she’s looking forward to marrying Ruelas so that they can begin their lives together as soon as possible. “[I’m most looking forward to] just living a happy life,” Guidice said exclusively at the time. “We communicate [and] express our love for each other. It’s just so beautiful. … I can’t wait to go to bed at night with him, [and] like, just to even be next to him. [It’s] a different kind of love. I can’t explain it.”

