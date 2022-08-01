The party before the party! Teresa Giudice celebrated her bridal shower with several of her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates ahead of her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The Bravo personality, 50, gathered her nearest and dearest for a party held on Saturday, July 30, days before her nuptials to the businessman, 48. The Turning the Tables author got into the wedding spirit with a white mini dress trimmed in lace and paired with white stiletto heels.

Guests at the festivities included Giudice’s RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider as well as Danielle Cabral, who is set to appear on the show’s upcoming 13th season. Ashley Boalch Darby, who stars on The Real Housewives of Potomac, was also in attendance alongside makeup artist Priscilla Distasio.

“Love celebrating your happiest moments with you @teresagiudice #LouResa #chosenfamily,” Aydin, 45, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself with the bride-to-be. Darby, 34, also posed with the lady of the hour, writing via Instagram: “We are so excited for your big day Tre!! ♥️ 👰🏻.”

Though several Housewives were in attendance at the shower, Giudice revealed earlier this year that none of them would be bridesmaids at the wedding — including her sister-in-law, 43. The “On Display” songstress later claimed that she found out she wouldn’t be part of the ceremony while watching an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it],” the Love Italian Style author said during a March episode of her “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast. “I understand. To each their own.”

The bigger wedding drama came later, however, when Ramona Singer inadvertently leaked the date and location of the event. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 65, posted a Snapchat in May that showed the invitation, which said the wedding would take place in early August at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

After the incident, Catania, 51, told Jeff Lewis that Giudice “changed” some of her wedding plans, though she didn’t specify what would be different. “The information had to be changed on there,” she explained in June. “Whatever it was.”

The Standing Strong author, for her part, confirmed that she planned to have “extra security” at the event because of the leak. “I called [Ramona] and I’m like, ‘Can you please take that down off your Story right now,’” the New Jersey native told Entertainment Tonight in June. “And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what did I do?’ She was like, ‘It was the most beautiful invitation I’ve ever got, and I get a lot of invitations.’”

