Wardrobe malfunction! Kyle Richards accidentally left a price tag on the bottom of her shoe at BravoCon — and she’s taking the fashion blunder in stride!

Bravo posted a carousel of photos via Instagram of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars sitting at a panel, and it exposed that Richards, 53, left the price tag on the bottom of one of her white pumps.

The reality star hilariously reacted to her malfunction by commenting on the post: “It’s the price tag on the bottom of my shoe for me.”

Fans had her back by responding to her comment with loving words. “Still amazing tho ♥️,” one wrote. Another added, “it says you’re priceless. I love it, makes you even more down to earth.”

The official Bravo TV account replied to Richards’ comment, helping her laugh off the mishap even more writing, “Nothing wrong with reminding us that you have expensive taste 😌💅✨.”

Despite the price tag on her shoe, her outfit still slayed. The Halloween Kills star styled her long brunette locks in a half-up hairdo, with her face-framing pieces down and curled. She rocked big hoops, layered necklaces and sported golden bracelets.

The California native’s all-white outfit included a gorgeous puff sleeve top which added the perfect amount of glam to the button-down. The blouse was cinched at the wrists, making for a flattering cut and she paired it with matching white slacks. Her platform pumps elevated the whole outfit, regardless of the price tag being stuck to the sole of it.

Richards also proved that she and costar Sutton Stracke are on good terms after this past season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Little House on the Prairie alum shared a post of the two via Instagram hugging each other and captioned it, “Bravocon with this cutie,” which left a few fans surprised and confused.

One fan asked in the comments, “Wait now you like Sutton?” to which Richards replied, “I always love Sutton. We are much closer than you see on the show.” The official Peacock TV account showed their support of the friendship by commenting, “We are loving this friendship,” and Bravo TV commented, “Out fav duo!!” Stracke, 51, even made a kissy face in the carousel of pics, showing her love for Richards.

The drama between the two sparked when Richards called Stracke’s claims that she suffered two miscarriages “bulls—t” on a June 28 episode of RHOBH.

The Georgia native told Richards that when she implied that she was lying about her two miscarriages it was “the meanest thing” she had ever said to her in her “entire life.” The next day, the actress apologized to Stracke and the two moved on from the drama.