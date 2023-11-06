Kyle Richards seemingly danced around answering a question about eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s current relationship status.

Farrah, 35, and her fiancé, Alex Manos, sparked split rumors in August after Farrah was spotted without her engagement ring in Instagram photos she shared of her family’s trip to Italy. Kyle, 54, was asked about the speculation during a recent “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast interview, but she said she wants to give Farrah the chance to address it herself.

“I don’t know if she is — I can call her,” Kyle told cohosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on Saturday, November 4. “I don’t like to answer things for other people. I don’t like to put people on the spot, but let me just call my daughter on the pod with the camera and on speaker. Let’s see if she answers.”

After Farrah didn’t pick up the call, Kyle noted, “I’ll let her speak for her own, you know, to that herself.” (Kyle shares Farrah with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. She also shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.)

Farrah and Alex got engaged in November 2021. Their proposal played out on season 1 of the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, which stars Farrah, Alexia and Mauricio, 53.

One month before Farrah’s breakup rumors made headlines, Us Weekly confirmed that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 23 years of marriage. The duo later announced in a joint statement that they had been through a “rough year” together and denied “wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” Mauricio revealed in September that he and Kyle currently live in the same house despite being “currently separated.”

Kyle also touched on her split during Saturday’s podcast. “There’s certain things I’ll never be ready to say because it’s private. And I’m not here to make anybody look bad or throw people under the bus,” she stated. “We’re a family, no matter what, and I love Mo, and I always will.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted that their family will remain “strong” regardless of her and Mauricio’s relationship status. “With that said, you know, obviously, there’s things that I was holding in that were hurting me and upsetting,” she added.

According to Kyle, there are details about her and Mauricio’s separation that fans may never learn. “If I could just come out and tell everybody, ‘Here’s exactly why,’ but I don’t need to do that,” she explained. “That would just make it easier for me so people [wouldn’t ask about it], but no. It’s OK if you don’t understand or get mad at me sometimes, because my family comes first.”

Earlier this week, Kyle exclusively told Us at BravoCon that having fights with sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton helped prepare her for the drama of her recent split. “It’s very challenging for all of us to be in the spotlight during this time. So, I mean, I guess [those fights with my sisters] did prepare me a lot going through what I’ve gone through, but it’s still crazy,” she shared on Saturday.

Kyle continued: “It’s funny because where I was at in my life then, it was so difficult for me … to have my life out in front of the cameras and sharing it with the world, where now I have 13 years under my belt and it’s easier, but I’m going through something very different [and] what my husband and I are going through.”