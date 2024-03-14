In the final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Kyle Richards makes it clear she’s not sharing the “real reason” for her and Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

“It’s nobody’s f—king business,” Kyle, 55, told Andy Cohen on the Wednesday, March 13, episode Kyle’s statement seemed to put an end to the conversation surrounding her marriage after Andy, 55, asked a fan question that claimed she had been dancing around the details of her and Mauricio’s split.

“With any marriage, there’s issues that you have. They come up. You get busy, you’ve got kids,” Kyle explained. “Some of the issues never went away, they were never worked on. Something, like I said in my interview, happened where I did lose my trust.”

She continued: “I care about my family first and I tried. I really did try. So then, when I couldn’t, the kind of things — I don’t want to say putting up with — just became more apparent to me, I guess. I guess I couldn’t do that anymore, and I finally had a breaking point.”

Kyle also admitted to initially thinking the split would be “a temporary thing.” She added, “Anybody knows I did not want to be in this position.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. Neither have filed for divorce and they are still living under the same roof. However, Kyle admitted during Wednesday’s RHOBH episode that “he would” be the one to move out of their shared home.

“It’s hard for us to say [divorce], I think,” she added. “I mean, if he’s looking for a place to move out, I haven’t really seen progress. We get along well, but like friends.”

Andy also brought up the ongoing infidelity rumors that have been surrounding her marriage for years.

“Did those rumors over the years cause you to chip away at your trust for him?” Andy asked. Kyle replied, “Yes, and they made me feel insecure.”

She added: “[Mauricio] would say, ‘We can’t care. We know the truth.’ Of course, there’s always that little voice in my head, what if this is true. People would say these things all the time.”

When they first addressed their split in a joint July 2023 Instagram statement, Kyle and Mauricio denied any “wrongdoing” in their marriage. However, when the RHOBH season 13 finale aired in February, viewers’ eyebrows were raised after a comment made by Kyle during her confessional.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from,” she said, revealing what dissolved her marriage.