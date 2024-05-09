Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is in less than six weeks and that means we’re on the trajectory toward sunshine, swimsuits, flip-flops and jumpsuits, of course! The right jumpsuit is the perfect all-in-one outfit idea that makes getting dressed easy. Just pick a pair of shoes, your favorite bag and some jewelry — you’re good to go!

Some people start looking for summer outfits at the start of summer, but we’re like you — we want to be ahead. The typical frenzy starts in mid-June when the weather turns and everyone starts to realize the warm weather is there to stay (for a while); by then, we’ll have already planned our outfits for June, July and August. One we’re most excited to bring out is this linen jumpsuit, otherwise known as the most flattering outfit ever.

Related: This 'Better Than a Birkin' Bag Looks Exactly Like Jennifer Lopez's Hermès One You’ve heard of Hermès, but if you haven’t heard of Birkin bags, let Us fill you in — in a nutshell, they’re the elite designer bags of designer bags. Hermès bags are thousands (and thousands) of dollars anyway, but these bags are a whole different echelon. A-list celebs and the ultra-wealthy spend tens of thousands […]

Linen is everyone’s favorite material lately and this jumpsuit is right on trend. The 70% linen outfit has a short-sleeve top, round neckline, high-rise elastic waist and wide-leg pant style that flows gently to the ankles. The loose elastic waistband is about an inch thick, giving the illusion of two separate pieces.

Depending on the look you’re going for, you can wear the waistband higher or lower; if you wear it higher, the top bunches and yields an ultra-flattering two-piece style whereas if you wear it lower, the one-piece jumpsuit design is much more apparent. Either look is a slay — we’ll be switching between the two all summer long for multiple outfits in one!

This romper also has pockets and a semi-pleated material that lengthens the legs, making your whole body appear narrower. Talk about flattering! According to one reviewer, “The way the fabric folds adds a subtle yet distinctive touch to the jumpsuit, elevating its aesthetic appeal.”

And since it has such a versatile design, there are endless ways to style it. You can dress it up with a pair of strappy sandals, gold bangle bracelets and a shoulder bag for picnics and birthdays or dress it down with sneakers for the day-to-day. If you decide to order this jumpsuit ASAP like we are, you won’t be able to wait until summer to wear it — so until it heats up outside, you can layer it with a loose-knit sweater or a cardigan for a chic, trendy vibe.

Regardless of how you style it, you’ll look (and feel) like a million bucks. This outfit comes in 15 different colors, some bright and others more neutral. We love beige for summer, but choose whichever makes you feel your best!

Get the Anrabess Linen Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Outfit for $34 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other linen jumpsuits on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!