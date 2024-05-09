Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’ve heard of Hermès, but if you haven’t heard of Birkin bags, let Us fill you in — in a nutshell, they’re the elite designer bags of designer bags. Hermès bags are thousands (and thousands) of dollars anyway, but these bags are a whole different echelon. A-list celebs and the ultra-wealthy spend tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — on these bags…used ones at that!

Aside from the high-society reputation, another major appeal is the rarity. Hermès doesn’t sell Birkin bags online and keeps any news on the DL, making these luxury collectibles one of the most obvious symbols of status. Celebs like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham can be spotted with Birkin bags in hand, upping the appeal for Us fashionistas out here!

A few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez took the streets of New York in a baggy, ultra-trendy outfit with — you guessed it — a Birkin bag. We wanted the look, but not at the expense of a downpayment on a house, so we searched for a lookalike bag. To say we were successful just doesn’t do it justice…this top-handle satchel will have people asking what you do for a living, convinced you’re either famous or ultra-rich!

The bag is made of a PU leather that’s waterproof, scratch-resistant, durable and pebbled-looking. It has a top zip closure, two slip pockets and plenty of room for your essentials, making it suitable for day-to-day use. At just over 12 inches long and around eight inches tall, this Birkin lookalike is an ideal size! It even has similar-looking decorative hardware. You’ll want to wear this lightweight and versatile bag everywhere!

You can carry it as a handbag like Jennifer or you can convert it into a shoulder bag, tote bag or work bag. The removable strap is adjustable too, so you can change the length based on the look you’re going for. We love wearing this bag as a crossbody with a blouse, wide-leg pants, strappy sandals and a pair of sunnies, but you can also dress it down with jeans and sneakers. The sky’s the limit, so be creative!

This bag comes in a few different colors and style varieties, but if you want the Hermès Birkin look, you’re going to want to grab this style. No matter which color you choose, we’re pretty sure this will be your new favorite accessory — without the six-digit price tag.

Get the Fengjinruhua Top Handle Satchel Leather Bag for $61 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

