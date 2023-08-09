Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The older we get, the more we appreciate the power of concealer. Not only does this magical makeup cover up our dark circles and blemishes, but it also brightens and contours our face. A glam godsend! We feel like we’ve been on an endless search for an affordable concealer that gets the job done — that is, until we came across a recommendation from one of our favorite Bravolebrities!
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recently shared her Top 20 Beauty Faves during The Paige DeSorbo Show on Amazon Live. And one of her picks was the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer.
“You know how everybody has their go-to things they throw in their purse?” Paige said. “The reason I like packing this one is because this top changes the whole game. Being able to pack concealer and not have to pack a brush to go with it to put it on and not to have to worry about, oh, I’m going to put this on my finger and I’m going to have to go wash my fingers while I’m out, to be able to put the concealer on and then just dab with the pen and it look good, kind of changes my whole life.”
Keep scrolling to find out why this bestselling beauty product is a favorite among customer and celebrities!
Get the Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer for just $9 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2023, but are subject to change.
This Maybelline makeup is the no. 1 bestseller in concealer on Amazon! With over 189,000 reviews, the Instant Age Rewind Eraser is a hit all across the Internet. It even went viral on TikTok!
Infused with haloxyl, this anti-aging treatment erases dark circles, reduces redness and brightens dull skin. This long-lasting formula blends beautifully, especially with the sponge applicator. Shoppers say this concealer stays in place, even in the summer heat. And apparently, it’s even better than expensive luxury brands!
One customer called this concealer the “holy grail of happy!” Another shopper gushed, “Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer is a game-changer. This concealer has become my go-to choice, thanks to its remarkable performance and skin-friendly formula.” And yet another reviewer raved, “For a cheap drugstore concealer, this is AMAZING. It’s so moisturizing and easy to blend!”
Between the celebrity endorsement, customer reviews and cheap price, you can’t beat this Maybelline concealer!
