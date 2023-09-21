Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re huge fans of wearing lipstick, but honestly, many of our friends, coworkers and family members wouldn’t even know it. Why? Because we apply our favorite color in the morning, but by the time we get anywhere, all of the pigment has faded away!

Coffee cups, food, tissues — there are so many culprits that contribute to stealing away the color from our lips. We don’t want to have to reapply every 10 minutes and go through an entire tube in one day. That’s why we have our eyes on Elizabeth Banks’ pick!

Get the Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor (originally $12) for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Banks recently revealed the items she can’t live without to The Strategist, from beauty buys to black tea. First on the list was this Revlon liquid lipstick in the HD Devotion shade.

“You know, rose is my color,” the Hunger Games actress said. “But the main thing about this is it does not come off. You can put it on in the morning and you are still gonna have pink lips even after you eat lunch and wipe your mouth. I’m very impressed by it, and it’s super affordable. I don’t find it to be overly drying. I will say, though, that I often layer Aquaphor over it if I want it to look shinier.”

Okay, we’re sold! And we love the affordable Aquaphor hack too. Grab your own in a jar or pick up a lip repair ointment from the brand!

While Banks specifically chose HD Devotion for its rosy hue, this liquid lipstick comes in many colors. It has a soft matte finish — somehow still managing to moisturize lips — and has a wax-free formula. It’s easily applied with its plush applicator too!

Another reason we adore this lipstick pick? The creamy mango and whipped vanilla fragrance. Even as the weather cools off, this lipstick will have us feeling like we’re in a summery paradise!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Revlon here and explore other lipsticks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

