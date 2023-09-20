Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kendall Jenner continues to inspire shoppers around the world with her late summer/early fall fashion.

Her chic outerwear, especially, has become a hot topic. She has Us adding yellow rain jackets to our shopping lists — and, on the flip side, dark brown denim. The supermodel stepped out in NYC in a chocolate-brown Ness Jacket by The Row on Saturday, September 16, and we can’t stop thinking about it.

If you want to grab Jenner’s exact jacket, it will cost you $1,490. Not ideal? Let’s shop for something with a similar look that’s much, much more affordable!

Get the Luvamia Distressed Denim Jacket (originally $50) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Luvamia piece is made of 100% cotton, has a snap-button closure and has chest pockets like Jenner’s. The Chocolate Brown shade is best for nailing the Kardashians star’s look, but there’s a lighter brown available as well — plus 12 other colors!

Jenner wore her brown jacket with a simple white crop top, belted black jeans and loafers, carrying a black bag and wearing Gucci sunglasses. We can all easily recreate a look like this once we have the right jacket in our closet. We’d also love to see this Amazon piece with a mini dress and tall boots or a fitted jumpsuit and lug-sole shoes.

Looking for more brown denim to add to your wardrobe? Shop below!

Shop more brown denim jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore all denim jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

