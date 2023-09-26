Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Lori Harvey has officially just become the new “red” standard.
The model and Yevrah Swim founder attended the Ferragamo Spring Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 23. She went for a “monochromatic moment” — as she called it on Instagram — opting for all red everything. Bold red is the most powerful hue of the season, and her head-to-toe Ferragamo look expertly showcased the shade.
Harvey wore a turtleneck top, skinny pants and glossy heels, finishing off her outfit with a sweeping trench coat (and a white Hug Bag for contrast). Switching from a traditional khaki trench to a cherry red coat is going to be the ultimate fashion statement this fall — and now it’s your turn to nail the look!
Get the Ebossy Double-Breasted Full-Length Trench Coat in Red (originally $89) for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2023, but are subject to change.
This red-hot twist on a timeless look is exactly what our wardrobe was hoping for. It’s just a bonus that we can crush the trend while also saving cash, as this Ebossy coat is on sale! This piece has a high rating and over 1,000 reviews. It’s lined, it has pockets and it has a lovely, flattering shape thanks to the half-belt in back!
This maxi-length coat will be a go-to choice for windy days — or simply any time you want your outfit to seriously slay. Get the selfie mirror ready! It comes in seven other shades as well, but if you’re set on red, you can also see seven other coats we adore on Amazon below!
