Emma Watson’s trip to Italy has been nothing short of a fashionista’s dream.
The Harry Potter star was photographed during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, September 22, wearing an all-Prada ensemble. An ambassador of the brand, she indisputably did each piece justice — and made Us want to channel her look.
Watson wore a white turtleneck sweater with buttons running down one shoulder to match her button-accented miniskirt. She also carried a white bag with a flower blooming out of the top for a truly lovely, naturally romantic elegance. Looking for a turtleneck like hers? We’ve got you!
Get the Kirundo Knit Turtleneck Sweater With Metal Buttons (originally $60) for just $43 at Amazon!
We’re waiting for Watson’s exact turtleneck to hit Prada’s site — but even so, every sweater available from the designer will cost you upwards of $1,000. That’s why we instantly went into search mode on Amazon, only coming up for air when we spotted this Kirundo knit. This white turtleneck has a similar design to Watson’s, even down to the buttons on the left shoulder!
This highly-rated sweater is even on sale right now (and on Prime). Run, don’t walk! If you think you’d prefer a different style, however, don’t go anywhere just yet. Below, we’ve assembled seven more chic picks to help you channel Watson’s look!
