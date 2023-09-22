Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Emma Watson Looks Magical in a White Turtleneck at Milan Fashion Week

By
emma-watson-white-turtleneck
Emma Watson during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023.Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Emma Watson’s trip to Italy has been nothing short of a fashionista’s dream.

The Harry Potter star was photographed during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, September 22, wearing an all-Prada ensemble. An ambassador of the brand, she indisputably did each piece justice — and made Us want to channel her look.

Watson wore a white turtleneck sweater with buttons running down one shoulder to match her button-accented miniskirt. She also carried a white bag with a flower blooming out of the top for a truly lovely, naturally romantic elegance. Looking for a turtleneck like hers? We’ve got you!

mma-watson-white-turtleneck-2
Emma Watson during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
SEE IT!

Get the Kirundo Knit Turtleneck Sweater With Metal Buttons (originally $60) for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’re waiting for Watson’s exact turtleneck to hit Prada’s site — but even so, every sweater available from the designer will cost you upwards of $1,000. That’s why we instantly went into search mode on Amazon, only coming up for air when we spotted this Kirundo knit. This white turtleneck has a similar design to Watson’s, even down to the buttons on the left shoulder!

This highly-rated sweater is even on sale right now (and on Prime). Run, don’t walk! If you think you’d prefer a different style, however, don’t go anywhere just yet. Below, we’ve assembled seven more chic picks to help you channel Watson’s look!

emma-watson-white-turtleneck-3
Emma Watson during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
Shop more white turtleneck sweaters we love:

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

