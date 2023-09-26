Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not always easy looking stylish on a rainy day. We’re not going to risk ruining our clothes or feeling damp for hours on end because we wanted to wear something cute. Our priorities are keeping warm, dry and comfortable. That said, looking fashionable would be a really, really nice bonus.

Let’s set you up with a rain jacket you love for this year, shall we? Forget the giant, rubbery yellow raincoats and the shapeless plastic ponchos. We’re going for a flattering, timeless designer vibe. Don’t worry — we’re keeping the price low! Everyone might think this SaphiRose pick is $1,000 or more, but it’s actually under $50 on Amazon right now!

Get the SaphiRose Long Hooded Rain Jacket (originally $60) for just $49.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

This water-resistant rain jacket has a khaki shell with an upscale plaid cotton lining. It features a drawstring hood, which is great for rainy, windy days, as well as a drawstring at the waist, which is great for accentuating your figure. Your rain-wear doesn’t need to be totally shapeless to be effective!

This jacket has both a zip closure and snap buttons or extra protection, plus two side pockets for your hands, phone, keys, etc. We also love that the neckline can be zipped up for a turtleneck effect to help keep you warm and dry!

While the khaki version of this jacket caught our attention for its expensive, versatile look, if you were hoping for another color, you’re about to be pleasantly surprised. This SaphiRose rain jacket actually comes in six other shades! Black, army green and navy are lovely, classic hues, while burgundy, mustard yellow and pale pink offer a more unexpected twist!

Once this jacket is in your closet, you might even find yourself hoping for rainy days, just so you’ll have more chances to wear it. Good thing it’s chic enough to wear even when the forecast is completely clear!

