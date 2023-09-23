Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If fall had a fan club, I would be the president. Crisp air, changing leaves and cozy knits make me happier than a kid in a candy shop. What can I say? I’m a sucker for sweater weather! But after spending the summer in sundresses and shorts, I forgot how to dress for transitional temperatures. Just the other day, I ransacked my closet attempting to put together an autumn outfit. It may be too soon to break out the beanies but it’s never too early for a lightweight layering piece!

A striped sweater is the signature look of fall fashion that never goes out of style. But not all striped sweaters deliver the desired effect. However, we just found the cutest classic crewneck at Amazon that looks so much more expensive than it actually is! Made with luxuriously soft fabric, this trendy pullover is top-rated — and we plan on rocking this top all season long!

Get the ETCYY Trendy Crewneck Side Slit Pullover Sweater for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

The ETCYY Trendy Crewneck Side Slit Pullover Sweater is an Amazon bestseller! Shoppers say that this affordable article of clothing delivers high quality at a low cost. Even the design itself looks luxe! It’s very fashion-forward to only feature the stripes on the center of the sweater with white space above and below. Plus, the thick, ribbed knit material adds an element of elegance. And the side slits offer air flow and flexible movement. Even though the fit is slightly oversized (another trendy touch!), this sweater is ultra-flattering.

There are so many fun ways to style this striped sweater! If you’re meeting up with friends for brunch, we’d recommend pairing this pullover with straight-leg blue jeans and ballet flats. On a lazy day, switch out the denim for leggings and Uggs instead. And for date night, opt for faux leather pants and booties. Comfy-chic!

Customers can’t get enough of this stylish sweater. “I am so impressed with the quality of this sweater!” one shopper gushed. “It’s incredibly soft and comfortable to wear. I get lots of compliments anytime I wear it. The fabric is thick and feels like butter. I promise this will be your new favorite sweater!!” Another reviewer raved, “This is the coziest sweater I have bought in a while! The sweater overall is very flattering! It’s thick material but not itchy. Highly recommend!”

This striped sweater is officially the cherry on top of my go-to fall ‘fit!

