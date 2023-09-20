This Bestselling Amazon Sweater Is on Sale For 42% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Autumn’s equinox is only days away, which means it’s officially crunch time. Like many of Us, you’re probably ready to enter sweater weather with the coziest knits on the market. But when it comes to shopping for cozy sweaters, it’s important to find a fabric which won’t shed all over your apartment or make you ultra-itchy while you’re relaxing. Plus, fall fashion is all about staying on trend, so stocking up on sweaters with classic details like batwings and cuffed sleeves is a must.
Snagging a crewneck or a cardigan when it’s on sale is the icing on the cake. And as luck would have it, one of Amazon’s bestselling oversized crewneck sweaters is currently 42% off. What’s better than finding a trendy top for such a steep discount?
Read ahead to get the scoop on this autumn-approved sweater!
ANRABESS Oversized Pullover Sweater
Pros
- Seriously versatile
- Tons of positive reviews
- Shoppers seriously impressed with quality
- Incredible sale price
Cons
- Hand-wash only
- Runs large
Get the Anrabess Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater for just $36 (originally $63) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Rocking the Anrabess oversized side-slit ribbed knit pullover is the ideal way to stay stylish and comfy this fall. It’s suitable for everyday wear because you can serve casual vibes when you style it with jeans and fall-friendly booties. You’ll also remain toasty when you team this top with more elevated bottoms and a leather jacket for a dinner date. Best of all, it’s available in more than 30 shades, including an adorable orange color-block combo and a plaid grey pattern. Swoon!
Shoppers agree that this cozy sweater is quintessential for fall because of its overall quality and versatility. “It’s so warm because it’s so thick. I normally buy a large in sweaters because I like an oversized fit, but I bought a medium, and it’s the perfect oversized look,” one savvy shopper explained. “The color is a beautiful white cream. And I can wear it to work because you can either wear it so it covers your butt, or you can tuck it in.”
Ready to add a new elevated essential to your fall wardrobe? Be sure to nab this crewneck while it’s still on sale!
