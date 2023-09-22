Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our closet is overstuffed with clothing we’ve only worn once, and yet we always feel like we have nothing to wear. The truth is, besides the occasional fancy function or date night dinner, we rarely dress up. Most of the time, we just want to stay cozy in sweats. But when we have to leave the house to run errands, we prefer not to look like a sloppy mess. Are we speaking your language? Then keep scrolling for the perfect sweater set!

If you’ve been searching for a high-quality loungewear look at a low price, then we just found the holy grail of deals. Currently on sale for 32% off, this two-piece knit set is your work-from-home wardrobe essential, sweater weather staple and travel uniform (and if you don’t have a trip planned, we’re manifesting a vacation for you in the near future!). Save big on this bestselling set from Amazon!

Get the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Cozy Knit Set for just $50 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Why is the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Cozy Knit Set so popular, you may ask? Well, it’s simple. Made from waffle knit fabric with an oversized-yet-flattering fit, this chic sweater set is an affordable alternative to a Free People outfit that costs over double the price!

Featuring a long-sleeve Henley-style button top and and high-waisted, wide-leg pull-on pants, this matching set is an elevated sweatsuit. In other words, this soft set is basically put-together pajamas! Just add sneakers, flats or slippers (Uggs, anyone?) to complete the ensemble. You can really dress this loungewear look up or down!

Get the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Cozy Knit Set for just $50 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Peep these rave reviews!

“I LOVE this set!! I have been looking for a lounge set for travel days and finally found one I loved! This set is super cute and comfy but still makes you look put together!”

“I am in love. It looks and feels expensive, not cheap. 10/10! (And I am picky!!)”

“I LOVE this two piece lounge set, it’s super comfortable but makes you look like your life is together. I’ve worn it around the house but also out to run errands or meet up with my friends.”

Love is in the air with this loungewear look. So, ditch the denim and stay cozy in this sweater set instead!

See it! Get the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Cozy Knit Set for just $50 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Lillusory here and explore more women’s fashion bestsellers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: This Puffer Jacket Is the Perfect Transitional Piece for Fall — Snag It on Sale! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feels like fall! The air is crisp, the breeze is brisk and the pumpkins are ripe for picking. We love fall fashion just as much as the next basic witch, but it’s hard to dress the part in […]

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Will Give You the Luxe Look for Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s a little secret about the Rich Mom aesthetic: you don’t have to be rich or a mom to dress the part. This luxury look embraces the quiet luxury trend. Sophisticated-yet-simple staples reign supreme! And for fall, it’s […]

Related: This Bestselling Amazon Sweater Is 'Such Good Quality' — And 42% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Autumn’s equinox is only days away, which means it’s officially crunch time. Like many of Us, you’re probably ready to enter sweater weather with the coziest knits on the market. But when it comes to shopping for cozy […]