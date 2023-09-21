Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Feels like fall! The air is crisp, the breeze is brisk and the pumpkins are ripe for picking. We love fall fashion just as much as the next basic witch, but it’s hard to dress the part in this transitional weather. It’s no longer sweltering summer, but it’s also not quite cold enough for a winter coat. We want to look cool when it’s cool out with a lightweight jacket that will keep Us warm.
The search for a sweater weather staple is over! We just discovered a quilted jacket from Amazon that passes as a far pricier purchase. Seriously, so many customers are raving about this oversized find. Plus, this jacket is now on sale for 30% off!
Keep scrolling to get all the scoop on this must-have layering piece for fall!
Get the Uaneo Womens Casual Padded Full Zip Puffer Jacket for just $50 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.
This lightweight quilted jacket is the perfect transitional style from summer to fall! No matter how many times we check the weather app, temperatures are always unpredictable in early autumn. So, don’t leave the house without this stylish puffer! Stuff it into your bag in the morning so you’ll be ready for a chilly evening. It’s slightly cropped, lined and ultra-warm!
Featuring a slouchy style that is effortlessly cool, this oversized puffer is an everyday essential. Team this jacket with leggings and Uggs when running errands or jeans and sneakers for a football game. You can even dress this down coat up for date night! Very versatile. And there are eight colors to choose from, including a host of neutrals and some eye-popping options — like a parakeet green!
Get the Uaneo Womens Casual Padded Full Zip Puffer Jacket for just $50 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.
Shoppers adore this affordable alternative similar options on the market! One reviewer wrote, “Love this jacket! Reviews said it runs large so I ordered a XS and it was perfect. Recommended it to my sister.” Multiple reviewers mentioned the sizing can run large, so consider this ahead of your purchase. And another customer declared, “Love the fit & amazing price! Wanted something a little cropped but not too much, and this is perfect bc you can even cinch! Such a slay, and also material actually feels impressive and not cheap. 10/10.”
Score this fabulous jacket from Amazon while it’s still on sale!
See it! Get the Uaneo Womens Casual Padded Full Zip Puffer Jacket for just $50 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Aiopr here and explore more jackets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!