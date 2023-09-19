Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to fashion trends, we like to save money by shopping from affordable sites. After all, the style could be out by next season! But we like to splurge on elevated basics that we’ll wear for years to come. These luxury looks are a smart investment, because quality matters over time.
If you’re looking for chic clothing that won’t break the bank, Revolve is your best bet. And right now, you can score tons of designer deals up to 65% off! We went through the sale and chose our 15 favorite pieces that will enhance your fall wardrobe.
Selkie The Puff Dress
This whimsical Puff Dress by Selkie feels straight out of a fairytale! Perfect for a Halloween party.
Agolde High-Rise Straight Jeans
This high-rise dark-wash distressed denim is your new uniform for a night out. Agolde jeans fit like a glove and flatter all figures!
Free People Floral Top
Florals for fall? Groundbreaking! Team this long-sleeve top with light-wash jeans for a day-to-night look.
NBD V-Neck Midi Dress
Almost every review raves that this olive green midi dress “fits perfectly.” One customer called this frock a “great staple piece for fall.
Agolde Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist
It’s leather weather! Made from 50% recycled weather, these pinch-waist pants are sleek and stylish.
LPA Sweater Dress
According to one review, “This is your everything dress — work, casual, fancy, out, airport…” We love a soft sweater dress that does it all!
Yummie Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
This long-sleeve bodysuit is a versatile basic that you can wear all year long! Team this top with dresses, skirts, pants or shorts.
Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Feather Trim Jumpsuit
Birds of a feather flock together! Stand out at your next special event in this blue jumpsuit with feather trim.
Superdown Cargo Jeans
Cargo jeans are trending right now, so stay in style with these low-rise cargo jeans from Superdown.
Retrofete Maxi Dress
This is not your basic black dress! From the open back to the mesh paneling, this maxi is sexy and stunning.
SNDYS Knit Skirt
Sweater weather applies to skirts too! This knit midi skirt is warm, soft and flattering.
Norma Kamali Tie-Front Shirt Dress
This shiny black mini dress from Norma Kamali will highlight all your favorite features, while providing tummy control with the tie-waist.
Yummie Faux Leather Leggings
We live in faux-leather leggings! This high-waisted style features an elastic waistband and four-way stretch for extra comfort.
Superdown Strapless Mini Dress
Lady in red! Make a splash in this fiery-red mini dress.
Norma Kamali Boot Pants
Take these stretchy pants from the office straight to dinner, drinks and beyond! One customer commented, “So comfortable and versatile. Highly recommend. High quality material, soft and stretchy and so flattering.”
