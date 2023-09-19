Your account
15 Best Deals on Fall Staples From the Revolve Sale — Up to 65% Off

By
Revolve
Revolve

When it comes to fashion trends, we like to save money by shopping from affordable sites. After all, the style could be out by next season! But we like to splurge on elevated basics that we’ll wear for years to come. These luxury looks are a smart investment, because quality matters over time.

If you’re looking for chic clothing that won’t break the bank, Revolve is your best bet. And right now, you can score tons of designer deals up to 65% off! We went through the sale and chose our 15 favorite pieces that will enhance your fall wardrobe.

Selkie The Puff Dress

Selkie Puff Dress
Revolve

 

This whimsical Puff Dress by Selkie feels straight out of a fairytale! Perfect for a Halloween party.

Was $239On Sale: $163You Save 32%
See It!

Agolde High-Rise Straight Jeans

Agolde jeans
Revolve

 

This high-rise dark-wash distressed denim is your new uniform for a night out. Agolde jeans fit like a glove and flatter all figures!

Was $198On Sale: $149You Save 25%
See It!

Free People Floral Top

Free People floral top
Revolve

Florals for fall? Groundbreaking! Team this long-sleeve top with light-wash jeans for a day-to-night look.

Was $98On Sale: $35You Save 64%
See It!

NBD V-Neck Midi Dress

midi dress
Revolve

Almost every review raves that this olive green midi dress “fits perfectly.” One customer called this frock a “great staple piece for fall.

Was $140On Sale: $118You Save 16%
See It!

Agolde Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist

recycled leather pants
Revolve

 

It’s leather weather! Made from 50% recycled weather, these pinch-waist pants are sleek and stylish.

Was $378On Sale: $250You Save 34%
See It!

LPA Sweater Dress

sweater dress
Revolve

 

According to one review, “This is your everything dress — work, casual, fancy, out, airport…” We love a soft sweater dress that does it all!

Was $188On Sale: $113You Save 40%
See It!

Yummie Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

long-sleeve bodysuit
Amazon

 

This long-sleeve bodysuit is a versatile basic that you can wear all year long! Team this top with dresses, skirts, pants or shorts.

Was $72On Sale: $54You Save 25%
See It!

Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Feather Trim Jumpsuit

feather-trim jumpsuit
Revolve

Birds of a feather flock together! Stand out at your next special event in this blue jumpsuit with feather trim.

Was $273On Sale: $164You Save 40%
See It!

Superdown Cargo Jeans

cargo jeans
Revolve

Cargo jeans are trending right now, so stay in style with these low-rise cargo jeans from Superdown.

Was $84On Sale: $79You Save 6%
See It!

Retrofete Maxi Dress

Retrofete maxi dress
Revolve

This is not your basic black dress! From the open back to the mesh paneling, this maxi is sexy and stunning.

Was $395On Sale: $277You Save 30%
See It!

SNDYS Knit Skirt

knit skirt
Revolve

Sweater weather applies to skirts too! This knit midi skirt is warm, soft and flattering.

Was $69On Sale: $56You Save 19%
See It!

 Norma Kamali Tie-Front Shirt Dress

tie-front mini dress
Revolve

This shiny black mini dress from Norma Kamali will highlight all your favorite features, while providing tummy control with the tie-waist.

Was $185On Sale: $113You Save 39%
See It!

Yummie Faux Leather Leggings

faux leather leggings
Revolve

We live in faux-leather leggings! This high-waisted style features an elastic waistband and four-way stretch for extra comfort.

Was $88On Sale: $44You Save 50%
See It!

Superdown Strapless Mini Dress

strapless mini dress
Revolve

Lady in red! Make a splash in this fiery-red mini dress.

Was $88On Sale: $62You Save 30%
See It!

Norma Kamali Boot Pants

boot pants
Revolve

 

Take these stretchy pants from the office straight to dinner, drinks and beyond! One customer commented, “So comfortable and versatile. Highly recommend. High quality material, soft and stretchy and so flattering.”

Was $110On Sale: $96You Save 13%
See It!

