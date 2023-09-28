Tia Mowry Just Added Camo Pants to Our Fall Shopping List

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Camo print may traditionally be a tool of disguise, but in her latest mirror selfie, Tia Mowry definitely made the print stand out.

The Sister, Sister actress posted a mirror selfie of her outfit on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 27, striking a pose in her enviable walk-in closet. She wore a black top with a sheer overshirt pulled down to her elbows, her hand in the side pocket of her wide-leg camo pants. She also wore sandals, aviator sunglasses and large hoop earrings to perfect he look.

Want an #OOTD like hers? Let’s add some camo pants to your closet. Our pick is currently on sale at Amazon!

Get the Levi’s ‘94 Baggy Cargo Pants (originally $80) for just $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

It’s not every day that you can save $24 on a pair of beloved Levi’s, so we’re thrilled to find this pair on sale the day after Mowry wore a similar style. They’re made of 100% cotton, they have a relaxed fit and they have belt loops, allowing you to accessorize at will!

These high-rise camo pants are currently available in sizes 24-32 and are on Prime. They come in other colors too, but if you’re all in on camo right now, you can see more of our picks below!

Shop more camo pants we love:

Not your style? Explore more Amazon Fashion finds here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great products!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite picks below:

