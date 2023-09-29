Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the weather cooling off, we know dry skin days are ahead. It’s important that we add some extra moisture to our routine. An overnight moisturizing mask is a nice place to start, but you’ll want to make sure you have something for daytime too so your makeup doesn’t shrivel up as soon as you put it on!

if you’re worried about dry skin patches, skin texture and losing your glow, add this OSEA mist to your Amazon cart. It’s Rachel Bilson’s secret weapon to gorgeous skin!

Get the OSEA Sea Minerals Mist for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Bilson demonstrated her 10-minute beauty routine (which was actually under eight minutes) for Allure earlier this year. After finishing up all of her makeup, she made sure to include one last essential step. “I always, no matter what, finish with some sort of spray, like a setting spray,” she explained. “It doesn’t have to actually be labeled a setting spray. I love Osea. I love this line so much. And this is their Sea Minerals Mist. It smells good. You feel refreshed. So I always add a spritz as my very last thing.”

She then proceeded to mist the product over her face, using her hand to fan it dry before raving about Osea a little more. “Their line, everything by them is so good and natural, and I love it. It’s a family-owned business.”

Get the OSEA Sea Minerals Mist for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

This mist is infused with minerals and made with a blend of nutrient-rich seaweeds for skin health. It contains aloe vera and sodium hyaluronate for hydration, plus Dead Sea salt, which is rich in magnesium, potassium and sodium. As you can see, it’s more than just a simple mist. It can also be used as a toner!

This sea-green mist is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and free from harmful chemicals. It’s a clean beauty buy with a celebrity stamp of approval. It’s even on Amazon Prime. What more could we ask for?

Get the OSEA Sea Minerals Mist for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from OSEA here and explore more skincare products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Beauty Deals — Up to 60% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. The rumors are true! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is making its grand return in the form of Prime Big Deal Days this […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals — Starting at $6 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Back in action! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for round two this October, this time under the name of Prime Big […]

Related: Jennifer Aniston Wears These Complexion Drops for Picture-Perfect Skin Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we could swap beauty routines with any celebrity, it would be Jennifer Aniston. While her hair is utterly iconic, the Emmy-winning actress is our idol when it comes to skincare and makeup too. We want to know […]