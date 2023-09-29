Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
With the weather cooling off, we know dry skin days are ahead. It’s important that we add some extra moisture to our routine. An overnight moisturizing mask is a nice place to start, but you’ll want to make sure you have something for daytime too so your makeup doesn’t shrivel up as soon as you put it on!
if you’re worried about dry skin patches, skin texture and losing your glow, add this OSEA mist to your Amazon cart. It’s Rachel Bilson’s secret weapon to gorgeous skin!
Get the OSEA Sea Minerals Mist for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.
Bilson demonstrated her 10-minute beauty routine (which was actually under eight minutes) for Allure earlier this year. After finishing up all of her makeup, she made sure to include one last essential step. “I always, no matter what, finish with some sort of spray, like a setting spray,” she explained. “It doesn’t have to actually be labeled a setting spray. I love Osea. I love this line so much. And this is their Sea Minerals Mist. It smells good. You feel refreshed. So I always add a spritz as my very last thing.”
She then proceeded to mist the product over her face, using her hand to fan it dry before raving about Osea a little more. “Their line, everything by them is so good and natural, and I love it. It’s a family-owned business.”
This mist is infused with minerals and made with a blend of nutrient-rich seaweeds for skin health. It contains aloe vera and sodium hyaluronate for hydration, plus Dead Sea salt, which is rich in magnesium, potassium and sodium. As you can see, it’s more than just a simple mist. It can also be used as a toner!
This sea-green mist is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and free from harmful chemicals. It’s a clean beauty buy with a celebrity stamp of approval. It’s even on Amazon Prime. What more could we ask for?
