If we could swap beauty routines with any celebrity, it would be Jennifer Aniston. While her hair is utterly iconic, the Emmy-winning actress is our idol when it comes to skincare and makeup too. We want to know all of her secrets, and luckily, many have been uncovered over the years!

Makeup artist Gucci Westman spoke to Marie Claire Australia earlier this year about her beauty line, Westman Atelier, which was inspired by celebrities she’s worked with over the years. This includes Aniston, who’s been her client for decades! Curious about what products go into the Friends star’s makeup routine?

Get the Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops at Nordstrom! Also available at Credo Beauty! Free shipping!

“It’s kind of simple,” Westman explained when diving into Aniston’s glam. “I start with, for example, the drops,” she said, referring to her Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. “They are my pride and joy,” she beamed.

Endless thought and patience went into creating these complexion drops — especially as Westman wanted to keep them completely unique and silicone-free. She even called the process a “nightmare” at times. “It was something I wanted to do from the get-go, but I couldn’t create that slip and luxurious texture and performance without silicones at that time,” she said. “I had to wait until there were more alternative ingredients that would allow me to do it.”

“I worked directly with the chemist and the formulator and told them my dreams and hopes for this product and they kept asking, ‘could they not please have something similar,’ and I said, ‘No I don’t want to copy anything. I want this to be really my own.’”

In the end, she created the skin tint of our dreams, and it’s so much more than just a foundation. “It’s a serum that does your makeup.”

These drops are available in 20 shades to suit different skin tones (and undertones), and they’re formulated to work well with all skin types. They have breathable coverage, a lightweight, dewy texture and a natural, glowy finish. The best part? They may visibly improve skin texture, firmness and radiance!

These Complexion Drops are cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, clinically-tested and dermatologist-tested. For skin that looks like Aniston’s, we’d say they’re completely worth the price too!

