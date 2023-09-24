Illuminate Your Skin With This $7 Facial Scrub Trusted by Kourtney Kardashian

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s skin has always looked lovely, and it’s possibly even more gorgeous than ever now at 44 (and of course, basking in that pregnancy glow!). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star somehow appears younger and younger as she ages, and despite undergoing non-invasive procedures like micro-needling, Kardashian has attested that despite trying Botox in the past, she now avoids it completely due to “responding horribly” to the injections. So, what’s her secret?

Of course, the Poosh founder has access to the best skincare money can buy, but sometimes the most dependable products are available right at the drugstore — and according to Kourt’s list of favorite Drugstore Skincare Products Under $20 on Poosh, her favorite facial scrub retails for just $7 on Amazon and may be one of the keys to her gorgeous complexion.

The product in question is the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub, which the Poosh list says will “exfoliate and brighten your skin.” Ahh, the secret to that Kardashian glow! The Acure Brightening Facial Scrub relies on refreshing ingredients like sea kelp to soften and detox with super-nutrients, lemon peel and French green clay to exfoliate and purify and Madonna lily to bring out the brightness of skin. This exfoliator doesn’t just scrub away dead, dry skin cells — it also softens skin and draws out impurities to promote overall skin health and beauty.

We all know that Kourtney is super into healthy living, and this scrub follows right along with that lifestyle — being 100% vegan and formulated without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil or formaldehyde, as well as being cruelty-free. It’s important to feel good about what you put on your face, and the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub gives every reason to use it in complete confidence! Incorporating it into your daily routine is incredibly simple: just wet your face, scrub gently with fingertips and rinse thoroughly, at whatever time of day you prefer. It’s recommended to use around three times a week to support soft, glowing skin.

Amazon shoppers have made the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub the no. 1 bestseller on the site in the facial scrubs category, and the skincare savior has accumulated a whopping 18,000+ 5-star reviews from customers who call it the “BEST microdermabrasion face scrub ever!” and rave that they “can’t live without it!”

“I love finding a gold mines in the beauty industry. This is one to rave about,” gushed one reviewer. “I have tried them. Just BUY IT. Face feels like silk. Use 3X a week. If face gets too red, use 2x a week. Can massage as harsh as you need to get all the dead skin off. I will be a forever user of this stuff!” Another raved, “I’ve been buying so many products for my dry, dull skin. Even a fancy hydro facial tool. I decided to try an exfoliating scrub because nothing else worked. After a week of using this stuff, I can finally touch my face and it feels soft for the first time in a long time. I can’t tell if it brightened my skin. I just know my skin is soft! I can’t believe I wasted money on the other crap. I hope they don’t stop making this!” High praise indeed!



