The world of celebrity used to be incredibly mysterious and guarded. Aside from red carpet images and paparazzi shots, it was difficult to find out what was going on with our favorite stars. But thanks to social media, fans can follow along as A-listers and influencers alike dish about their hair and beauty essentials in tutorials and Get Ready With Me videos.
Over the summer, hair oils picked up steam as the go-to item among It girls. Tik Tok queen Alix Earle gushed about a shine-enhancing serum. And just months before, Grammy-winning singer and actress Megan Thee Stallion spilled the tea on a strengthening oil that combats breakage. Now that fall is underway, hair oils are still a top pick among notable names — and with good reason!
In fact, Hailey Bieber recently showcased a top-rated hair oil in a new GRWM on TikTok. The Rhode Skin founder applied the Pura D’or Organic Castor Oil to her strands before brushing her hair into a low balletcore bun. We’re obsessed!
If you’ve been experiencing dryness and breakage, you may want to add this castor oil to your follicle routine. Enriched with a combination of proteins, vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids, this is designed to help nourish the scalp and strengthen hair follicles in the process. Castor oil also has antimicrobial properties which may help with dry, flakey scalp inflammation.
Best of all, this castor oil doesn’t come solo. It features two bonus wands to aid in applying to eyebrows and eyelashes. This is incredibly helpful, because the benefits of castor oil don’t begin and end with the scalp. More than 7,300 shoppers have given Pura D’or Organic Castor Oil five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers rave about the changes after applying castor oil to their brows and lashes. One shopper revealed their lashes were “thicker and longer” after using castor oil nightly for almost one year! Clearly, this takes dedication, but it may be completely worth it. Another reviewer found a few beneficial uses, stating, “I never knew I’d like this so much. I’ve been using it on my lashes and then started using it on my face. It diminishes the ever growing wrinkles.”
Ready to help strengthen your strands or simply want to channel Bieber’s balletcore moment? This popular product from Pura D’or may be your match.
