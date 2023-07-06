Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all learn many lessons from Megan Thee Stallion, and the importance of celebrating your hair is at the top of the list. After all, your hair is your crown — and that’s why proper products are key. If your locks have been struggling, give them some extra TLC with a scalp treatment. Hair oils promote hair growth, balance your scalp and keep your follicles healthy.

So, what product does the “Savage” rapper use to elevate her curls? In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Houston hottie shared she was on a hair growth journey and asked followers for any care recommendations, creating the hashtag #hotgirlhairjourney. Many of them raved about Mielle Organics, and the Texas native clearly took notes, as she was named global brand ambassador of Mielle Organics back in February 2021. And now, this bestselling hair oil is now on sale at Amazon.

Get the Mielle Organics Hair Strengthening Oil (originally $10) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Though it’s unclear if the working relationship still exists, there have been numerous videos of Megan massaging her hair with the fan-favorite Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil. “Basically, it just makes your hair grow, prevents breakage and makes you smell like a peppermint,” the Grammy winner said.

If you’ve been in the market for a hair oil that actually promotes growth (and smells fresh and fabulous in the process), this product has snagged the top spot in the hair treatment bestseller category — and it’s even on sale right now. And it turns out, she’s not the only one who loves this brand. A few months later in 2021, Saweetie became best friends with Mielle Organics, earning a coveted position on its list of brand ambassadors. “All summer long, we are keeping this hair moisturized and hydrated with my new @mielleorganics 🌺✨ hair products,” she said in an Instagram post. “I’m so excited to be the new face of Mielle because they have amazing products.”

This hair oil includes good-for-you ingredients such as biotin, jojoba oil and castor oil to restore hair, strengthen strands and maintain scalp health. This is an all-in-one treatment which claims to work for all hair types to nourish and protect your curls, primarily thanks to its blend of essential oils. If you rely on weaves, braids, wigs or extensions, this hair oil can seriously come in handy.

At the moment, the product boasts over 34,000 five-star reviews thanks to devoted shoppers who swear by the miracle elixir. Reviewers claim to have swiftly seen “significant hair growth,” noting this hair oil “works very well” across the board. They also suggest using the oil as a “daily scalp treatment,” saying it does not make hair “heavy, clammy or greasy.” If you’re looking to give your curls “body-ody-ody” like Megan Thee Stallion, Mielle may be your match!

