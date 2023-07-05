Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the summer, we don’t like to put on a heavy face of makeup unless absolutely necessary. Quite frankly, it’s way too hot outside to deal with the sweat and icky feeling of your face melting off — so we take a more lightweight approach to how we do our daily beat.

That said, we don’t want to sacrifice getting the right amount of coverage for the sake of using less product, which is what led Us to discover this incredible foundation from IT Cosmetics! It covers so many bases we require from our makeup and skincare in one single product, which is truly a marvelous feat. Read on for the scoop!

Get the IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is certainly not your ordinary foundation — it’s a strong skincare product which gives your complexion a flawless finish with just one application. The formula includes niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and green tea extract to help soothe your skin and provide some anti-aging benefits — all while delivering a serious dose of hydration. In fact, you can help make your skin look plumper and fresher with this formula — and who doesn’t want that once temps heat up? This silky smooth formula is also designed to sink into your skin as opposed to just sit on top of it, which makes your finished face look much more natural.

The lightweight texture allows this product to function like more of a BB or CC cream as opposed to a foundation, but the difference throughout this bestseller is its mega coverage power. If you’ve tried beauty balms in the past and found they don’t have enough color payoff, this may be what you’ve been waiting for. It offers medium coverage which looks fabulous with just one layer, but can easily be built up to your ideal opaqueness. The shade range is also incredibly detailed so your perfect match is sure to be available — all that’s left to do is add it to your Amazon cart and — eventually — everyday regimen!

