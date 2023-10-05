Your account
Stylish

Grab the Exact Amazon Dress That Has Tayshia Adams ‘Absolutely Screaming’

By
tayshia-adams-brown-sweater-dress
Tayshia AdamsCourtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tayshia Adams’ “lil chocolate kiss moment” was pure fashion goals.

The former Bachelorette star and Amazon Influencer Program member posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 4, while getting ready for “drinks and dinner with the girls” in New York. She was “absolutely screaming” over her new deep brown Amazon dress — she literally started off the video with a scream!

“This dress is Amazon,” she said. “I had to hop on here to show you, because I cannot believe the quality of it, number one. I wanted to be a little chocolate kiss tonight. So, monochromatic look.” She also added on Amazon boots and an Alice + Olivia coat to complete her “all-chocolate look.” She later posted photos in the outfit on her main feed as well, calling the dress “a must.”

Want to match up with Adams? Shop her exact dress now — before it starts to sell out!

tayshia-adams-brown-sweater-dress-2
Tayshia Adams Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram
See it!

Get the Lousea Open Front Sweater Dress for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Lousea sweater dress has a collared neckline and functional buttons all the way down to the split of the hem, which begins just above the knee. It has a ribbed texture, making it stretchy, comfy and cute, and it has elongated sleeve cuffs — which Adams accented with stacked gold bracelets.

This dress also comes in black, green, fuchsia, blue and khaki, but Adams wore the “coffee” variation for her night out. Super into brown for fall? Let’s stack your wardrobe with more dreamy sweater dresses. Shop more picks below!

tayshia-adams-brown-sweater-dress-3
Tayshia Adams Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram
See it!

Shop more brown sweater dresses we love:

Zesica Mock Neck Sweater Dress

ZESICA Women's Mock Neck Sweater Dresses Long Sleeve Side Slit Slim Fit Fall Elegant Ribbed Knit Midi Dress,Coffee,Medium
ZESICA
$41.00
See it!

Zesica Cardigan Bodycon Dress

CMZ2005 Women's Long Sleeve Cardigan Maxi Dress Fall Knit Bodycon Dress Button Down Sweater Dress 6088(Medium,Deep Camel)
CMZ2005
$49.00
See it!

Prettygarden Midi Sweater Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Midi Sweater Dress Long Lantern Sleeve Ruched V Neck Drawstring Side Slit Knit Bodycon Dresses (Caramel,Small)
PRETTYGARDEN
Was $46On Sale: $41You Save 11%
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

