Tayshia Adams’ “lil chocolate kiss moment” was pure fashion goals.

The former Bachelorette star and Amazon Influencer Program member posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 4, while getting ready for “drinks and dinner with the girls” in New York. She was “absolutely screaming” over her new deep brown Amazon dress — she literally started off the video with a scream!

“This dress is Amazon,” she said. “I had to hop on here to show you, because I cannot believe the quality of it, number one. I wanted to be a little chocolate kiss tonight. So, monochromatic look.” She also added on Amazon boots and an Alice + Olivia coat to complete her “all-chocolate look.” She later posted photos in the outfit on her main feed as well, calling the dress “a must.”

Want to match up with Adams? Shop her exact dress now — before it starts to sell out!

Get the Lousea Open Front Sweater Dress for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Lousea sweater dress has a collared neckline and functional buttons all the way down to the split of the hem, which begins just above the knee. It has a ribbed texture, making it stretchy, comfy and cute, and it has elongated sleeve cuffs — which Adams accented with stacked gold bracelets.

This dress also comes in black, green, fuchsia, blue and khaki, but Adams wore the “coffee” variation for her night out. Super into brown for fall? Let’s stack your wardrobe with more dreamy sweater dresses. Shop more picks below!

