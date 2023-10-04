Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Blake Lively is taking sweater weather seriously.
The It Ends With Us actress is having a busy fall — from attending Chiefs games with BFF Taylor Swift to promoting her beverage brand, Betty Buzz. On Tuesday, October 3, however, she was spotted simply out and about in the Big Apple. She wore a Leset Zoe V-neck Polo in yellow, a roomy sweater with a foldover collar and long sleeves. She also coordinated with a striped yellow Louis Vuitton bag and JVB x Nomasei loafers peeking out from under her wide-leg blue jeans.
Lively’s Leset sweater rings in at $300 — and is sadly no longer available in Lively’s chosen shade. But that’s okay! This wildly similar Lillusory sweater from Amazon is in stock — and for a fraction of the price!
Get the Lillusory V-Neck Collared Pullover Sweater for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2023, but are subject to change.
This slouchy sweater, which costs 87% less than Lively’s, shares many similar features to our inspiration. The V-neckline and foldover collar, the ribbed cuffs and hem, the split sides — even the dandelion yellow shade is just perfect!
This sweater comes in sizes S-XL and is also available in 16 other shades. Yellow, however, is emerging as a frontrunner this season, if we’re to take a cue from celebs like Lively and Kerry Washington. Want to see more sweaters we love in the sunny shade? See our picks below!
Shop more yellow sweaters we love:
- Anrabess Half-Zip Pullover Sweater — was $53, now $37!
- Dokotoo Hollow Out Sweater — $17!
- Esobo V-Neck Sweater — was $46, now $39!
- Merokeety Lace-Sleeve Sweater — was $50, now $44!
Lillusory Batwing Sleeve Sweater
Arach&Cloz V-Neck Sweater
Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater
