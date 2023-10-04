Your account
Stylish

It’s So Easy to Recreate Blake Lively’s Look With This Polo Sweater

Blake Lively in New York City on October 03, 2023.Gotham/GC Images

Blake Lively is taking sweater weather seriously.

The It Ends With Us actress is having a busy fall — from attending Chiefs games with BFF Taylor Swift to promoting her beverage brand, Betty Buzz. On Tuesday, October 3, however, she was spotted simply out and about in the Big Apple. She wore a Leset Zoe V-neck Polo in yellow, a roomy sweater with a foldover collar and long sleeves. She also coordinated with a striped yellow Louis Vuitton bag and JVB x Nomasei loafers peeking out from under her wide-leg blue jeans.

Lively’s Leset sweater rings in at $300 — and is sadly no longer available in Lively’s chosen shade. But that’s okay! This wildly similar Lillusory sweater from Amazon is in stock — and for a fraction of the price!

Get the Lillusory V-Neck Collared Pullover Sweater for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This slouchy sweater, which costs 87% less than Lively’s, shares many similar features to our inspiration. The V-neckline and foldover collar, the ribbed cuffs and hem, the split sides — even the dandelion yellow shade is just perfect!

This sweater comes in sizes S-XL and is also available in 16 other shades. Yellow, however, is emerging as a frontrunner this season, if we’re to take a cue from celebs like Lively and Kerry Washington. Want to see more sweaters we love in the sunny shade? See our picks below!

Shop more yellow sweaters we love:

Lillusory Batwing Sleeve Sweater

LILLUSORY Women's Yellow Sweaters V Neck Oversized Long Sleeve Batwing Collared Tunic Batwing Knitted Pullover Sweater Tops
LILLUSORY
$40.00
Arach&Cloz V-Neck Sweater

Arach&Cloz Women's Spring Fall Tops Fashion 2023 V Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Jumper Knitted Casual Sweater (Yellow, Medium)
Arach&Cloz
Was $46On Sale: $40You Save 13%
Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater

ZAFUL Women's Cropped Turtleneck Sweater Lantern Sleeve Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Jumper (1-Yellow, M)
ZAFUL
Was $40On Sale: $34You Save 15%
Not quite your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

