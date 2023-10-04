Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blake Lively is taking sweater weather seriously.

The It Ends With Us actress is having a busy fall — from attending Chiefs games with BFF Taylor Swift to promoting her beverage brand, Betty Buzz. On Tuesday, October 3, however, she was spotted simply out and about in the Big Apple. She wore a Leset Zoe V-neck Polo in yellow, a roomy sweater with a foldover collar and long sleeves. She also coordinated with a striped yellow Louis Vuitton bag and JVB x Nomasei loafers peeking out from under her wide-leg blue jeans.

Lively’s Leset sweater rings in at $300 — and is sadly no longer available in Lively’s chosen shade. But that’s okay! This wildly similar Lillusory sweater from Amazon is in stock — and for a fraction of the price!

Get the Lillusory V-Neck Collared Pullover Sweater for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This slouchy sweater, which costs 87% less than Lively’s, shares many similar features to our inspiration. The V-neckline and foldover collar, the ribbed cuffs and hem, the split sides — even the dandelion yellow shade is just perfect!

This sweater comes in sizes S-XL and is also available in 16 other shades. Yellow, however, is emerging as a frontrunner this season, if we’re to take a cue from celebs like Lively and Kerry Washington. Want to see more sweaters we love in the sunny shade? See our picks below!

Get the Lillusory V-Neck Collared Pullover Sweater for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more yellow sweaters we love:

Not quite your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Mindy Kaling Is Pretty in Pleats — Grab a Dress Like Hers Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Mindy Kaling has been churning out wardrobe inspiration non-stop while promoting her newest projects. The Mindy Project actress and bestselling author appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, October 2, to discuss her new undertakings: Mindy’s […]

Related: Channel Sophie Turner’s Cozy Half-Zip Style for $50 Less Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sophie Turner is fully embracing fall with her cozy-chic fashion sense. The Game of Thrones actress was photographed out shopping with a couple of friends in NYC on Saturday, September 30, perfectly demonstrating how to turn loungewear into […]

Related: Margot Robbie Once Said She Uses This $8 Baby Ointment as Lip Balm Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Chapped lip weather is near. For some of us, it may have even already begun. We’ve tried countless lip balms, scrubs and masks over the years, but some of us are still searching for our true holy grail. […]