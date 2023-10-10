Your account
I’m a Shopping Expert — These Are My Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals

By
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back! The fall iteration of the mega-shopping event — officially titled Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here, and it’s a shopper’s paradise!

As a shopping expert who’s been covering Prime Day for years, I’ve perfected my personal shopping list. I’ve scoured the site for all of the hottest deals, I’ve filled up my shopping cart with finds of all kinds and I’ve felt the pure euphoria that only a heavily discounted Amazon purchase can bring.

Want to see my 15 favorite picks for Prime Big Deal Days? Let’s dive in! Remember — this sale only lasts from October 10-11!

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Korean Toner

ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Korean Toner for Cleansing 5.07 fl.oz. - Alcohol-Free PH5.5 Hydrating Facial Astringent - Skin Clearing, Reduce Pigmentation, Acne and Dark Spots
ACWELL
I swear by this toner for my acne-prone skin and have repurchased it over and over again!
Was $13On Sale: $7You Save 46%
See it!

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, White WP-660
Waterpik
I recently switched to using a Waterpik flosser and my flossing game has been truly changed. It’s easy to see why this product has over 100k reviews!
Was $100On Sale: $50You Save 50%
See it!

Bissell SpinWave Pet 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum

Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot, 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum, Rotating Mop Pads Scrub Floors, WiFi Connected with Structured Navigation, 3347 for Carpet
Bissell
I’m shocked by this deal. I received this SpinWave as a wedding gift, and it’s made my life so much easier. I thought it was worth the full price, but now it’s $300 off!
Was $400On Sale: $99.99You Save 75%
See it!

The Drop Avalon Large Tote Bag

The Drop
I’m typically a crossbody girl, but when I switch to my Avalon bag to go with a nicer outfit, I feel instantly elegant!
Was $40On Sale: $14You Save 65%
See it!

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight With Camera

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight with Camera, RGBIC Wi-Fi TV Backlights for 55-65 inch TVs, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant, App Control, Music Sync TV Lights, H6199
Govee
These lights can capture the color on your TV screen and create a matching glow around your TV. There are so many effects in the app too!
Was $90On Sale: $56You Save 38%
See it!

Mayawell Bubbly Prebiotic Soda, Variety Pack

MAYAWELL Bubbly Prebiotic Soda: No Stevia or ACV, Supports Gut Health & Immunity, Low Sugar & Low Calorie Drinks, Organic Agave, Fiber, Healthy Soda, Non-GMO, Sparkling Beverage (12 pack) Variety Pack
Mayawell
I’ve been trying every prebiotic and probiotic soda I can, and Mayawell is my new fave. Stevia-free and under 40 calories per can!
Was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
See it!

Anrabess Turtleneck Slouchy Tunic Sweater

ANRABESS Oversized Sweaters for Women Casual Turtleneck Fall Tunic Sweater Long Sleeve Mock Neck Loose Baggy Slouchy Knitted Cozy Winter Pullover Top Cute Trendy Mini Dress A277-xiuhong-S Rust
ANRABESS
This sweater earns extra points because it can be worn as a top with leggings or jeans or as a dress with tall boots!
Was $60On Sale: $27You Save 55%
See it!

Crpich Acrylic Cell Phone Stand

Crpich
This little cell phone stand may be simple, but I can no longer imagine life without it!
Was $13On Sale: $7You Save 46%
See it!

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light – Black
Amazon
I debated for years buying a Kindle Paperwhite, and a few Prime Days ago, I finally did it. Best decision ever!
Was $140On Sale: $95You Save 32%
See it!

Benefit Ready, Set, Brow! 24-Hour Invisible Shaping and Setting Clear Gel

Benefit
Goodbye, gloopy brow gels that have no hold. I’m obsessed with the formula and the brush of this Benefit pick!
Was $25On Sale: $18You Save 28%
See it!

Tushy 3.0 Warm Water Spa Bidet

Tushy 3.0 Warm Water Spa Bidet Attachment | Self Cleaning Fresh Water Sprayer +Adjustable Pressure Nozzle, Angle Control, (Adjustable Cool to Warm Water Temperature Option), (Biscuit/Platinum)
TUSHY
I won’t go into too much detail here — for obvious reasons — but I will say that owning a Tushy has completely ruined public bathrooms for me. It’s that good!
Was $135On Sale: $89You Save 34%
See it!

Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Mattress, Queen

Leesa Original Foam 10" Mattress, Queen Size, Cooling Foam and Memory Foam / CertiPUR-US Certified / 100-Night Trial
Leesa
Go big or go home! Or, preferably, go big and go home. There’s nothing like plopping down onto my Leesa mattress at the end of a long day. It’s not too firm, it’s not too soft — it’s just right!
Was $1,199On Sale: $808You Save 33%
See it!

Outdoor Fellow Tomato Vine Candle

Outdoor Fellow | Tomato Vine Luxury Scented Candle | 40+ Hour Burn Time | Coconut & Apricot Wax Blend | Best Smelling Luxury Tomato Candle for Home (8oz)
Outdoor Fellow
Tomato-scented candles are having a moment right now, and I’m in heaven. Alexa, how many candles can I safely light around my apartment at once?
Was $34On Sale: $22You Save 35%
See it!

hai Smart Shower Head

hai Smart Shower Head, Bluetooth Handheld Water Saving Showerhead with Adjustable High Pressure to Spa-Like Mist, Stainless Steel, Easy Installation, Customizable LED Lights, Charcoal, 2.5 GPM
hai
When I moved into my current place, I was devastated by the low water pressure. My hai showerhead changed everything. I was so proud that I installed it myself too!
Was $199On Sale: $139You Save 30%
See it!

Bellivera Quilted Jacket

Bellivera
The perfect layer for every fall occasion. And you can be sure I’m going to be looking for it again come spring!
Was $45On Sale: $30You Save 33%
See it!

Amazon

Amazon

