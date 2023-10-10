Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back! The fall iteration of the mega-shopping event — officially titled Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here, and it’s a shopper’s paradise!

As a shopping expert who’s been covering Prime Day for years, I’ve perfected my personal shopping list. I’ve scoured the site for all of the hottest deals, I’ve filled up my shopping cart with finds of all kinds and I’ve felt the pure euphoria that only a heavily discounted Amazon purchase can bring.

Want to see my 15 favorite picks for Prime Big Deal Days? Let’s dive in! Remember — this sale only lasts from October 10-11!

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Korean Toner I swear by this toner for my acne-prone skin and have repurchased it over and over again! Was $13 On Sale: $7 You Save 46% See it!

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser I recently switched to using a Waterpik flosser and my flossing game has been truly changed. It’s easy to see why this product has over 100k reviews! Was $100 On Sale: $50 You Save 50% See it!

Bissell SpinWave Pet 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum I’m shocked by this deal. I received this SpinWave as a wedding gift, and it’s made my life so much easier. I thought it was worth the full price, but now it’s $300 off! Was $400 On Sale: $99.99 You Save 75% See it!

The Drop Avalon Large Tote Bag I’m typically a crossbody girl, but when I switch to my Avalon bag to go with a nicer outfit, I feel instantly elegant! Was $40 On Sale: $14 You Save 65% See it!

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight With Camera These lights can capture the color on your TV screen and create a matching glow around your TV. There are so many effects in the app too! Was $90 On Sale: $56 You Save 38% See it!

Mayawell Bubbly Prebiotic Soda, Variety Pack I’ve been trying every prebiotic and probiotic soda I can, and Mayawell is my new fave. Stevia-free and under 40 calories per can! Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Anrabess Turtleneck Slouchy Tunic Sweater This sweater earns extra points because it can be worn as a top with leggings or jeans or as a dress with tall boots! Was $60 On Sale: $27 You Save 55% See it!

Crpich Acrylic Cell Phone Stand This little cell phone stand may be simple, but I can no longer imagine life without it! Was $13 On Sale: $7 You Save 46% See it!

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) I debated for years buying a Kindle Paperwhite, and a few Prime Days ago, I finally did it. Best decision ever! Was $140 On Sale: $95 You Save 32% See it!

Benefit Ready, Set, Brow! 24-Hour Invisible Shaping and Setting Clear Gel Goodbye, gloopy brow gels that have no hold. I’m obsessed with the formula and the brush of this Benefit pick! Was $25 On Sale: $18 You Save 28% See it!

Tushy 3.0 Warm Water Spa Bidet I won’t go into too much detail here — for obvious reasons — but I will say that owning a Tushy has completely ruined public bathrooms for me. It’s that good! Was $135 On Sale: $89 You Save 34% See it!

Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Mattress, Queen Go big or go home! Or, preferably, go big and go home. There’s nothing like plopping down onto my Leesa mattress at the end of a long day. It’s not too firm, it’s not too soft — it’s just right! Was $1,199 On Sale: $808 You Save 33% See it!

Outdoor Fellow Tomato Vine Candle Tomato-scented candles are having a moment right now, and I’m in heaven. Alexa, how many candles can I safely light around my apartment at once? Was $34 On Sale: $22 You Save 35% See it!

hai Smart Shower Head When I moved into my current place, I was devastated by the low water pressure. My hai showerhead changed everything. I was so proud that I installed it myself too! Was $199 On Sale: $139 You Save 30% See it!

Bellivera Quilted Jacket The perfect layer for every fall occasion. And you can be sure I’m going to be looking for it again come spring! Was $45 On Sale: $30 You Save 33% See it!

