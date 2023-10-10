Best Prime Day Deals That Are 50% Off or More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s that time of year again! Amazon is back with massive savings, all thanks to Prime Day. This two-day savings event will occur on today, October 10, and tomorrow, October 11. Check out our comprehensive Prime Day guide here to learn more about this stellar sitewide sale!

You may already know that shoppers can score out-of-this-world discounts on everything from electronics to beauty products. The best part? A wide array of items — from bedsheets to security cameras — are up to 50% off or more! Shop these must-see sales for up to 73% off below!

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals 50% Off or More

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Over 50% Off

Stay comfy and chic this fall thanks to these fashionable pieces. Show up and show out with these sweaters, cardigans and polos — particularly this eye-catching half-zip pullover.

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Over 50% Off

Every now and then, you need to update your oral care routine. Ditch string floss which irritates your gums in favor of this professional-grade water flosser. Read on for more steals!

Best Prime Day Home Deals Over 50% Off

Whether you’re cleaning up pet hair or tidying up hardwood floors, this 6-in-1 stick vacuum cleaner picks up your mess in a hurry. There are no concerns about alarming your children or pets because this handy cleaner features an upgraded motor which generates less heat and noise!

Best Prime Day Electronic Deals over 50% Off

Whether you want to catch Taylor Swift at the next Kansas City Chiefs NFL game or binge-watch spooky season movies on your favorite streamer, you’ll want to do it on this Amazon Fire 50″ Omni Series Smart TV. Electronics don’t typically see this kind of discount until Black Friday, so now is the time to stock up!

Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals in the Prime Big Deal Days event here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

