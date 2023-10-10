Your account
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Day 1 Deals That End at Midnight

By
Amazon

It’s time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has made its triumphant return, and we’re living in the moment. That means adding every little must-have (and want-to-have) to our cart!

Prime Big Deal Days lasts from October 10-11, but some products will only be on sale for the 10th or the 11th. These one-day deals are easy to miss — but we’re here to help!

Shop our favorite day one deals of Prime Day below — before they’re gone!

The Best Day 1 Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Best Prime Day Home Deals, Day 1

Amazon
Was $100On Sale: $80You Save 20%
See it!

From kitchen essentials to cozy finds that will help you sleep better at night, these home deals are not to be missed!

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals, Day 1

Amazon
Was $149On Sale: $56You Save 62%
See it!

Hi, beauty babes! Is there any better feeling than grabbing a skincare pick or fancy new device you’ve been yearning for? Let’s do it!

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals, Day 1

Amazon
Was $90On Sale: $72You Save 20%
See it!

The arrival of colder weather means we need to stock up on new picks for our wardrobe — like shoes and sweats! Shop our chic faves!

Looking for something else? Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon here!

