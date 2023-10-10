Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

It’s time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has made its triumphant return, and we’re living in the moment. That means adding every little must-have (and want-to-have) to our cart!

Prime Big Deal Days lasts from October 10-11, but some products will only be on sale for the 10th or the 11th. These one-day deals are easy to miss — but we’re here to help!

Shop our favorite day one deals of Prime Day below — before they’re gone!

The Best Day 1 Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Best Prime Day Home Deals, Day 1

Was $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See it!

From kitchen essentials to cozy finds that will help you sleep better at night, these home deals are not to be missed!

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Amazon Prime Day 2023 was so big this year, it’s actually coming back for a second round. It’s true! This fall, […]

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals, Day 1

Was $149 On Sale: $56 You Save 62% See it!

Hi, beauty babes! Is there any better feeling than grabbing a skincare pick or fancy new device you’ve been yearning for? Let’s do it!

Related: The Secret Behind Amal Clooney’s Shiny Strands? This $12 Hair Treatment Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amal Clooney is living a Hollywood fairytale, happily ever after and all. She’s married to a movie star, has a villa in Lake Como and regularly attends red carpets. But it’s not all glitz and glamour for the […]

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals, Day 1

Was $90 On Sale: $72 You Save 20% See it!

The arrival of colder weather means we need to stock up on new picks for our wardrobe — like shoes and sweats! Shop our chic faves!

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sweater Deals — Up to 67% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s fall, y’all! So that can only mean one thing — sweaters on repeat all season long. Shopping for cozy crewnecks and cardigans? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can save big on […]

Looking for something else? Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 12 Travel Essentials on Amazon You'll Love for Your Next Trip Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Updated at October 4, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. If you’re a big travel fan, prepping for your journey can be just as fun — or possibly as stressful — as the trip itself. That said, it […]

Related: 21 Luxe-Looking Statement Pieces Sure to Collect Compliments — Starting at $8 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know quiet luxury is the big trend right now, but sometimes living that luxe life means making a real statement — and turning some heads! Yes, it can be fun to savor a little shine, sparkle […]

Related: Jodie Turner-Smith Swears by This $31 Mind and Body Supplement Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re going through a rough patch — whether mentally or physically — and traditional healing approaches don’t seem to be helping you out of your funk, it might be time to consider some additional help. We’re not […]