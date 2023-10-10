Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
It’s time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has made its triumphant return, and we’re living in the moment. That means adding every little must-have (and want-to-have) to our cart!
Prime Big Deal Days lasts from October 10-11, but some products will only be on sale for the 10th or the 11th. These one-day deals are easy to miss — but we’re here to help!
Shop our favorite day one deals of Prime Day below — before they’re gone!
The Best Day 1 Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023
Best Prime Day Home Deals, Day 1
From kitchen essentials to cozy finds that will help you sleep better at night, these home deals are not to be missed!
- Houswise Tabletop Fire Pit — was $100, now $80!
- Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover — was $32, now $20!
- Revolution R270 High-Speed Touchscreen Toaster — was $399, now $319!
- Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12-Pack) — was $14, now $8!
- TopTopper Mattress Topper, Queen — was $80, now $40!
- Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set — was $27, now $21!
- Levoit Air Purifier — was $50, now $40!
- Nicetree 360° Swivel Jewelry Cabinet Mirror — was $240, now $81!
Best Prime Day Beauty Deals, Day 1
Hi, beauty babes! Is there any better feeling than grabbing a skincare pick or fancy new device you’ve been yearning for? Let’s do it!
- SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand — was $149, now $56!
- Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray — was $18, now $9!
- Frownies Facial Patches — was $25, now $18!
- NagraCoola CLIE Facial Cleansing Brush — was $40, now $32!
Best Prime Day Fashion Deals, Day 1
The arrival of colder weather means we need to stock up on new picks for our wardrobe — like shoes and sweats! Shop our chic faves!
- Trendy Queen Half-Zip Pullover Sweatshirt — was $53, now $26!
- Tronjori Palazzo Trousers — was $34, now $27!
- LouKeith Tennis Skirt — was $34, now $22!
- JW PEI Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag — was $90, now $72!
- Dream Pairs Over the Knee Boots — was $64, now $39!
- Milumia 4-Pack Rib-Knit Tank Tops — was $46, now $32!
- Satiny Drawstring Joggers — was $43, now $34!
Looking for something else? Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon here!
