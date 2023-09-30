Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amal Clooney is living a Hollywood fairytale, happily ever after and all. She’s married to a movie star, has a villa in Lake Como and regularly attends red carpets. But it’s not all glitz and glamour for the international law barrister! Even though she could spring for high-end products, the human rights activist opts for certain budget-friendly buys.

After eyeing Amal’s lustrous locks at the Venice Film Festival, we were eager to find out the beauty secret behind her shiny strands. And according to InStyle, it’s the L’Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step In-Shower Toning Hair Gloss! This $12 toning gloss boosts shine and enhances hair color without breaking the bank. But don’t let this drugstore deal fool you! It’s an Allure Best of Beauty winner, earning praise from editors and customers alike.

Keep scrolling to shop this A-list-approved hair gloss!

Get the L’Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step In-Shower Toning Hair Gloss for just $12 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Skip the salon and apply this hair product at home! No mixing and no gloves required! This L’Oréal Paris toning treatment neutralizes brassiness, conditions and boosts shine for healthy hair. Infused with coconut oil, this vegan formula is color-safe and paraben-free. Each application lasts around 10 days! Available in 15 different shades, from Smokey Bronde to Silver.

Amal’s hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos told InStyle that he “applied it onto her wet hair for 10 minutes the same way you apply shampoo.” He suggests massaging this in-shower toner into your hair from the roots to the ends for an all-over application. So simple!

Shoppers say that this toning hair gloss leaves strands silky and shiny! “This formula is amazing!” one customer gushed. “I have colored my hair blonde for over 10 years now and never, ever had anything that truly works. I happened to see this advertised and thought for the price, what can I lose! Let me tell you. My hair looks niceeee!! It has banished the brass. My hair is shiny and soft.” Another reviewer reported, “Super simple to apply and results are gorgeous and lonnnnng lasting. Turned my natural, dry, squirrel-pelt colored hair into soft silvery shiny happy locks.”

Channel Amal Clooney with this affordable at-home hair treatment!

