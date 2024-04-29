Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

An unfortunate fact of life is that things don’t always go as planned. We don’t plan on a fender bender, getting stuck in traffic or bad weather — and most certainly not ingrown hairs. This is why it’s important to plan ahead: to make sure when one of these things happens, you’re able to remedy it as soon as possible.

While we can’t help with a fender bender and can’t control traffic or the weather, one thing we can help with is ingrown hairs. Though they’re small, boy, do they make an impact with the pain and irritation they can cause. One thing that can help relieve them? The Bushbalm Roller Rescue Ingrown Hair Serum that’s just $19 on Amazon.

This ingrown hair serum has a soothing and cooling effect to the area affected, thanks to its powerful formula. It’s made of aloe leaf juice and glycolic acid, as well as AHA and BHA, which help to exfoliate. The roller design is made for it to be easily applied, as it just glides the serum over the affected spots — you don’t even have to get your hands dirty!

This may not be the thing at the top of everyone’s wish list, however, shoppers are still buying it in droves to help treat the condition. In just this last month, over 1,000 were sold, and this product has slowly worked its way up to becoming an Amazon bestseller.

One shopper, who gave the serum a five-star rating and review, loves its “soothing and cooling effect.” “It has helped to calm down the irritations I get on my skin! Really easy to apply, just make sure your skin is nice and dry! You don’t have to worry about getting oil on your hands which is great.”

Another user said it makes their skin “less irritated almost instantly!” They use it immediately after they shave and sometimes later in the day and are “surprised” by how good it feels.

The next time you have an ingrown hair down there, you’re definitely going to want to have this serum in your bathroom cabinet. It comes in at $19 for 1.7 ounces of the formula, and according to shoppers, is “worth every penny.”

