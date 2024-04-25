Drench Your Thirsty Lips in These Fruit Juicy Gisou Lip Oils

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lip gloss is some of the most fun you can have when it comes to dressing up your pout. But don’t count lip oil out. Not only can it helpfully hydrate dry lips, but it can come in some of the most delicious, gorgeous flavors you can think of. It can leave a subtle shine and a burst of fruit flavor behind or it can be a more subtle affair. We’re new fans of honey hair oil pioneer Gisou’s new lip oils that serve up flattering colors as well as tasty fruity treats that you’ll want to lick up long after you apply each color.

The Gisou Lip Oil Tinted Trio brings three of the brand’s Honey Infused Lip Oils together for an all-in-one kit. These oils, just $75 right now, are some of the glossiest, juiciest lip oils you’ll find, all powered by Mirsalehi honey. This kit comes with Mango Passion Punch, Watermelon Sugar, and Strawberry Sorbet flavors to kickstart your lip oil journey.

Each lip oils come with a mix of bee garden oils and Mirsalehi honey that’s intensely hydrating, shiny, and glossy. You’ll also get the benefits of jojoba oil, meadowfoam oil, hyaluronic acid, buriti fruit oil, and blueberry oil every time you swipe this color on. More tacky as a gloss than thin as an oil, you’ll see the difference between these and other lip oils right away as soon as you try them out.

Gisou has already more than proven the brand knows what it’s doing when it comes to using honey in its product recipes. You’ll find that these deliciously sticky fruit-flavored glosses pamper your lips in a way that make them look the best they ever have. You can try all three delicious fruit flavors at once too, so why wouldn’t you? Give this trio a try and see how it transforms the way you care for your lips going forward.

