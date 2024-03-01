Your account
Drench Your Lips in Fruit Juicy Moisture Overnight for a Healthy Pout

By
Dermelect Smooth & Supple Lip Mask Melt
Dermelect

If you’re the type of person who deals with dry, cracked lips often, you’ve no doubt looked for a way to heal your pout without having to reapply lip balm every hour or so. You can achieve this with emollients like Aquaphor, of course, but sometimes it doesn’t do the trick, either. Luckily, a sleeping mask for your lips can get the job done in record time – and it can do it all over night!

The Dermelect Smooth & Supple Lip Mask Melt is your new lip savior. Just $26, it’s the drink of moisture your lips have been calling out for, and you’re going to absolutely love what it can do for you. Apply it at night or whenever you’re doing your skincare as a leave-on mask that melts into your lips on contact.

It’ll soothe on contact as a blend of luxurious oils start to spread over your lips to form a barrier that locks in hydration all day long. It’ll protect your lips from cracking and chapping without having to go back and reapply balm every time you get the inkling to do so.

It can do all this thanks to its skin-loving ingredients, including castor oil, evening primrose oil, Abyssinian oil, jojoba oil, and a berry blend that’s sweet and rich in antioxidants. Tht gives it a delicious taste whenever you happen to lick your lips.

What’s more, this lip mask has a special applicator you can apply it with to keep your hands clean and your pot of lip mask melt sanitary. You’ll be wishing you could dig into this sweet treat for your lips every time it’s necessary to reapply – and then some! Do yourself a favor and grab his luscious lip drink and see how fast your lips absorb it and feel velvety smooth.

