If you’re the type of person who deals with dry, cracked lips often, you’ve no doubt looked for a way to heal your pout without having to reapply lip balm every hour or so. You can achieve this with emollients like Aquaphor, of course, but sometimes it doesn’t do the trick, either. Luckily, a sleeping mask for your lips can get the job done in record time – and it can do it all over night!

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/lip-gloss-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated lip gloss"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">In the world of makeup, lip gloss has become a must-have. Whether you’re going for a natural, no-makeup look or looking to add some extra shine to your makeup routine, a good gloss can provide just the right amount of tint and shine without a heavy application of <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/get-your-glam-on-with-the-best-lipsticks-of-2023/">lipstick</a>. As with all makeup products, though, not all lip glosses are created equal. Some are too sticky, while others provide more shimmer than color. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the top lip glosses of 2023. From lightweight glosses that are perfect for everyday wear to bolder shades that will give you a pop of color, we’ve got something for every occasion and makeup look.</div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Reviewing the Leading Lip Glosses of 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#nyx_professional_makeup_lip_gloss">NYX Professional Makeup Lip Gloss</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#broadway_vita-lip_clear_lip_gloss">Broadway Vita-Lip Clear Lip Gloss</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#wet_n_wild_mega_slicks_lip_gloss">Wet n Wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#almay_lip_gloss">Almay Lip Gloss</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#rimmel_stay_glossy_lip_gloss">Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Reviewing the Leading Lip Glosses of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SP2XHKT/?tag=advon-usw-20">NYX Professional Makeup Lip Gloss</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SP2XHKT/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NYX-Professional-Makeup-us-weekly-1.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Looking for a sumptuous, non-sticky gloss? Look no further than the NYX Professional Makeup Lip Gloss. With sheer to medium coverage, this product feels like butter on your lips, leaving them soft and supple without any stickiness. From mauve plum to light beige, it comes in an array of delicious shades, making it easy to find the right shade for any occasion. Even better, the gloss can be worn alone or under another lip product as a base. This pick comes with a doe-foot applicator wand that makes it easy to apply without making a mess. Additionally, this gloss’s thin consistency allows it to glide onto your lips smoothly while imparting a healthy sheen. What's more, it is never tested on animals and is certified by PETA as a cruelty-free product. Because of its luxurious formulas, range of shades, and commitment to animal-friendly practices, this lip gloss stands at the top of our list!</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Hydrating, non-sticky formula</li> <li>Buttery smooth texture</li> <li>Easy to apply</li> <li>Available in multiple eye-catching shades</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Requires reapplication throughout the day</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N1ZC8JZ/?tag=advon-usw-20">Broadway Vita-Lip Clear Lip Gloss</a> - Great Value</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N1ZC8JZ/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Broadway-Vita-Lip-Clear-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Broadway’s Vita-Lip Clear Lip Gloss is an amazing five-pack of lip gloss that has everything your lips need to stay hydrated, healthy, and looking great. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, each gloss in this set offers a unique benefit. Coconut oil helps hydrate chapped lips, argan oil gives your lips a healthy, smooth appearance, and mango butter will condition dry lips. Additionally, rosehip oil can reduce fine lines, while mint oil will give your lips a cooling sensation. Unlike other lip glosses that fade away after a few minutes, this pick is exceptionally long-lasting, so you don't have to worry about reapplying it throughout the day. Plus, each gloss can easily be layered or blended together to create a dramatic look. On top of all these benefits, this lip gloss comes in a squeezable tube, making it easy to apply!</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Hydrating, moisturizing formula</li> <li>Not overly thick or sticky</li> <li>Offers a subtle sheen</li> <li>Comes in a pack of five</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Tube might leak a little</li> <li>Not tinted whatsoever</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NX2YX2J/?tag=advon-usw-20">Wet n Wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss</a> - Best for Lip Plumping</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NX2YX2J/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Wet-n-Wild-Mega-Slicks-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Whether you're looking for a subtle everyday look or something bolder for special occasions, Wet n Wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss has got you covered. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, collagen, sunflower oil, and vitamin E, this gloss can help plump, moisturize and nourish your lips. It also features a unique jojoba glaze that gives your lips an ultra-shiny finish. Available in a range of flattering hues, this tinted lip gloss provides a beautiful pop of color and is incredibly easy to apply. The included applicator wand allows you to evenly spread the gloss with just a single swipe. The formula is also non-sticky, so you won't have to worry about your lips feeling excessively tacky after application. With its long-lasting formula, this lip gloss will stay put for hours without fading or drying out — perfect for a night out with friends or a special date!</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Moisturizing and conditioning formula</li> <li>Extra shiny finish</li> <li>Non-sticky and non-drying</li> <li>Easy to apply</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Could be sheerer</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0797DZWCL/?tag=advon-usw-20">Almay Lip Gloss</a> - Best Shade Variety</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0797DZWCL/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Almay-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Almay's Lip Gloss is the perfect way to get your glam on. Boasting a lightweight formula, this gloss is available in eight shades, so you can easily find something that’ll create an impressive, dazzling look. This product is infused with shimmery pigments that’ll give your lips a subtle shine without the glitz. Further, its non-sticky texture ensures that your color stays throughout the day, while the flocked applicator allows for even color distribution. It also gives your lips a smooth finish, so you won’t have to worry about clumps or flakes when applying it. And, because this lip gloss is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, you don’t have to worry about possible allergic reactions when applying it!</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic</li> <li>Provides long-lasting color</li> <li>Glossy finish with a little shimmer</li> <li>Smooth, clump-free application</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Sticky to some, despite claiming it’s non-sticky</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00593EVUS/?tag=advon-usw-20">Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss</a> - Most Long-lasting</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00593EVUS/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Rimmel-Stay-Glossy-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their lips looking glossy and gorgeous. Made using shine extend technology, this gloss will keep your lips shiny even after eating, drinking, and kissing. This product has a buttery smooth texture that glides on easily, leaving behind a beautiful shiny finish. From nude to bold, the lip gloss is available in a variety of shades that'll make your pout pop. Plus, the formula is very lightweight, so you won't feel like you're wearing any makeup at all. Providing medium coverage, this gloss can be worn alone or over your favorite lipstick. And, since the product comes in a tube with a doe-foot applicator, it’s easy to apply on the go!</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Moisturizing with a smooth consistency</li> <li>Shiny finish without being glittery</li> <li>Formula is non-sticky</li> <li>Available in multiple shades</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Not very long-lasting</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>How to Choose the Right Lip Gloss: A Complete Buying Guide</h3> <div>Lip gloss has become a staple of every woman's makeup bag, but with such a wide variety on the market, it's hard to know where to begin. Whether it's your first tube of lipgloss or you're just looking to add some variety to your collection, it can be daunting trying to pick out the perfect color. But fret not! With this buying guide, we’ll help you choose the perfect lip gloss for any look. <h3>Things To Consider Before Buying a Lip Gloss</h3> <h4>Color selection</h4> From natural shades like pink or peach to bolder colors like blood red or burgundy, lip gloss comes in a wide range of colors. If you’re just starting, choose a neutral color that will go with any outfit or occasion. The best part? Most lip glosses come in several shades, so you can mix and match them as needed. <h4>Texture </h4> A lip gloss’s texture can make all the difference in how your lips look and feel. Different textures offer different levels of moisturizing, stickiness, non-stickiness, shine, and long-lasting effects. Moisturizing lip gloss is great for those with dry lips and often features <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23311916.2020.1788297">hydrating ingredients</a> like shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E. Non-sticky lip gloss is more comfortable to wear in comparison, especially throughout the day, as it won’t leave any residue behind. For an extra glossy look, opt for a gloss with a glossy finish or a matte option for a more subtle look. The key is to find one that glides smoothly over your lips and doesn’t feel heavy or uncomfortable. <h4>Formula </h4> The lip gloss’s formula should be lightweight yet moisturizing, ensuring your lips are hydrated throughout the day. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, jojoba oil, or <a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/coconut-oil-for-lips#:~:text=The%20primary%20benefit%20of%20coconut,other%20parts%20of%20your%20skin.">coconut oil</a> to keep your lips soft and nourished. Also, steer clear of products that contain harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances. <h4>Shine/Luster</h4> Make sure the luster or shine level suits your aesthetic. Some lip glosses offer more intense shine, while others provide a more subtle sheen — overall, your choice depends on what effect you’re after for your makeup look. Many brands now offer specially formulated glossy finishes, so swatch test out different ranges until you find one that works perfectly with your skin tone and desired makeup results. When buying, choose a product that gives you the glossy look you want without looking too shiny or glittery. <h4>Color payoff</h4> When selecting a lip gloss, it’s important to make sure that its color payoff is good. You want to ensure that the color is true to what is in the tube and doesn’t look washed out once applied to your lips. You should also consider whether or not the color is buildable; some formulas may be sheer and, as a result, require multiple coats for full pigment payoff. <h4>Applicator</h4> No one likes a product that requires too much effort when it's time for application! That’s why you should look for products with doe-foot applicators. They glide onto lips easily with minimal effort and don’t drag too much around delicate areas like corners, which can cause discomfort if done too forcefully or roughly. <h4>Wearability</h4> When shopping for lip gloss, it’s essential to find one with long-lasting wear time so you don’t have to constantly reapply throughout the day. Look for formulas that claim they can last up to eight hours or longer without the need for touch-ups and won’t fade or crease on your lips, even after eating or drinking. </div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What ingredients are commonly found in lip gloss?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>The ingredients in lip gloss vary from brand to brand. Some types of lip gloss contain a higher concentration of waxes and oils, which can be beneficial for dry or damaged lips. Others are formulated with emollients, pigments, and other active ingredients, giving your lips a plumper look.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How do I apply lip gloss?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>To apply lip gloss, start by exfoliating your lips with a gentle scrub to remove any dead skin cells. Then apply a moisturizing balm to your lips to create a barrier between your skin and the lip gloss. Finally, use your finger or a lip brush to gently dab on the lip gloss in a thin layer. If desired, you can add more layers for a more intense shine.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What is the difference between lip balm and lip gloss?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Lip balm is designed to provide relief from dryness by creating a barrier over the lips, while lip gloss adds shine and can enhance the color of your lips. Lip balm also tends to have fewer ingredients than lip gloss, as it usually only contains oils and waxes instead of other colorants and flavorings.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How long does it take for lip gloss to dry?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Lip gloss typically takes around one to two minutes to fully dry, depending on the ingredients in it and how thickly you have applied it to your lips. If you find that it takes longer than two minutes for your lip gloss to dry, you may want to check the ingredients list for any potential irritants or allergens that may be causing it to take longer than usual.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do different shades of lip gloss last different lengths of time?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, different shades of lip gloss can last different lengths of time due to their different compositions and application methods. Generally speaking, lighter shades tend to last longer than darker shades because they’re less likely to fade or smudge throughout the day.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is lip gloss better than lipstick?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>This depends on personal preference, as both products have their unique advantages and disadvantages. Lipstick tends to stay on longer than lip gloss but may not be as moisturizing as its glossy counterpart. Meanwhile, lip gloss is often more comfortable on the lips and has a more natural look compared to lipstick, but may not last as long throughout the day due to its thinner consistency.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are some tips for getting the best results when applying lip gloss?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>When applying lip gloss, make sure to start with clean and exfoliated lips — this will help ensure that the product goes on evenly without any streaks or smudges. You should also avoid applying too many layers, as this can cause the product to become clumpy or sticky over time. Additionally, be sure not to press your lips together after applying so that the product does not transfer onto your teeth or clothing.</p> </div> </div> </div>