Add Shine to Your Lips With the Best Lip Glosses

As with all makeup products, though, not all lip glosses are created equal. Some are too sticky, while others provide more shimmer than color. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the top lip glosses of 2023. From lightweight glosses that are perfect for everyday wear to bolder shades that will give you a pop of color, we’ve got something for every occasion and makeup look.
Reviewing the Leading Lip Glosses of 2023
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Gloss – Best Overall
This pick comes with a doe-foot applicator wand that makes it easy to apply without making a mess. Additionally, this gloss’s thin consistency allows it to glide onto your lips smoothly while imparting a healthy sheen. What’s more, it is never tested on animals and is certified by PETA as a cruelty-free product. Because of its luxurious formulas, range of shades, and commitment to animal-friendly practices, this lip gloss stands at the top of our list!
- Hydrating, non-sticky formula
- Buttery smooth texture
- Easy to apply
- Available in multiple eye-catching shades
- Requires reapplication throughout the day
Broadway Vita-Lip Clear Lip Gloss – Great Value
Unlike other lip glosses that fade away after a few minutes, this pick is exceptionally long-lasting, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying it throughout the day. Plus, each gloss can easily be layered or blended together to create a dramatic look. On top of all these benefits, this lip gloss comes in a squeezable tube, making it easy to apply!
- Hydrating, moisturizing formula
- Not overly thick or sticky
- Offers a subtle sheen
- Comes in a pack of five
- Tube might leak a little
- Not tinted whatsoever
Wet n Wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss – Best for Lip Plumping
Available in a range of flattering hues, this tinted lip gloss provides a beautiful pop of color and is incredibly easy to apply. The included applicator wand allows you to evenly spread the gloss with just a single swipe. The formula is also non-sticky, so you won’t have to worry about your lips feeling excessively tacky after application. With its long-lasting formula, this lip gloss will stay put for hours without fading or drying out — perfect for a night out with friends or a special date!
- Moisturizing and conditioning formula
- Extra shiny finish
- Non-sticky and non-drying
- Easy to apply
- Could be sheerer
Almay Lip Gloss – Best Shade Variety
Further, its non-sticky texture ensures that your color stays throughout the day, while the flocked applicator allows for even color distribution. It also gives your lips a smooth finish, so you won’t have to worry about clumps or flakes when applying it. And, because this lip gloss is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, you don’t have to worry about possible allergic reactions when applying it!
- Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic
- Provides long-lasting color
- Glossy finish with a little shimmer
- Smooth, clump-free application
- Sticky to some, despite claiming it’s non-sticky
Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss – Most Long-lasting
From nude to bold, the lip gloss is available in a variety of shades that’ll make your pout pop. Plus, the formula is very lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re wearing any makeup at all. Providing medium coverage, this gloss can be worn alone or over your favorite lipstick. And, since the product comes in a tube with a doe-foot applicator, it’s easy to apply on the go!
- Moisturizing with a smooth consistency
- Shiny finish without being glittery
- Formula is non-sticky
- Available in multiple shades
- Not very long-lasting
How to Choose the Right Lip Gloss: A Complete Buying Guide
Things To Consider Before Buying a Lip Gloss
Color selection
From natural shades like pink or peach to bolder colors like blood red or burgundy, lip gloss comes in a wide range of colors. If you’re just starting, choose a neutral color that will go with any outfit or occasion. The best part? Most lip glosses come in several shades, so you can mix and match them as needed.
Texture
A lip gloss’s texture can make all the difference in how your lips look and feel. Different textures offer different levels of moisturizing, stickiness, non-stickiness, shine, and long-lasting effects. Moisturizing lip gloss is great for those with dry lips and often features hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E.
Non-sticky lip gloss is more comfortable to wear in comparison, especially throughout the day, as it won’t leave any residue behind. For an extra glossy look, opt for a gloss with a glossy finish or a matte option for a more subtle look. The key is to find one that glides smoothly over your lips and doesn’t feel heavy or uncomfortable.
Formula
The lip gloss’s formula should be lightweight yet moisturizing, ensuring your lips are hydrated throughout the day. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, jojoba oil, or coconut oil to keep your lips soft and nourished. Also, steer clear of products that contain harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.
Shine/Luster
Make sure the luster or shine level suits your aesthetic. Some lip glosses offer more intense shine, while others provide a more subtle sheen — overall, your choice depends on what effect you’re after for your makeup look.
Many brands now offer specially formulated glossy finishes, so swatch test out different ranges until you find one that works perfectly with your skin tone and desired makeup results. When buying, choose a product that gives you the glossy look you want without looking too shiny or glittery.
Color payoff
When selecting a lip gloss, it’s important to make sure that its color payoff is good. You want to ensure that the color is true to what is in the tube and doesn’t look washed out once applied to your lips. You should also consider whether or not the color is buildable; some formulas may be sheer and, as a result, require multiple coats for full pigment payoff.
Applicator
No one likes a product that requires too much effort when it’s time for application! That’s why you should look for products with doe-foot applicators. They glide onto lips easily with minimal effort and don’t drag too much around delicate areas like corners, which can cause discomfort if done too forcefully or roughly.
Wearability
When shopping for lip gloss, it’s essential to find one with long-lasting wear time so you don’t have to constantly reapply throughout the day. Look for formulas that claim they can last up to eight hours or longer without the need for touch-ups and won’t fade or crease on your lips, even after eating or drinking.
