The Best Lip Oils of 2024
Who doesn’t want their lips to look shiny, glossy, and most importantly, healthy? Lip glosses have long been the go-to solution, but they have quite a few downsides, like their sticky texture and need for touch-ups—that’s why lip oils are the latest trend. Besides a glossy finish, they also offer deep and lasting treatment through all-day moisturization. Discover your new favorite look with the best lip oils of 2024. With its vitamin-rich, apple water formula, the Nooni lip oil takes the top spot on our list. Check out all of these options and our buying guide to find the oil that’s just right for your pout.
Buying Guide: Lip Oil
We’ve all had chapped lips at some point, but some people have it worse than others. If you have excessively dry skin, you know this problem all too well, and it gets far worse in dry weather during the fall and winter. Even sitting in an air-conditioned room all day can cause your lips to lose moisture rapidly, resulting in a flaky, unhealthy, and unappealing look.
Don’t worry though—regularly applying some lip oil can moisturize and treat your lips in no time. Here’s everything you need to know to find the perfect lip oil for your needs.
Are the Ingredients Moisturizing?
The primary aim of buying lip oil is to hydrate your lips, so start by looking for moisturizing ingredients like coconut, jojoba, and avocado oils. Aside from deeply hydrating your lips, these organic ingredients can also provide many secondary skin-soothing effects.
Be sure to check the back of the packaging to find oils like hazelnut, sunflower, and castor, as they can quickly make your lips feel supple and soft. Floral and plant extracts are also green flags, as they’re rich in antioxidants and have natural healing qualities.
Does It Have Occlusives?
Aside from the emollients mentioned above, you should also look for occlusives that are excellent at forming a protective barrier, keeping moisture retained inside. A few great organic examples are beeswax, shea butter, and mineral oil.
Ingredients like niacinamide are also a huge bonus, as they help grow a lipid barrier, providing another layer of protection to your lips.
Does It Have Vitamins?
Vitamins are just as important as the moisturizing ingredients in lip oils. Vitamins B5, E, A, and C have a whole host of valuable benefits. Aside from nourishing your lips, they help keep them safe from UV-ray damage, as well as free radicals. That’s why they’re a must-have for going one step further than just hydration. They heal, protect, and make your lips healthier overall.
Extended use can even repair and condition that chapped look. Over time, high-quality lip oils enriched with vitamins can promote cell turnover, skin regeneration, and even reduce hyperpigmentation.
Do You Prefer Tinted or Clear Lip Oil?
Some lip oils have a tint, which means aside from hydrating or treating your lips, they also act as makeup by providing a dash of pink, red, or any shade you choose. Some products also offer a subtle tint that’s hardly discernible from your natural lip color, secretly giving you a healthy-looking flush.
You can also get completely clear oils if all you need is some hydration and a glossy finish. We recommend going for clear products if you plan on using lip oil for overnight healing. It’s a subjective choice that completely depends on your preferences, and what you want to achieve with your lip oil.
Is the Formula Lightweight?
Unlike cosmetic lipsticks that are only worn occasionally, you’re supposed to use lip oils regularly for continuous hydration. That’s why the product you choose needs to be very easy to wear, such as with non-sticky formulas that glide on effortlessly. The bottle or container design also matters, so look for a convenient closure that makes re-application as easy as possible.
Ideally, you shouldn’t even remember that you’re wearing any lip oil at all, which is only possible with lightweight formulas. Despite having a thin layer, they’re highly effective at deeply moisturizing your lips for a long time with quick-absorbing qualities.
Does It Have a Fragrance?
Fragrances can greatly improve your lip oil-wearing experience, but it’s not always a good thing. That’s because scented lip oils often have chemical ingredients which may or may not suit your lips. You may experience irritation or similar symptoms, especially if you have sensitive skin. If that’s the case, we recommend going for non-fragrant products with argan oil and jojoba oil.
With that said, if you never seem to experience any irritability issues with scented skincare products, feel free to go with mildly fragranced lip oils, as they’ll help boost your mood with each refresh.
The Best Lip Oils
Nooni Lip Oil
Pros
- Infused with raspberry extract
- Vegan and cruelty-free formula
- No parabens or mineral oils
Cons
- Some users find the pink too bright
This Nooni lip oil has apple water as its major ingredient, which keeps your lips moisturized and soft for extended periods. There’s also raspberry fruit extract which is rich in antioxidants to keep your lips healthy. It’s a botanical oil blend with Vitamins E, A, and C to nourish and help lock in moisture.
You’ll instantly feel a silky smooth finish upon application, without the sticky mess that comes with lip gloss. Coming straight from Korea, it has everything to turn your lips from dry and chapped to revitalized and well-hydrated. You’ll also notice a slight tint, which comes from a hint of pink added to the mix to help you achieve a natural-looking flush. Its combination of nourishing natural ingredients and effective hydration earned this lip oil the No. 1 spot on out list.
Ruby Kisses Lip Oil
Pros
- Great price for a pack of three
- Includes cannabis oil and cocoa butter tubes
- Works well for dark lips
Cons
- Feels more like a gloss than oil
The Ruby Kisses lip oil comes in a pack of three to keep your lips hydrated all season long. The formula is meant to replenish and moisturize your lips, naturally getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines with regular usage.
It has powerful amino acids and antioxidants to slowly but surely make your lips healthier as you use the oil daily. You won’t experience any stickiness at all with this oil. You’ll probably even forget you’re wearing it, making it the ideal choice for regular use. We love the gentle minty feel it provides, as well as a glossy look that easily lasts for a couple of hours.
ChapStick Lip Oil
Pros
- 100% naturally sourced ingredients
- Non-tinted formula
- Very easy to apply
Cons
- Not ideal for extremely dry lips
This ChapStick lip oil, made with 100% naturally sourced ingredients, has tons of nourishing vitamins for optimal lip care. The formula is lightweight and glides smoothly on your lips without even a hint of stickiness, leaving a touch of sweet and subtle nectar flavoring.
The portable tube makes it super easy to apply, allowing you to conveniently replenish moisture throughout the day. The oil is non-tinted, allowing your healthy lips to shine through in their organically unfiltered glory. Coming in at an affordable price, it offers an entire spa treatment to your lips, making it a no-brainer for anyone looking to quickly boost their lip hydration levels.
Burt’s Bees Lip Oil
Pros
- Available in six colors and scents
- 100% natural ingredients
- Certified cruelty-free brand
Cons
- Takes a while to see improvement
This Burt’s Bees lip oil has a distinct and eye-catching misted plum shade to it, which makes you feel Instagram-worthy, even when you’re lounging around at home. It's a 100% natural formula with meadowfoam seed and coconut oils to deeply moisturize your lips.
You'll feel a noticeable difference in hydration levels instantly, and the results only get better with time and regular use. The formula is non-sticky, giving you a glossy finish without the hassle that usually comes with lip products. Feel free to wear your hair down, as it won’t catch on your lips.
Nicka K Lip Oil
Pros
- Has essential oils like argan and jojoba
- Hydrates and nourishes lips with Vitamin E
- Has an appealing satin finish
Cons
- Not paraben-free
The Nicka K lip oil is one of the most popular choices people make when shopping online for lip hydration solutions, and rightfully so. It’s made with two nourishing oils, giving your lips the hydration, plumpness, and softness they deserve.
There’s also Vitamin E in it to deeply nourish your lips, which means the health benefits you experience won’t just be surface-level, but deep-rooted and long-lasting. It has a barely noticeable pink tint, giving you a natural-looking flush throughout the day. We love the slight strawberry flavor and its subtle pink hue.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Should I put oil on my lips?
A:Yes, lip oil is highly beneficial, as it has strong moisturizing qualities that can be helpful for people with dry, cracked lips. Ingredients like natural oils can help regain and maintain natural softness, enriching them with nourishing vitamins.
-
Q: Is it safe for me to sleep with lip oil on?
A:Yes, overnight hydration therapy with lip oils can be highly effective. They form a protective barrier against dry, cold, harsh winds, allowing you to retain the plump texture of your skin even in dry conditions, such as air-conditioned rooms and winters. We’d recommend going with chemical-free products for overnight use to avoid skin irritation.
-
Q: Which type of oil should I use on my lips?
A:Some of the most beneficial types of oils for use on the lips are grape seed, tea tree, coconut, almond, jojoba, neem, and sunflower, among a few others. They are gentle and have miraculous hydrating qualities to help treat chapped, flaky lips.
