The Best Lip Oils of 2024

Buying Guide: Lip Oil We’ve all had chapped lips at some point, but some people have it worse than others. If you have excessively dry skin, you know this problem all too well, and it gets far worse in dry weather during the fall and winter. Even sitting in an air-conditioned room all day can cause your lips to lose moisture rapidly, resulting in a flaky, unhealthy, and unappealing look. Don’t worry though—regularly applying some lip oil can moisturize and treat your lips in no time. Here’s everything you need to know to find the perfect lip oil for your needs.

Are the Ingredients Moisturizing? The primary aim of buying lip oil is to hydrate your lips, so start by looking for moisturizing ingredients like coconut, jojoba, and avocado oils. Aside from deeply hydrating your lips, these organic ingredients can also provide many secondary skin-soothing effects. Be sure to check the back of the packaging to find oils like hazelnut, sunflower, and castor, as they can quickly make your lips feel supple and soft. Floral and plant extracts are also green flags, as they’re rich in antioxidants and have natural healing qualities.

Does It Have Occlusives? Aside from the emollients mentioned above, you should also look for occlusives that are excellent at forming a protective barrier, keeping moisture retained inside. A few great organic examples are beeswax, shea butter, and mineral oil. Ingredients like niacinamide are also a huge bonus, as they help grow a lipid barrier, providing another layer of protection to your lips.

Does It Have Vitamins? Vitamins are just as important as the moisturizing ingredients in lip oils. Vitamins B5, E, A, and C have a whole host of valuable benefits. Aside from nourishing your lips, they help keep them safe from UV-ray damage, as well as free radicals. That’s why they’re a must-have for going one step further than just hydration. They heal, protect, and make your lips healthier overall. Extended use can even repair and condition that chapped look. Over time, high-quality lip oils enriched with vitamins can promote cell turnover, skin regeneration, and even reduce hyperpigmentation.

Do You Prefer Tinted or Clear Lip Oil? Some lip oils have a tint, which means aside from hydrating or treating your lips, they also act as makeup by providing a dash of pink, red, or any shade you choose. Some products also offer a subtle tint that’s hardly discernible from your natural lip color, secretly giving you a healthy-looking flush. You can also get completely clear oils if all you need is some hydration and a glossy finish. We recommend going for clear products if you plan on using lip oil for overnight healing. It’s a subjective choice that completely depends on your preferences, and what you want to achieve with your lip oil.

Is the Formula Lightweight? Unlike cosmetic lipsticks that are only worn occasionally, you’re supposed to use lip oils regularly for continuous hydration. That’s why the product you choose needs to be very easy to wear, such as with non-sticky formulas that glide on effortlessly. The bottle or container design also matters, so look for a convenient closure that makes re-application as easy as possible. Ideally, you shouldn’t even remember that you’re wearing any lip oil at all, which is only possible with lightweight formulas. Despite having a thin layer, they’re highly effective at deeply moisturizing your lips for a long time with quick-absorbing qualities.