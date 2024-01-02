If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Lip Stains for a Long-Lasting Look
Lipstick is a staple in millions of makeup bags across the globe and has been in use for thousands of years. In that time, lipstick has evolved and branched off into different lip products like the lip-stain– the modern lipstick alternative. Lip stains allow you to have the vibrant color of lipstick without constantly needing to reapply it.
The sheer, lightweight formula makes your lips feel comfortable and unencumbered throughout the day. Not only do they last all day, but lip stains give you a bold, vibrant, buildable color that can withstand everything from delicious meals to unpredictable weather. We’ve rounded up and reviewed the best lip stains of 2024, including the Etude fixing lip tint, which is our favorite because of its hydrating, smudge-proof formula. Keep reading to see which one is best for you.
The Best Lip Stain User Guide
Lip stains are a game-changer for those who want a long-lasting color that stays put throughout the day. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect one for you. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at all the factors you should consider before making your purchase, so you can find the perfect lip stain to suit your needs and preferences.
What to Look For When Buying Lip Stains
Moisturizing Properties
When buying lip stains, it's important to consider how moisturizing they are. If your lips tend to get dry easily, then it’s best to go with a formula that provides extra moisture so your lips don’t become flaky and chapped throughout the day.
Look for lip stains enriched with emollient oils and Vitamin E, as they’ll help nourish and protect your lip. It's also a good idea to avoid anything containing alcohol, artificial fragrances, camphor, menthol, or phenol because they can dry out lips over time or irritate sensitive skin types.
Wearability (Duration)
Choosing a lip stain with long-lasting wear time ensures that you don’t have to worry about re-applying throughout the day. Most lip stains offer anywhere from 6 to 12 hours of wear time or more, depending on the formula.
Transfer Resistance
No one wants their so-called “kissproof” lip stain smudging off after only a few minutes. To ensure maximum color payoff with minimal transfer throughout the day, look for a formula resistant to smudging and transfer.
Shade Variety
You can find lip stains in every shade imaginable, from bright reds and pinks to nudes and mauves. When selecting a lip stain, choose a shade that compliments your hair color, skin tone, undertone, eye color, and outfit.
When choosing the right nude or mauve shade, keep in mind that all nudes are not created equal. Some are more pink-based, while others lean toward brown tones—it all depends on the brand.
Finishes
Similarly, lip stains are available in different finishes, including creams and glosses. Some formulas dry down to a matte finish, while others have more of a satin sheen. While both finishes are beautiful, mattes tend to be drier. If you suffer from dry lips, you might want to avoid matte lip stains.
Reviewing the Best Lip Stains of 2024
Etude Fixing Tint Lip Stain
Pros
- Hydrating formula
- Transfer and smudge-proof
- Full coverage pigmentation
- Easy to blend
Cons
- Can be difficult to take off
With the Etude Fixing Tint lip stain, you can get a gorgeous makeup look that lasts all day. The highly pigmented formula provides full coverage in just one swipe, while its transfer-proof fixation ensures it won’t smudge or come off easily. It’s specifically formulated with a hydro-matte texture to provide a long-lasting finish and can be used on top of any lip color to create a unique stained look. Thanks to its waterproof properties and lightweight formula, you don’t have to worry about your lips feeling dry or sticky.
This product comes with a doe foot applicator, making application easy and precise. From cranberry plum to dusty beige, this lip stain comes in a range of colors to suit every skin tone. Plus, since it’s highly pigmented, you don’t have to apply multiple layers for full coverage. Because of its matte texture, diverse shade range, and long-lasting properties, this lip stain stands at the top of our list.
It’s Skin Lip Stain
Pros
- Long-lasting lightweight formula
- Nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E
- Intense color selection
- Doesn't smudge
Cons
- A little pricey
The It’s Skin lip stain is the perfect lip tint for those who want a daily color that stays true and looks beautiful with a satin finish. This Korean lip tint is formulated with nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E that keep the lips moisturized throughout the day, so you won’t have to worry about feeling dry or flaky.
The intense pigment of this tint adheres to the lips easily and is smudge-proof and long-lasting, so you can enjoy hours of a flawless finish. The lightweight formula of this lip stain makes it easy to apply. The flexible applicator attached to its cap ensures that you get precise dipping and easy lip contouring in one swipe for perfectly contoured and plumy lips. With its hydrating formula, you can keep your lips looking soft all day.
Jane Iredale Lip Stain
Pros
- Non-greasy formula
- Subtle and buildable color
- Doesn’t dry out lips
- Free from harmful chemicals
Cons
- Limited color selection
The Jane Iredale lip stain is the perfect addition to your collection. Enriched with botanical ingredients like olive and avocado butter, this lip stain will leave your lips feeling soft and moisturized while creating an irresistible shade that complements your overall look. Whether you’ve got a dark, medium, or fair skin tone, these shades will surely enhance your beauty.
Available in three different colors, the beautiful color can be worn alone or as a base for other lipsticks and glosses. The easy-to-apply stain glides on effortlessly and dries quickly, creating a long-lasting, natural-looking stain that won’t rub off or smudge. This lip stain is also very lightweight and doesn’t feel heavy on your lips. In fact, it feels like you’re wearing nothing at all, making it perfect for a no-makeup makeup look.
Rimmel Provocalips Lip Stain
Pros
- Transfer-proof
- Long lasting wearability
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Available in multiple hues
Cons
- May be drying for some
Rimmel’s Provocalips lip stain is an incredibly versatile makeup product that will appeal to all kinds of makeup lovers. Made from an innovative combination of ingredients, this lip stain is designed to stay on for hours without fading or cracking. It's also highly pigmented, providing rich, vibrant color while leaving behind a glossy finish for an extra touch of glamor.
This lip stain is food-proof and transfer-proof, so you’ll be able to eat and drink without worrying about staining your teeth or leaving behind a telltale mark on your cup. It's very easy to apply, requiring just one swipe for full coverage. While most lip stains only last for two to four hours, this one can last for more than 16 hours, so you won’t have to worry about refreshing or reapplying all day. Best of all, it’s available in a variety of colors, including nude pink, deep red, and bright fuchsia, allowing you to find your signature shade.
Revlon Balm Lip Stain
Pros
- Lightweight, moisturizing formula
- Great color payoff
- Smooth and convenient application
- Ideal for everyday use
Cons
- Limited color options
Looking for a lip stain that doesn’t just give you color but also nourishes your lips? Look no further than the Revlon balm lip stain. Infused with beneficial ingredients like shea, mango, and coconut butter, this lip stain will keep your lips soft and supple throughout the day. The lightweight stain formula glides onto your lips and offers long-lasting wear and intense pigmentation.
From subtle nudes and mauves to daring reds and purples, this product is available in eight collectible shades, all of which can be worn alone or layered for an even bolder statement. The color is also buildable, so you can get it as sheer or as opaque as you’d like. On top of everything, this product comes in a unique retractable chubby crayon design, allowing you to apply the stain with ease.
L’Oreal Paris Lip Stain
Pros
- Rich, true-to-color pigmentation
- Smudge-proof, non-drying formula
- Convenient and easy application
- Wide range of shades
Cons
- May require multiple coats
The L’Oreal Paris lip stain is a revolutionary product that combines the bold pigmentation of lipstick with the lightweight feel of lip gloss. This liquid lip stain is formulated with a unique blend of pigments and a weightless, mousse-like texture that glides on smoothly and evenly, leaving behind a bold and vibrant color that lasts for hours. The lightweight formula is also infused with a nourishing blend of ingredients to keep your lips moisturized and hydrated all day.
From classic reds to muted nudes, this lip stain comes in various colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade for your skin tone. It features an innovative applicator that allows for precise and easy application, so you can achieve a perfectly defined and polished look every time. It’s even smudge-proof and transfer-proof, making it perfect for those busy days or nights out. With its long-lasting, smudge-proof formula, nourishing ingredients, and wide range of colors, this lip stain is sure to become one of your go-to lip products.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can I use lip stain over lipstick?
A:Yes, you can use a lip stain over your lipstick. However, some types of lipstick may need to be blotted first to ensure the lip stain will stay in place once applied.
-
Q: Do I need to prime my lips before applying lip stain?
A:Typically it's not necessary to prime your lips before applying lip stain, but make sure your lips are moisturized and exfoliated beforehand. This will help the product sit better and last longer on your lips.
-
Q: Is a lip stain better than lipstick?
A:This depends on personal preference and what type of look you’re going for. A lip stain provides long-lasting color without the need to constantly re-apply throughout the day, whereas lipstick provides more intense pigment in one application but may require more frequent touch-ups.
-
Q: Do I need to wear lip gloss with a lip stain?
A:While you can wear lip gloss with a lip stain, it’s not required. The purpose of a lip gloss is to add shine or moisture to your lips. A stain can provide both of those things but is better used for adding color to the lips than glosses. Feel free to experiment with lip gloss and stains for more unique looks.
-
Q: Can I use lip stain as a blush?
A:Depending on the formulation, you can use lip stain as a blush. Many lip products can double as face color products. When applied to the cheeks, lip stains can provide a more subtle and natural-looking flush of color compared to traditional powder blushes. When applying, be sure to blend the stain into the cheeks in upwards sweeps with a makeup brush or fingers. Depending on the consistency of the lip stain, you may need to apply a few light layers to get your desired level of color.
-
Q: Does a lip stain contain SPF protection?
A:No, most lip stains do not contain SPF protection, so be sure to use a separate sunscreen for your lips, especially if you plan on spending significant time outdoors.
