The Best Lip Stains for a Long-Lasting Look

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Lipstick is a staple in millions of makeup bags across the globe and has been in use for thousands of years. In that time, lipstick has evolved and branched off into different lip products like the lip-stain– the modern lipstick alternative. Lip stains allow you to have the vibrant color of lipstick without constantly needing to reapply it.

The sheer, lightweight formula makes your lips feel comfortable and unencumbered throughout the day. Not only do they last all day, but lip stains give you a bold, vibrant, buildable color that can withstand everything from delicious meals to unpredictable weather. We’ve rounded up and reviewed the best lip stains of 2024, including the Etude fixing lip tint, which is our favorite because of its hydrating, smudge-proof formula. Keep reading to see which one is best for you.