15 Best Matte Lipsticks to Nail the Perfect Pout
Matte lipstick was the first beauty product to be made available to the mass market. While it may be over 150 years since Guerlain launched the first commercially available lip color, matte lipsticks still remain top of the makeup trends and are one of the most beloved beauty staples of women everywhere.
They look as good now as they did then, with the only difference being the improved formulas now include skin-nourishing ingredients to keep your lips soft and supple without ever looking cakey.
While working as a makeup artist I tried and tested hundreds of lipsticks on every different skin type and lip shape. Along with personal experience, tapping into beauty insiders’ recommendations and combing through reviews, this curated list contains the best matte lipsticks available right now. Keep reading to find your perfect matte match.
15 Best Matte Lipsticks to Shop Now
Finding the Best Matte Lipsticks
The comeback of matte lipsticks shows no signs of slowing down. The lip color that used to be associated with drying out your pout has come a long way since the '90s. Makeup technology has enabled brands to create lipstick formulas that deliver a perfect matte finish while still being packed full of moisturizing ingredients.
The universally flattering finish works on everyone, so finding your perfect matte will mean you are always only seconds away from achieving an elegant and complete beauty look. Check out our step-by-step guide to help you find the best matte lipstick.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Matte Lipsticks
Color
These days matte lipsticks come in every shade from classic red to vibrant green. There is no fear of not being able to find your dream color. Nude tones are always a reliable option for daytime while matte crimsons never fail for a stylish evening look.
Application
If you have time on your hands matte lipstick paired with a lip liner will give a more precise finish. However, if you need a quicker option choose a matte with a wand applicator, for a one-swipe solution that can be applied in seconds.
Brand
Matte lipstick has been around for centuries, so every brand from drugstore to higher end has had more than enough time to perfect their formulas. Maybelline, Revlon and NYX all offer quality and affordable lip colors or if you are looking to add a touch of luxury to your makeup Gucci and Charlotte Tilbury are well worth the investment.
Occasion
Deciding where and when you want to wear your matte will help you narrow down your choice. If you are in the market for an everyday option, a drugstore brand should suffice as you will most likely go through it quicker and need to repurchase it more often. For special occasions you may have a specific outfit in mind you want to match it with so will need to be a little bit more selective.
Texture
Matte lipsticks sometimes have a reputation for being slightly more cakey than glosses and shimmer lip colors, which can make for uncomfortable wear. All of the selections on our list offer a matte finish without ever feeling heavy.
What are the Different Types of Matte Lipstick?
Bullet
The most traditional form of matte lipstick. It can be applied straight from the bullet or by using a lip brush. While the formula is the most important element of a good lipstick, a metal bullet offers more protection and heat resistance than its plastic counterparts.
Wand
Despite its liquid consistency, lipsticks from the list above with a wand applicator will dry matte. Colors in this format are easy to apply and don’t require a mirror or a steady hand so are great for beauty beginners or for those short on time.
Crayon
Crayon matte lipsticks tend to be more moisturizing hence why they are packaged in roll-up tubes. While their color payoff might not be as strong they are the one to go for if you suffer from extreme dryness.
Best Overall: MAC Matte Lipstick
Pros
- Wide selection of shades
- Rich pigment
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Shades are sometimes discontinued
- Might bleed slightly in hotter weather
When it comes to matte lipsticks, this range from MAC reigns supreme. Achieve a statement look in seconds with one swipe of this creamy rich formula that glides on but dries matte. Long lasting and free from parabens, the only problem is deciding which shade to go for.
Available in a whopping 35 different colors, you will have no problem finding your perfect shade match with this lipstick. A true makeup bag staple since the 90s, it can be applied straight from the bullet or with a lip brush for more precision.
Best Drugstore: Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Pros
- Great price
- Highly rated
- Huge choice of colors
Cons
- Not everyone may like the wand applicator
- May be a tiny bit of transfer
- Some shades sell out
Maybelline have created this liquid matte lipstick for the girl on the go. The wand applicator makes it so easy to apply you won’t even need a mirror. Available in over 35 shades, it even comes in electric blue and black for those who are more experimental with their makeup.
The standout shade of the collection for us, is the Innovator red tone or for wearing everyday or the nude color Meditator suits every complexion. Shoppers can’t stop raving about how long it lasts and how unlike other matte lipsticks it doesn’t dry out your lips.
Best Splurge: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Pros
- Hydrating formula
- Makes lips appear bigger
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
- Pigment in the lighter shade isn’t as strong
After decades working as the most sought after makeup artist in the fashion industry, Charlotte Tilbury launched her namesake brand to immediate acclaim from beauty fans all over the world. Famous for her soft glam aesthetic, her matte lipsticks are a modern take on this traditional finish.
Contemporary tones keep these lipsticks from ever feeling dated and the orchid extract maintains all day hydration for your lips. The gold bullet packaging is not only luxurious but also sturdy to keep your lipstick protected.
Best for Dry Lips: Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick
Pros
- Cruelty free
- Full coverage
- Contains skin nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Not everyone make like the wand applicator
- Sometimes sells out
- Smaller color range
If you gave up on wearing matte lipsticks after ending up with shriveled and cracked lips, these hydrating liquid colors from Too Faced are exactly what you need to get you back in the matte game. Not only do they provide high impact color, they are also formulated with skin enriching ingredients avocado oil, hyaluronic filling spheres and vitamin E.
The specially designed wand makes for an easy and precise application while the liquid textures glides on like butter but dries matte. A must have for those looking to keep their lips pumped full of moisture without sacrificing on color.
Best Long Lasting: Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-proof Lipstick
Pros
- Fragrance free
- Full coverage
- Moisturizing ingredients
Cons
- Some shades sellout quickly
- Not everyone may like the wand applicator
- Not so many dark tones
You won’t have to worry about reapplying while wearing this matte lipstick from Huda Beauty. One swipe is all that is necessary for long lasting color. Despite the matte finish, this product is incredibly comfortable to wear and even the strong pigment doesn’t transfer due to a new and improved formula.
A unique cocktail of lip enriching ingredients such as lycopene, olive oil, vitamins A, E, and essential fatty acids are included to keep your lips pumped full of hydration for softer and more supple lips. Look out for the shade Trendsetter as it’s the perfect brown nude tone for day time glam.
Best on Amazon: Revlon Lipstick The Luscious Mattes LipStick
Pros
- Great price
- Rave reviews
- Best seller
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Limited color selection
This lipstick from beauty giants Revlon has been a makeup bag must-have for decades. The formula has since been updated to be infused with agave, moringa oil, and capuacu butter for a smoother application and more hydrating results while the rich color and matte finish remain the same.
The reasonable price combined with high quality ingredients make it one of the best selling lipsticks on Amazon. With over 12,000 shoppers praising its color technology and silky texture, this lipstick is the perfect starting point for those looking to invest in their first matte lipstick.
Best at Sephora: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick
Pros
- Lightweight formula
- Free from sulfates and parabens
- Hydrating ingredients
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Not many vibrant color options
- Not everyone may like the minimalist packaging
Since its launch in 2019, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line has stood out amongst all the other celebrity makeup brands due its high grade formulas and its realistic approach to beauty. This innovative lipstick has a featherweight air-whipped formula that leaves lips with a velvet matte finish that never feels heavy or cakey.
The soft blurring effect is right on trend and the nourishing ingredients ensure lips are hydrated all day. The botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, white waterlily and Vitamin E are the secret sauce in this lipstick and will leave your lips feeling better than ever.
Best Matte Red Lipstick: Besame Forever Red Lipstick
Pros
- Cruelty free
- Sensitive skin friendly
- Made in California
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Some people may prefer a wand applicator
- Not as widely available
It’s impossible not to fall in love with Besame’s vintage packaging and old Hollywood aesthetic. Founder Gabriela Hernandez meticulously oversees every ingredient and color and her attention to detail results in some of the most beautifully crafted makeup products in the business.
Everyone should have at least one red lipstick in their beauty collection and whether you are looking for your first or simply fancy a change from your usual color, the Forever Red shade is the perfect classic red matte to go for.
Best for Day: NYX Professional Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick
Pros
- Affordable
- Wide selection of shades
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- Not a traditional lipstick bullet
- Packaging could be better
- Not so many red shades
Matte lipstick has made a comeback and overtaken gloss as the go-to finish for day makeup. If you think matte is too formal for work or that there is no way you would have time for a flawless application every morning, rest easy and get yourself one of these wand applicator liquid mattes from NYX.
Achieving an elevated day makeup has never been so easy, available in over 40 shades, this matte from NYX glides on and molds to your lips for a long lasting no crack, no-bleed and no fade finish.
Best for Night: Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Matte Lipstick
Pros
- Luxury packaging
- Vibrant color selection
- Intense color
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a wand applicator
- Not as widely available
Of course Gucci’s makeup is as luxurious as their clothing but the gold bullet and embossed lipstick aren’t the only features that make this matte color extra special. The formula is elegant with a silk like feel and only requires one swipe to achieve full coverage color.
The regal shades are also unlike anything else available and will instantly give any beauty look a high end feel. Made in Italy, the formula is also paraben and sulfate free so works well with sensitive skin.
Best for Oily Skin: Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Velvet Lipstick
Pros
- Cruelty free
- Long lasting
- Luxury packaging
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Pigment might be slightly opaque for some wearers
- Only one red shade
Those with oily skin may find that lipstick tends to bleed after a few hours wear, but this matte from Anastasia is formulated without oil making it the perfect option to prevent color movement.
As with most of Anastasia’s products the finish and texture has a high end feel and the rose gold packaging is the perfect finishing touch to complete this luxurious lipstick. One of Sephora’s bestsellers, reviewers are unanimous about how comfortable this matte is to wear and how hydrating the color feels despite being oil-free.
Best Budget: L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Colour
Pros
- Affordable
- Rave reviews
- Dynamic shades
Cons
- Packaging could be better
- Some shades sell out
- Might not last all day
This matte lipstick from L'Oreal comes in at just under $7, and although it may be cheaper than other brands, in terms of rich pigment and hydration it more than holds its own. This creamy feel matte also has one of the most vibrant color selections around with numerous shade options to help you change up your look with just one swipe.
Berry Matte Pink and Matte-Jestic are two of the standout reds while Matte-Sterpiece is our new favorite go-to nude tone for everyday wear.
Best Hydrating: Bite Beauty Matte Crayon
Pros
- Keeps lips from drying out
- Doesn’t crack
- Great for beginners
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone make like the crayon style applicator
- Fewer colors
These unique crayon matte lipsticks from Bite Beauty, enable even novice makeup users achieve a professional looking finish due to their fine tip and butter like consistency. The special applicator makes a precise finish easy and the texture, while matte, feels light and creamy on the lips.
If you have previously experienced cracking when wearing matte lipsticks or are looking for a more moisturizing option for the winter months when lips tend to dry out quicker, these lip crayons are just hydrating matte you have been searching for.
Best Nude Matte Lipstick: Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Bare
Pros
- Comes with lip liner
- Suitable for a skin types
- Waterproof
Cons
- Not everyone may want to apply both liner and lipstick
- Some may prefer a traditional lipstick bullet
- Slightly more expensive
These lip kits from Kylie Cosmetics caused a sensation when they first launched, almost immediately selling out. While the original hype has mostly died down, they remain one of the brand's most popular products.
One of the few lipsticks that comes with an identical lip liner, having a perfect shade matched liner makes for a seamless application that accentuates your lip shade for an overall fuller and more plump appearance.
Best Darker Tones: Milani Color Fetish Matte Lipstick
Pros
- Rich shades
- Cute packaging
- Great price
Cons
- No red shade option
- Some tones sell out quickly
While you may not want to wear dark lipstick everyday, matte lipstick in deeper wine and purple tones makes for an incredibly striking makeup look. For the days when you want something a little bit more dramatic, having one of these gorgeous shades from Milani in your makeup collection will enable you to create a captivating look in minutes.
Coming in at just under $10 and packaged in an art deco inspired bullet, these lipsticks provide creamy rich pigment that works with every skin tone. They even contain hyaluronic acid to keep your lips soft and hydrated while you rock them.
