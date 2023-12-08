The universally flattering finish works on everyone, so finding your perfect matte will mean you are always only seconds away from achieving an elegant and complete beauty look. Check out our step-by-step guide to help you find the best matte lipstick.

The comeback of matte lipsticks shows no signs of slowing down. The lip color that used to be associated with drying out your pout has come a long way since the '90s. Makeup technology has enabled brands to create lipstick formulas that deliver a perfect matte finish while still being packed full of moisturizing ingredients.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Matte Lipsticks

Color

These days matte lipsticks come in every shade from classic red to vibrant green. There is no fear of not being able to find your dream color. Nude tones are always a reliable option for daytime while matte crimsons never fail for a stylish evening look.

Application

If you have time on your hands matte lipstick paired with a lip liner will give a more precise finish. However, if you need a quicker option choose a matte with a wand applicator, for a one-swipe solution that can be applied in seconds.

Brand

Matte lipstick has been around for centuries, so every brand from drugstore to higher end has had more than enough time to perfect their formulas. Maybelline, Revlon and NYX all offer quality and affordable lip colors or if you are looking to add a touch of luxury to your makeup Gucci and Charlotte Tilbury are well worth the investment.

Occasion

Deciding where and when you want to wear your matte will help you narrow down your choice. If you are in the market for an everyday option, a drugstore brand should suffice as you will most likely go through it quicker and need to repurchase it more often. For special occasions you may have a specific outfit in mind you want to match it with so will need to be a little bit more selective.

Texture

Matte lipsticks sometimes have a reputation for being slightly more cakey than glosses and shimmer lip colors, which can make for uncomfortable wear. All of the selections on our list offer a matte finish without ever feeling heavy.