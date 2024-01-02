The Best Lip Glosses for the Perfect Pout

Lip Gloss Guide Lip gloss has become a staple of every woman’s makeup bag, but with such a wide variety to choose from, it’s hard to know where to begin. Whether it’s your first tube of lip gloss or you’re just looking to add some variety to your collection, it can feel overwhelming trying to pick out the perfect color. With this buying guide, we’ll help you choose the perfect lip gloss for any look.

Color Selection From natural shades like pink or peach to bolder colors like deep red or burgundy, lip gloss comes in a wide range of colors. If you’re just starting, choose a neutral color that will go with any outfit or occasion. The best part? Most lip glosses come in several shades, so you can mix and match them as needed.

Texture A lip gloss’s texture can make all the difference in how your lips look and feel. Different textures offer different levels of moisturizing, stickiness, non-stickiness, shine, and long-lasting effects. Moisturizing lip gloss is great for those with dry lips and often features hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and Vitamin E. Non-sticky lip gloss is more comfortable to wear in comparison, especially throughout the day, as it won’t leave any residue behind. For an extra glossy look, opt for a gloss with a glossy finish or a matte option for a more subtle look. The key is to find one that glides smoothly over your lips and doesn’t feel heavy or uncomfortable.

Formula The lip gloss’s formula should be lightweight yet moisturizing, ensuring your lips are hydrated throughout the day. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, Vitamin E, jojoba oil, or coconut oil to keep your lips soft and nourished. Also, steer clear of products that contain harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.

Shine/Luster Make sure the luster or shine level suits your aesthetic. Some lip glosses offer more intense shine, while others provide a more subtle sheen—overall, your choice depends on what effect you’re after for your makeup look. Many brands now offer specially formulated glossy finishes, so swatch test out different ranges until you find one that works perfectly with your skin tone and desired makeup results. When buying, choose a product that gives you the glossy look you want without looking too shiny or glittery.

Applicator No one likes a product that requires too much effort when it’s time for application. That’s why you should look for products with doe-foot applicators. They glide onto lips easily with minimal effort and don’t drag too much around delicate areas like corners, which can cause discomfort if done too forcefully or roughly.