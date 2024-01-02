If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Lip Glosses for the Perfect Pout
Whether you’re going for a natural, no-makeup look or adding some extra shine, a good lip gloss can provide just the right amount of tint and shine to enhance your look. Lip gloss is a versatile beauty product that can really elevate your look from subtle and natural to bold and glamorous.
As with all makeup products, though, not all lip glosses are created equal. Some are more oily than sticky, while others provide more shimmer than color. To help you out, we’ve reviewed the best lip glosses of 2024. From lightweight glosses perfect for everyday wear to bolder shades that will give you a pop of color, we’ve got something for every occasion and makeup look.
Lip Gloss Guide
Lip gloss has become a staple of every woman’s makeup bag, but with such a wide variety to choose from, it’s hard to know where to begin. Whether it’s your first tube of lip gloss or you’re just looking to add some variety to your collection, it can feel overwhelming trying to pick out the perfect color. With this buying guide, we’ll help you choose the perfect lip gloss for any look.
Color Selection
From natural shades like pink or peach to bolder colors like deep red or burgundy, lip gloss comes in a wide range of colors. If you’re just starting, choose a neutral color that will go with any outfit or occasion. The best part? Most lip glosses come in several shades, so you can mix and match them as needed.
Texture
A lip gloss’s texture can make all the difference in how your lips look and feel. Different textures offer different levels of moisturizing, stickiness, non-stickiness, shine, and long-lasting effects. Moisturizing lip gloss is great for those with dry lips and often features hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and Vitamin E.
Non-sticky lip gloss is more comfortable to wear in comparison, especially throughout the day, as it won’t leave any residue behind. For an extra glossy look, opt for a gloss with a glossy finish or a matte option for a more subtle look. The key is to find one that glides smoothly over your lips and doesn’t feel heavy or uncomfortable.
Formula
The lip gloss’s formula should be lightweight yet moisturizing, ensuring your lips are hydrated throughout the day. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, Vitamin E, jojoba oil, or coconut oil to keep your lips soft and nourished. Also, steer clear of products that contain harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.
Shine/Luster
Make sure the luster or shine level suits your aesthetic. Some lip glosses offer more intense shine, while others provide a more subtle sheen—overall, your choice depends on what effect you’re after for your makeup look.
Many brands now offer specially formulated glossy finishes, so swatch test out different ranges until you find one that works perfectly with your skin tone and desired makeup results. When buying, choose a product that gives you the glossy look you want without looking too shiny or glittery.
Applicator
No one likes a product that requires too much effort when it’s time for application. That’s why you should look for products with doe-foot applicators. They glide onto lips easily with minimal effort and don’t drag too much around delicate areas like corners, which can cause discomfort if done too forcefully or roughly.
Wearability/Residue
When shopping for lip gloss, it’s essential to find one with long-lasting wear time so you don’t have to constantly reapply throughout the day. Look for formulas that claim they can last up to eight hours or longer without the need for touch-ups and won’t fade or crease on your lips, even after eating or drinking.
Reviewing the Best Lip Glosses of 2024
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Gloss
Pros
- Hydrating, non-sticky formula
- Buttery smooth texture
- Available in multiple eye-catching shades
- Easy, mess-free application
Cons
- May need reapplication throughout the day
Looking for a sumptuous, non-sticky gloss? Look no further than the NYX Professional Makeup lip gloss. With sheer to medium coverage, this product feels like butter on your lips, leaving them soft and supple without any stickiness. From mauve plum to light beige, it comes in an array of delicious shades, making it easy to find the right shade for any occasion. Even better, the gloss can be worn alone or under another lip product as a base.
This pick comes with a doe-foot applicator wand that makes it easy to apply without making a mess. Additionally, this gloss’s thin consistency allows it to glide onto your lips smoothly while imparting a healthy sheen. What’s more, it is never tested on animals and is certified by PETA as a cruelty-free product. Because of its luxurious formulas, range of shades, and commitment to animal-friendly practices, this lip gloss stands at the top of our list.
Broadway Vita-Lip Clear Lip Gloss
Pros
- Hydrating, moisturizing formula
- Not overly thick or sticky
- Offers a subtle sheen
- Comes in a pack of five
Cons
- Tube might leak a little
Broadway’s Vita-Lip clear lip gloss is an amazing five-pack of lip gloss that has everything your lips need to stay hydrated, healthy, and looking great. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, each gloss in this set offers a unique benefit. Coconut oil helps hydrate chapped lips, argan oil gives your lips a healthy, smooth appearance, and mango butter will condition dry lips. Additionally, rosehip oil can reduce fine lines, while mint oil will give your lips a cooling sensation.
Unlike other lip glosses that fade away after a few minutes, this pick is exceptionally long-lasting, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying it throughout the day. Plus, each gloss can be easily layered or blended together to create a dramatic look. On top of all these benefits, this lip gloss comes in a squeezable tube, making it easy to apply.
Wet N Wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss
Pros
- Moisturizing and conditioning formula
- Extra shiny finish
- Non-sticky and non-drying
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Could be more sheer
Whether you’re looking for a subtle everyday look or something bolder for special occasions, Wet n Wild Mega Slicks lip gloss has got you covered. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, collagen, sunflower oil, and Vitamin E, this gloss can help plump, moisturize and nourish your lips. It also features a unique jojoba glaze that gives your lips an ultra-shiny finish.
Available in a range of flattering hues, this tinted lip gloss provides a beautiful pop of color and is incredibly easy to apply. The included applicator wand allows you to evenly spread the gloss with just a single swipe. The formula is also non-sticky, so you won’t have to worry about your lips feeling excessively tacky after application. With its long-lasting formula, this lip gloss will stay put for hours without fading or drying out—perfect for a night out with friends or a special date.
Almay Holographic Lip Gloss
Pros
- Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic
- Provides long-lasting color
- Glossy finish with a little shimmer
- Smooth, clump-free application
Cons
- Might be too sticky
Almay’s lip gloss is the perfect way to get your glam on. Boasting a lightweight formula, this gloss is available in eight shades, so you can easily find something that’ll create an impressive, dazzling look. This product is infused with shimmery pigments that’ll give your lips a subtle shine without the glitz.
The texture of this lip gloss ensures that your color stays throughout the day, while the flocked applicator allows for even color distribution. It also gives your lips a smooth finish, so you won’t have to worry about clumps or flakes when applying it. And, because this lip gloss is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, you don’t have to worry about possible allergic reactions when applying.
Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss
Pros
- Moisturizing with a smooth consistency
- Shiny finish without being glittery
- Formula is non-sticky
- Available in multiple shades
Cons
- Could be more long-lasting
The Rimmel Stay Glossy lip gloss is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their lips looking glossy and gorgeous. Made using shine extend technology, this gloss will keep your lips shiny even after eating, drinking, and kissing. It has a buttery smooth texture that glides on easily, leaving behind a beautiful shiny finish.
From nude to bold, this lip gloss is available in a variety of shades that’ll make your pout pop. Plus, the formula is very lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re wearing any makeup at all. Providing medium coverage, this gloss can be worn alone or over your favorite lipstick. And, since the product comes in a tube with a doe-foot applicator, it’s easy to apply on the go.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What ingredients are commonly found in lip gloss?
A:The ingredients in lip gloss vary from brand to brand. Some types of lip gloss contain a higher concentration of waxes and oils, which can be beneficial for dry or damaged lips. Others are formulated with emollients, pigments, and other active ingredients, giving your lips a plumper look.
-
Q: What is the difference between lip balm and lip gloss?
A:Lip balm is designed to provide relief from dryness by creating a barrier over the lips, while lip gloss adds shine and can enhance the color of your lips. Lip balm also tends to have fewer ingredients than lip gloss, as it usually only contains oils and waxes instead of other colorants and flavorings.
-
Q: How long does it take for lip gloss to dry?
A:Lip gloss typically takes around one to two minutes to fully dry, depending on the ingredients in it and how thickly you have applied it to your lips. If you find that it takes longer than two minutes for your lip gloss to dry, you may want to check the ingredients list for any potential irritants or allergens that may be causing it to take longer than usual.
-
Q: Is lip gloss better than lipstick?
A:This depends on personal preference, as both products have their unique advantages and disadvantages. Lipstick tends to stay on longer than lip gloss but may not be as moisturizing as its glossy counterpart. Meanwhile, lip gloss is often more comfortable on the lips and has a more natural look compared to lipstick, but may not last as long throughout the day due to its thinner consistency.
-
Q: What are some tips for getting the best results when applying lip gloss?
A:When applying lip gloss, make sure to start with clean and exfoliated lips—this will help ensure that the product goes on evenly without any streaks or smudges. You should also avoid applying too many layers, as this can cause the product to become clumpy or sticky over time. Additionally, be sure not to press your lips together after applying so that the product does not transfer onto your teeth or clothing.
-
Q: How can I make my lip gloss last longer throughout the day?
A:To make your lip gloss last longer throughout the day, consider the following tips: - Exfoliate Your Lips: Start with smooth lips by exfoliating them to remove any dead skin. This creates a better surface for the lip gloss to adhere to. - Hydrate Your Lips: Moisturized lips hold onto lip products better. Use a hydrating lip balm or apply a thin layer of moisturizer to keep your lips soft. - Use a Lip Liner: Outline your lips with a lip liner before applying lip gloss. This creates a barrier, preventing the gloss from feathering or smudging. - Apply in Thin Layers: Instead of applying a thick layer all at once, build up the gloss in thin layers. This helps the product adhere better and avoids a gloopy look. - Avoid Touching Your Lips: Constantly touching or rubbing your lips can break down the gloss faster. Try to minimize contact with your lips throughout the day.
