Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that plump, full lips are all the rage in beauty right now — but if they don’t come naturally (thanks, genetics!), it can be frustrating to get the perfect pout. So many celebs and influencers rock full lips, but they often score those results from injections or fillers. While we’re totally judgment-free when it comes to that choice, some may not want to go under the needle or the knife to give their lips a boost… so, what to do?

In that case, it’s time to tap in a lip-plumping lip balm! While many can cause tingling, stinging or irritation to lips, we’ve found the ultimate balm which not only plumps lips, but makes them healthier overall and functions as a natural gloss. Keep on scrolling for the scoop!

Get The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm for just $13 at The Inkey List now!

The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm is clinically proven to plump lips by up to 40% in four weeks, hydrating and repairing them for a naturally fuller and healthier appearance. It’s specially formulated with 6% Tripeptide Complex, which visibly increases lip volume over time to create more defined lips — as well as 6% “Ultra Filling Spheres,” which deliver hyaluronic acid directly to the lip to add to the plumping goodness — as well as to retain moisture and help fill fine lines. It even reduces the appearance of fine lines and creasing around the mouth! That means that your lips not only look plumper, but actually ARE plumper — no filter or filler necessary!

And don’t worry, this balm has been carefully crafted to create plumper lips without any tingling or irritation, as is the case with some other brands and products. Yep, unlike other traditional cosmetic lip plumpers (not to mention actual cosmetic procedures, such as lip filler), this multi-tasking lip-plumping balm works to maintain the skin barrier and retain moisture to improve and protect overall lip health while visibly enhancing lip volume — all without pesky physical discomfort. The balm is also clear, so it can be worn alone or over lip color, leaving a natural glossy finish. For best results, it’s recommended to use at least three times daily.

Get The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm for just $13 at The Inkey List now!

Reviewers on The Inkey List absolutely adore this plumping lip balm, giving it an average of 4.6 stars out of 5 across 59 reviews. Many shoppers noticed a difference even after a short period of use — “Only used for two weeks but noticed a big difference in the texture of my lips,” said one. Another shared that, “I’ve only been using it for a week or so but can already notice a difference – lips definitely look plumper and fine lines above lip reduced,” while yet another customer noted, “It has definitely made my lips more plump and super hydrated. They’ve never felt so soft before.”

Other users who had previously been considering getting lip filler said that after using The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm, they’re converts! “This product DOES NOT TINGLE, it feels just like Vaseline,” said one reviewer. “No smell and no weird taste in my mouth after using it or tingling tongue. I love it so much and it really, really does work. I do not know how but somehow it works. I was considering minimal filler for an overbite that affects how my lips sit but now I feel no need!”

Grab your own The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm now at The Inkey List for just $13, and feel the difference it makes to your lips!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm for just $13 at The Inkey List now! Shop bestsellers from The Inkey List here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Magical Dresses With Gorgeous Fairy Vibes Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. “She was a fairy.” The viral TikTok sound has led to a slew of creative, charming and ridiculously funny videos — but more importantly, it’s helped us all awaken our inner fairies. Of course, that doesn’t mean we’re […]

Related: Support Women-Owned Brand Billie's 5 Most Popular Products Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You’ve gotta give it up for the ladies — boss babes own some of the most innovative, exciting brands out there today, especially when it comes to beauty. One of our personal favorite women-owned brands causing a stir […]

Related: Feeling Bloated? This Detox Tea Is a 'Wellness Elixir' — Save 29% Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feeling bloated? Feeling sluggish? Feeling… blah? Sometimes that’s the best way to describe it. It’s a clouded mix of physical and emotional woes, and it’s hard to shake off. We can try to push ourselves through a workout, […]