You’ve gotta give it up for the ladies — boss babes own some of the most innovative, exciting brands out there today, especially when it comes to beauty. One of our personal favorite women-owned brands causing a stir in the market is Billie, a brand devoted to “making feel-good body products without the feel-bad body pressures they usually come with.” That means a great shave with pro-body hair vibes too… truly revolutionary!

Billie products are made with trumping the “Pink Tax” (the nickname given to products that are more expensive simply because they’re targeted at women) in mind as well; top-quality items that will work harder and smarter to support your routine and, most importantly, your choices. We’ve picked some of our favorite Billie shaving products so you can start your own shaving revolution right at home — from the perfect razor, to shaving cream, exfoliator and more.

The Perfect Start

This razor starter kit comes with a handle, two refill blades and a “magic holder” that uses magnets to secure your razor to the side of your shower or bathtub. The handle comes in a variety of colors (we especially like the beautiful sparkly lilac!), and you can either get this kit once and replace as needed or setup repeat deliveries at once a month, once every two months or once every three months. The blades themselves (which can also be refilled as often as you’d like) are super-sharp and wrapped in a comfy aloe moisturizer and curve-hugging pivoting head.

Buff It Out

Before you get to weed whacking, however, we suggest you exfoliate with Billie’s Body Buffer pre-shave exfoliating bar. It uses plastic-free jojoba beads to buff away bumps, prevent ingrowns and perfectly prep skin for a silky-smooth shave.

Cool Whip

This classic non-aerosol shave cream offers cusiony protection for your razor to slide right over skin for a super-gentle shave. No irritation — no problem. We love the scent options: Lavender & Bergamot (“herbal with a hint of citrus”) or Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit (“bright notes of juicy citrus”)!

V, V Smooth

As Billie puts it, “V Smooth is specifically designed for the most delicate shave job: your V.” This fragrance-free, gynecologist-approved shave gel/cleanser is made with vulva-friendly ingredients to ward off shave irritation and is pH-balanced so you can use to wash up anytime.

Spritz, Spritz, Hooray

Just a spray of Billie’s Ultimate Skin Solution will provide soothing, no-sting chemical exfoliation to work between shaves and help prevent ingrown hairs, keeping your skin soft, nourished and, most importantly, bump-free.

