“She was a fairy.” The viral TikTok sound has led to a slew of creative, charming and ridiculously funny videos — but more importantly, it’s helped us all awaken our inner fairies.
Of course, that doesn’t mean we’re going to throw on a Tinker Bell costume (outside of Halloween). We do, however, want to evoke that magical, whimsical feeling through our everyday style. Shop our favorite fairy-like picks below in mini, midi and maxi lengths!
Mini Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite: The ruffled mesh fabric of this Romwe dress is ethereal, enchanting — just everything. Available in multiple colors!
2. We Also Love: We’re definitely getting forest fairy vibes from this Faretumiya off-the-shoulder dress!
3. We Can’t Forget: Colorful like a sunrise, you’ll seriously light up a room in this Staud tiered mini dress — over $110 off at Saks Fifth Avenue!
4. Lovely Lace: A great pick to dress up for a fall event like a bridal shower or nice dinner, this Dokotoo lace wrap dress is a beauty! Grab it from Walmart!
5. Dress for Less: This puff-sleeve Suagox tulle dress looks like a designer find but costs under $40 on Prime!
6. Bonus: We’d love to see this Dokotoo tiered dress with tights and velvet booties or a sparkling headband and golden heels. P.S. The sleeves are to die for!
Midi Dresses
7. Our Absolute Favorite: How could we be anything but obsessed with this Zesica off-the-shoulder midi dress? And how can we pick just one color?
8. We Also Love: Dressing up for a fancy occasion? Make sure this Bella Barnett corset-inspired dress is in your Amazon cart!
9. We Can’t Forget: If you consider yourself to be more of a dark fairy, you’ll quickly fall in love with this By Anthropologie black lace dress!
10. In Tiers: Tiers don’t need to be saved solely for the skirt! This layered Zesica dress has the perfect swishy design!
11. Calling All Bridesmaids: The chiffon handkerchief hem and lace top of this Ever-Pretty dress will be lovely for a bridesmaid. Your photos will literally look like they came from a fairytale!
12. Bonus: We absolutely could not resist the embroidered florals on this Iwemek dress — especially on the illusion neckline!
Maxi Dresses
13. Our Absolute Favorite: The compliments will be truly endless when you show up to the function in this Smileven embroidred tulle gown. Mesmerizing!
14. We Also Love: You know you can count on Free People for a boho-chic, fairycore aesthetic. Check out this FP semi-sheer floral maxi dress from Saks!
15. We Can’t Forget: Okay, but this green House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve ruffle dress is seriously giving elevated Tinker Bell vibes!
16. A Little of Everything: Lace, mesh, tiers, dots, a selection of colors — what more could we ever ask for from this Bdcoco dress?
17. Bonus: This last one is for our beach fairy babes out there. This R.Vivimos dress has a little mermaid going for it too!
