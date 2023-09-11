Your account
Back-to-School Shopping! 7 Comfy Staples to Slay the Carpool Lane

Carpool
School’s back in session! You probably already went back-to-school shopping with your kids, but you deserve a fresh new wardrobe too. After all, you’re not a regular mom — you’re a cool mom.

If you want to receive all the compliments from other parents and guardians in the carpool lane, then we’ve got you covered. Check out these seven staples for drop-off and pick-up! Stay stylish while also keeping comfortable in these everyday essentials.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Platform Fashion Boot, Chestnut, 9
UGG
$160.00
See It!

Efan 2-Piece Lounge Set

EFAN Womens Matching Sets Two 2 Piece Lounge Sets 2023 Fall Fashion Casual Trendy Fashion Sweatsuits Sweat Suits Outfits Cozy Knit Sweater Loungewear Set Clothes
EFAN
$40.00
See It!

Madewell Drapey Cargo Pants

Madewell Drapey Wide Leg Cargo Pants in Spiced Olive at Nordstrom, Size 6
$108.00
See It!
LOGENE Women's Casual Long Sleeve Draped Open Front Jackets Knitted Cardigan Sweater Trench Coat Dressy Long Blazer 2023-5L80-shenxing-L Deep Apricot
ANRABESS
Was $67On Sale: $48You Save 28%
See It!

New Balance 574 Core Sneaker

New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker, Nimbus Cloud/White, 7
New Balance
$90.00
See It!

Striped Crewneck Sweater

ETCYY Striped Sweaters for Women Fall 2023 Long Sleeve Crew Neck Lightweight Side Slit Knit Oversized Pullover Sweater Tops
ETCYY
$33.00
See It!

AG Wide-Leg Jeans

AG Saige Stretch Raw Hem Crop Wide Leg Jeans in 13 Years Cruise at Nordstrom, Size 24
$235.00
See It!

 

