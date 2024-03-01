Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring is almost here, and the weeks of the transitional season change can often wreak havoc on our skin — and, most importantly, our lips! Whether you prefer lip balms or oils, keeping your lips in tip-top shape is important. If you don’t, it can lead to cracked — and, in extreme cases, bleeding lips. Do you want an easy way to keep your lips hydrated and shiny? We found a versatile lip oil that will protect and moisturize your lips during the finicky season transition — and it’s only $12 at Amazon!
</figure><div class="section-description full-intro">In the world of makeup, lip gloss has become a must-have. Whether you’re going for a natural, no-makeup look or looking to add some extra shine to your makeup routine, a good gloss can provide just the right amount of tint and shine without a heavy application of <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/get-your-glam-on-with-the-best-lipsticks-of-2023/">lipstick</a>.
Reviewing the Leading Lip Glosses of 2023
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SP2XHKT/?tag=advon-usw-20">NYX Professional Makeup Lip Gloss</a> - Best Overall</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SP2XHKT/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NYX-Professional-Makeup-us-weekly-1.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Looking for a sumptuous, non-sticky gloss? Look no further than the NYX Professional Makeup Lip Gloss. With sheer to medium coverage, this product feels like butter on your lips, leaving them soft and supple without any stickiness. From mauve plum to light beige, it comes in an array of delicious shades, making it easy to find the right shade for any occasion. Even better, the gloss can be worn alone or under another lip product as a base.
This pick comes with a doe-foot applicator wand that makes it easy to apply without making a mess. Additionally, this gloss’s thin consistency allows it to glide onto your lips smoothly while imparting a healthy sheen. What's more, it is never tested on animals and is certified by PETA as a cruelty-free product. Because of its luxurious formulas, range of shades, and commitment to animal-friendly practices, this lip gloss stands at the top of our list!</div>
<li>Hydrating, non-sticky formula</li>
<li>Buttery smooth texture</li>
<li>Easy to apply</li>
<li>Available in multiple eye-catching shades</li>
<li>Requires reapplication throughout the day</li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N1ZC8JZ/?tag=advon-usw-20">Broadway Vita-Lip Clear Lip Gloss</a> - Great Value</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N1ZC8JZ/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Broadway-Vita-Lip-Clear-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Broadway’s Vita-Lip Clear Lip Gloss is an amazing five-pack of lip gloss that has everything your lips need to stay hydrated, healthy, and looking great. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, each gloss in this set offers a unique benefit. Coconut oil helps hydrate chapped lips, argan oil gives your lips a healthy, smooth appearance, and mango butter will condition dry lips. Additionally, rosehip oil can reduce fine lines, while mint oil will give your lips a cooling sensation.
Unlike other lip glosses that fade away after a few minutes, this pick is exceptionally long-lasting, so you don't have to worry about reapplying it throughout the day. Plus, each gloss can easily be layered or blended together to create a dramatic look. On top of all these benefits, this lip gloss comes in a squeezable tube, making it easy to apply!</div>
<li>Hydrating, moisturizing formula</li>
<li>Not overly thick or sticky</li>
<li>Offers a subtle sheen</li>
<li>Comes in a pack of five</li>
<li>Tube might leak a little</li>
<li>Not tinted whatsoever</li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NX2YX2J/?tag=advon-usw-20">Wet n Wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss</a> - Best for Lip Plumping</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NX2YX2J/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Wet-n-Wild-Mega-Slicks-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Whether you're looking for a subtle everyday look or something bolder for special occasions, Wet n Wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss has got you covered. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, collagen, sunflower oil, and vitamin E, this gloss can help plump, moisturize and nourish your lips. It also features a unique jojoba glaze that gives your lips an ultra-shiny finish.
Available in a range of flattering hues, this tinted lip gloss provides a beautiful pop of color and is incredibly easy to apply. The included applicator wand allows you to evenly spread the gloss with just a single swipe. The formula is also non-sticky, so you won't have to worry about your lips feeling excessively tacky after application. With its long-lasting formula, this lip gloss will stay put for hours without fading or drying out — perfect for a night out with friends or a special date!</div>
<li>Moisturizing and conditioning formula</li>
<li>Extra shiny finish</li>
<li>Non-sticky and non-drying</li>
<li>Easy to apply</li>
<li>Could be sheerer</li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0797DZWCL/?tag=advon-usw-20">Almay Lip Gloss</a> - Best Shade Variety</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0797DZWCL/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Almay-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Almay's Lip Gloss is the perfect way to get your glam on. Boasting a lightweight formula, this gloss is available in eight shades, so you can easily find something that’ll create an impressive, dazzling look. This product is infused with shimmery pigments that’ll give your lips a subtle shine without the glitz.
Further, its non-sticky texture ensures that your color stays throughout the day, while the flocked applicator allows for even color distribution. It also gives your lips a smooth finish, so you won’t have to worry about clumps or flakes when applying it. And, because this lip gloss is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, you don’t have to worry about possible allergic reactions when applying it!</div>
<li>Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic</li>
<li>Provides long-lasting color</li>
<li>Glossy finish with a little shimmer</li>
<li>Smooth, clump-free application</li>
<li>Sticky to some, despite claiming it’s non-sticky</li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00593EVUS/?tag=advon-usw-20">Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss</a> - Most Long-lasting</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00593EVUS/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Rimmel-Stay-Glossy-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip gloss review"></a></figure> <div>Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their lips looking glossy and gorgeous. Made using shine extend technology, this gloss will keep your lips shiny even after eating, drinking, and kissing. This product has a buttery smooth texture that glides on easily, leaving behind a beautiful shiny finish.
From nude to bold, the lip gloss is available in a variety of shades that'll make your pout pop. Plus, the formula is very lightweight, so you won't feel like you're wearing any makeup at all. Providing medium coverage, this gloss can be worn alone or over your favorite lipstick. And, since the product comes in a tube with a doe-foot applicator, it’s easy to apply on the go!</div>
<li>Moisturizing with a smooth consistency</li>
<li>Shiny finish without being glittery</li>
<li>Formula is non-sticky</li>
<li>Available in multiple shades</li>
<li>Not very long-lasting</li>
<h3>How to Choose the Right Lip Gloss: A Complete Buying Guide</h3>
<div>Lip gloss has become a staple of every woman's makeup bag, but with such a wide variety on the market, it's hard to know where to begin. Whether it's your first tube of lipgloss or you're just looking to add some variety to your collection, it can be daunting trying to pick out the perfect color. But fret not! With this buying guide, we’ll help you choose the perfect lip gloss for any look.
<h3>Things To Consider Before Buying a Lip Gloss</h3>
<h4>Color selection</h4>
From natural shades like pink or peach to bolder colors like blood red or burgundy, lip gloss comes in a wide range of colors. If you’re just starting, choose a neutral color that will go with any outfit or occasion. The best part? Most lip glosses come in several shades, so you can mix and match them as needed.
<h4>Texture </h4>
A lip gloss’s texture can make all the difference in how your lips look and feel. Different textures offer different levels of moisturizing, stickiness, non-stickiness, shine, and long-lasting effects. Moisturizing lip gloss is great for those with dry lips and often features <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23311916.2020.1788297">hydrating ingredients</a> like shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E.
Non-sticky lip gloss is more comfortable to wear in comparison, especially throughout the day, as it won’t leave any residue behind. For an extra glossy look, opt for a gloss with a glossy finish or a matte option for a more subtle look. The key is to find one that glides smoothly over your lips and doesn’t feel heavy or uncomfortable.
<h4>Formula </h4>
The lip gloss’s formula should be lightweight yet moisturizing, ensuring your lips are hydrated throughout the day. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, jojoba oil, or <a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/coconut-oil-for-lips#:~:text=The%20primary%20benefit%20of%20coconut,other%20parts%20of%20your%20skin.">coconut oil</a> to keep your lips soft and nourished. Also, steer clear of products that contain harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.
<h4>Shine/Luster</h4>
Make sure the luster or shine level suits your aesthetic. Some lip glosses offer more intense shine, while others provide a more subtle sheen — overall, your choice depends on what effect you’re after for your makeup look.
Many brands now offer specially formulated glossy finishes, so swatch test out different ranges until you find one that works perfectly with your skin tone and desired makeup results. When buying, choose a product that gives you the glossy look you want without looking too shiny or glittery.
<h4>Color payoff</h4>
When selecting a lip gloss, it’s important to make sure that its color payoff is good. You want to ensure that the color is true to what is in the tube and doesn’t look washed out once applied to your lips. You should also consider whether or not the color is buildable; some formulas may be sheer and, as a result, require multiple coats for full pigment payoff.
<h4>Applicator</h4>
No one likes a product that requires too much effort when it's time for application! That’s why you should look for products with doe-foot applicators. They glide onto lips easily with minimal effort and don’t drag too much around delicate areas like corners, which can cause discomfort if done too forcefully or roughly.
<h4>Wearability</h4>
When shopping for lip gloss, it’s essential to find one with long-lasting wear time so you don’t have to constantly reapply throughout the day. Look for formulas that claim they can last up to eight hours or longer without the need for touch-ups and won’t fade or crease on your lips, even after eating or drinking. </div>
<h2>People Also Asked</h2>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What ingredients are commonly found in lip gloss?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>The ingredients in lip gloss vary from brand to brand. Some types of lip gloss contain a higher concentration of waxes and oils, which can be beneficial for dry or damaged lips. Others are formulated with emollients, pigments, and other active ingredients, giving your lips a plumper look.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How do I apply lip gloss?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>To apply lip gloss, start by exfoliating your lips with a gentle scrub to remove any dead skin cells. Then apply a moisturizing balm to your lips to create a barrier between your skin and the lip gloss. Finally, use your finger or a lip brush to gently dab on the lip gloss in a thin layer. If desired, you can add more layers for a more intense shine.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What is the difference between lip balm and lip gloss?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Lip balm is designed to provide relief from dryness by creating a barrier over the lips, while lip gloss adds shine and can enhance the color of your lips. Lip balm also tends to have fewer ingredients than lip gloss, as it usually only contains oils and waxes instead of other colorants and flavorings.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How long does it take for lip gloss to dry?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Lip gloss typically takes around one to two minutes to fully dry, depending on the ingredients in it and how thickly you have applied it to your lips. If you find that it takes longer than two minutes for your lip gloss to dry, you may want to check the ingredients list for any potential irritants or allergens that may be causing it to take longer than usual.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do different shades of lip gloss last different lengths of time?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, different shades of lip gloss can last different lengths of time due to their different compositions and application methods. Generally speaking, lighter shades tend to last longer than darker shades because they’re less likely to fade or smudge throughout the day.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is lip gloss better than lipstick?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>This depends on personal preference, as both products have their unique advantages and disadvantages. Lipstick tends to stay on longer than lip gloss but may not be as moisturizing as its glossy counterpart. Meanwhile, lip gloss is often more comfortable on the lips and has a more natural look compared to lipstick, but may not last as long throughout the day due to its thinner consistency.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are some tips for getting the best results when applying lip gloss?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>When applying lip gloss, make sure to start with clean and exfoliated lips — this will help ensure that the product goes on evenly without any streaks or smudges. You should also avoid applying too many layers, as this can cause the product to become clumpy or sticky over time. Additionally, be sure not to press your lips together after applying so that the product does not transfer onto your teeth or clothing.</p>
The Nooni Korean Lip Oil will give your lips a slick, wet appearance. This oil uses apple fruit extract and apple seed to soften and moisturize the lips. Also, this option provides a visible plumping effect and leaves behind a lustrous tint.
When using this lip oil, there’s no need to overdo it — or, if that’s your preferred look, slather it on! It will perfectly complement your beauty routine and elevate your finished makeup appearance. It comes in 11 colors that will suit your fancy!
In regards to this moisturizing lip oil, a reviewer exclaimed, “I love these! They’re affordable, and the quality is so good! I love the different tints on these glosses.” Another happy Amazon shopper said, “I love Korean products, and this didn’t disappoint. Better than expected. It has a great shine and is long-lasting. It’s thick but not sticky. I’ll definitely purchase it again.”
One more Amazon reviewer noted, “This is a very nice lip saver. The colors are very nice and not garish. The taste or smell is light. It lasts a good while and works well to soften your lips.”
So, if you need a way to keep your lips hydrated and plump during the fastidious season change, this lip oil could become your new beauty bestie!
Reviewing the Leading Lip Stains of 2023
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DS9RKLN/?tag=advon-usw-20">ETUDE Fixing Tint Lip Stain</a> - Best Overall</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DS9RKLN/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/ETUDE-Fixing-Tint-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip stain review"></a></figure> <div>With the Etude Fixing Tint Lip Stain, you can get a gorgeous makeup look that lasts all day. The highly pigmented formula provides full coverage in just one swipe, while its transfer-proof fixation ensures it won’t smudge or come off easily. It's specifically formulated with a hydro-matte texture to provide a long-lasting finish and can be used on top of any lip color to create a unique stained look.
Thanks to its waterproof properties and lightweight formula, you don’t have to worry about your lips feeling dry or sticky. This product comes with a doe foot applicator, making application easy and precise. From cranberry plum to dusty beige, this lip stain comes in a range of colors to suit every skin tone. Plus, since it’s highly pigmented, you don’t have to apply multiple layers for full coverage. Because of its matte texture, diverse shade range, and long-lasting properties, this lip stain stands at the top of our list.</div>
<li>Hydrating formula</li>
<li>Transfer and smudge-proof</li>
<li>Full coverage pigmentation</li>
<li>Easy to blend</li>
<li>Can be difficult to take off</li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09G9ZYQHG/?tag=advon-usw-20">It’S SKIN Lip Stain</a> - Great Formula</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09G9ZYQHG/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/its-skin-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="lip stain review"></a></figure> <div><span>The It’S SKIN Lip Stain is the perfect lip tint for those who want a daily color that stays true and looks beautiful with a satin finish. This Korean lip tint is formulated with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E that keep the lips moisturized throughout the day, so you won't have to worry about feeling dry or flaky. The intense pigment of this tint adheres to the lips easily and is smudge-proof, mask-proof, and long-lasting, so you can enjoy hours of a flawless finish.</span>
<span>The lightweight formula of this lip stain makes it easy to apply. The flexible applicator attached to its cap ensures that you get precise dipping and easy lip contouring in one swipe for perfectly contoured and plumy lips. With its hydrating formula, you can keep your lips looking soft all day. </span></div>
<li><span>Long-lasting formula</span></li>
<li><span>Nourishing ingredients like vitamin E</span></li>
<li><span>Intense colors</span></li>
<li><span>Little pricey</span></li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004SGZ610/?tag=advon-usw-20">Jane Iredale Lip Stain</a> - Most Natural Looking</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004SGZ610/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Jane-Iredale-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip stain review"></a></figure> <div>The Jane Iredale Lip Stain is the perfect addition to your collection. Enriched with botanical ingredients like olive and avocado butter, this lip stain will leave your lips feeling soft and moisturized while creating an irresistible shade that complements your overall look. Whether you’ve got a dark, medium, or fair skin tone, these shades will surely enhance your beauty. Available in three different colors, the beautiful color can be worn alone or as a base for other lipsticks and glosses.
This easy-to-apply stain glides on effortlessly and dries quickly, creating a long-lasting, natural-looking stain that won't rub off or smudge. The lip stain is also very lightweight and doesn't feel heavy on your lips; in fact, it feels like you're wearing nothing at all – perfect for a no-makeup makeup look! </div>
<li>Non-greasy formula</li>
<li>Subtle and buildable color</li>
<li>Doesn’t dry out lips</li>
<li>Free from harmful chemicals</li>
<li>Limited color selection</li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019F0F8DE/?tag=advon-usw-20">Rimmel Provocalips Lip Stain</a> - Longest Lasting</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019F0F8DE/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Rimmel-Provocalips-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip stain review"></a></figure> <div>Rimmel's Provocalips Lip Stain is an incredibly versatile makeup product that will appeal to all kinds of makeup lovers. Made from an innovative combination of ingredients, this lip stain is designed to stay on for hours without fading or cracking. This product is also highly pigmented, providing rich, vibrant color while leaving behind a glossy finish for an extra touch of glamor. The lip stain is also food-proof and transfer-proof, so you’ll be able to eat and drink without worrying about staining your teeth or leaving behind a telltale mark on your cup.
Most importantly, the lip stain is very easy to apply, requiring just one swipe for full coverage. While most lip stains only last for two to four hours, this one can last for more than 16 hours, so you won’t have to worry about refreshing or reapplying all day. Best of all, it's available in a variety of shades, including nude pink, deep red, and bright fuchsia, allowing you to find your signature shade.</div>
<li>Transfer-proof</li>
<li>Long lasting wearability</li>
<li>Suitable for all skin tones</li>
<li>Available in multiple hues</li>
<li>May dry out the lips</li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008HP2VRU/?tag=advon-usw-20">REVLON Balm Lip Stain</a> - Most Nourishing</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008HP2VRU/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/REVLON-Balm-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="lip stain review"></a></figure> <div><span>Looking for a lip stain that doesn’t just give you color but also nourishes your lips? Look no further than the REVLON Balm Lip Stain. Infused with beneficial ingredients like shea, mango, and coconut butter, this lip stain will keep your lips soft and supple throughout the day. The lightweight stain formula glides onto your lips and offers long-lasting wear and intense pigmentation. </span>
<span>From subtle nudes and mauves to daring reds and purples, this product is available in eight collectible shades, all of which can be worn alone or layered for an even bolder statement. The color is also buildable, so you can get it as sheer or as opaque as you’d like. On top of everything, this product comes in a unique retractable chubby crayon design, allowing you to apply the stain with ease.</span></div>
<li>Lightweight, moisturizing formula</li>
<li>Great color payoff</li>
<li>Smooth and convenient application</li>
<li>Ideal for everyday use</li>
<li>Limited color options</li>
<h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X5KNXM1/?tag=advon-usw-20">L’Oreal Paris Lip Stain</a> - Most Buildable Formula</h3>
<figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X5KNXM1/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/LOreal-Paris-us-weekly-1.jpg%22" alt="lip stain review"></a></figure> <div>The L’Oreal Paris Lip Stain is a revolutionary product that combines the bold pigmentation of lipstick with the lightweight feel of <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/add-shine-to-your-lips-with-the-best-lip-glosses/">lip gloss.</a> This liquid lip stain is formulated with a unique blend of pigments and a weightless, mousse-like texture that glides on smoothly and evenly, leaving behind a bold and vibrant color that lasts for hours. The lightweight formula is also infused with a nourishing blend of ingredients to keep your lips moisturized and hydrated all day.
From classic reds to muted nudes, this lip stain comes in various colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade for your skin tone. This product features an innovative applicator that allows for precise and easy application, so you can achieve a perfectly defined and polished look every time. It's even smudge-proof and transfer-proof, making it perfect for those busy days or nights out. With its long-lasting, smudge-proof formula, nourishing ingredients, and wide range of colors, this lip stain is sure to become one of your go-to lip products.</div>
<li>Rich, true-to-color pigmentation</li>
<li>Smudge-proof, non-drying formula</li>
<li>Convenient and easy application</li>
<li>Wide range of shades</li>
<li>May require multiple coats</li>
<h3>Lip Stains: A Buyer’s Guide</h3>
<div>Lip stains are a game-changer for those who want a long-lasting color that stays put throughout the day. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect one for you. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at all the factors you should consider before making your purchase, so you can find the perfect lip stain to suit your needs and preferences.
<h3>What To Look For When Buying Lip Stains</h3>
<h4>Moisturizing properties</h4>
When buying lip stains, it is important to consider how moisturizing they are. If your lips tend to get dry easily, then it's best to go with a formula that provides extra moisture so your lips don't become flaky and chapped throughout the day. Look for lip stains enriched with emollient oils and vitamin E, as they’ll help nourish and protect your lip.
It may also be a good idea to avoid anything containing alcohol, artificial fragrances, camphor, menthol, or phenol because they can dry out lips over time or irritate sensitive skin types.
<h4>Wearability</h4>
Choosing a lip stain with long-lasting wear time ensures that you don’t have to worry about re-applying throughout the day. Most lip stains offer anywhere from 6 to 12 hours of wear time or more, depending on the formula.
<h4>Transfer resistance</h4>
No one wants their so-called “kissproof” lip stain smudging off after only a few minutes. To ensure maximum color payoff with minimal transfer throughout the day, look for a formula resistant to smudging and transfer.
<h4>Application</h4>
Make sure whatever product you select is easy to apply. This will help cut down on makeup prep time in the morning and provide long-lasting color throughout the day. Look for lip stains that come in an applicator wand or tube with a doe-foot applicator that allows you to easily apply the product without overdoing it. The formula should also be comfortable on your lips and not overly drying or sticky after application.
<h4>Shade variety</h4>
You can find lip stains in every shade imaginable, from bright reds and pinks to nudes and mauves. When selecting a lip stain, choose a shade that compliments your hair color, skin tone, undertone, eye color, and outfit.
When choosing the right nude or mauve shade, keep in mind that all nudes are not created equal. Some are more pink-based, while others lean toward brown tones, it all depends on the brand.
<h4>Finishes</h4>
Similarly, lip stains are available in different finishes, including creams and glosses. Some formulas dry down to a matte finish, while others have more of a satin sheen. While both finishes are beautiful, mattes tend to be drier; therefore, if you suffer from dry lips, you might want to avoid matte lip stains.</div>
<h2>People Also Asked</h2>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I use lip stain over lipstick?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, you can use a lip stain over your lipstick. But, some types of lipstick may need to be blotted first to ensure the lip stain will stay in place once applied.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do I need to prime my lips before applying lip stain?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Typically it is not necessary to prime your lips before applying lip stain, but make sure your lips are moisturized and exfoliated beforehand. This will help the product sit better and last longer on your lips.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is a lip stain better than lipstick?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>This depends on personal preference and what type of look you're going for. A lip stain provides long-lasting color without the need to constantly re-apply throughout the day, whereas lipstick provides more intense pigment in one application but may require more frequent touch-ups.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do I need to wear lip gloss with a lip stain?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>While you can wear lip gloss with a lip stain, it’s not required. The purpose of a lip gloss is to add shine or moisture to your lips. A stain can provide both of those things but is better used for adding color to the lips than glosses. Feel free to experiment with lip gloss and stains for more unique looks.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do lip stains work on all skin tones?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Most lip stains are made to be universal, meaning they will all look good on any skin tone.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I use lip stain as a blush?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Depending on the formulation, you can use lip stain as a blush. Many lip products can double as face color products. When applied to the cheeks, lip stains can provide a more subtle and natural-looking flush of color compared to traditional powder blushes. When applying, be sure to blend the stain into the cheeks in upwards sweeps with a makeup brush or fingers. Depending on the consistency of the lip stain, you may need to apply a few light layers to get your desired level of color.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any non-toxic or organic lip stains available?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, there are many non-toxic and organic lip stains on the market. The key is to read the labels carefully and ensure the ingredients meet your safety and health standards.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How do I apply a lip stain?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>Because lip stains tend to be more pigmented than traditional lipsticks, it’s important to apply them with care. Starting at the center of your upper lip and gently pat the stain outward so that it blends seamlessly into your natural lip color. Avoid rubbing or dragging the product across your lips to prevent streaking or uneven coverage. Once you’ve applied it all over your lips, allow the product to set for several minutes before applying a clear lip gloss or balm overtop. This will help lock in moisture and prevent feathering.</p>
<div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does a lip stain contain SPF protection?</h3></div>
<p><strong>A: </strong>No, most lip stains do not contain SPF protection, so be sure to use a separate sunscreen for your lips, especially if you plan on spending significant time outdoors.</p>
</div>