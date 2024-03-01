Your account
Dry Lips? This Hydrating Korean Lip Oil Is Just $12 and Has Almost 9K 5-Star Reviews

Nooni Korean Lip Oil
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is almost here, and the weeks of the transitional season change can often wreak havoc on our skin — and, most importantly, our lips! Whether you prefer lip balms or oils, keeping your lips in tip-top shape is important. If you don’t, it can lead to cracked — and, in extreme cases, bleeding lips. Do you want an easy way to keep your lips hydrated and shiny? We found a versatile lip oil that will protect and moisturize your lips during the finicky season transition — and it’s only $12 at Amazon!

The Nooni Korean Lip Oil will give your lips a slick, wet appearance. This oil uses apple fruit extract and apple seed to soften and moisturize the lips. Also, this option provides a visible plumping effect and leaves behind a lustrous tint.

Get the Nooni Korean Lip Oil for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

When using this lip oil, there’s no need to overdo it — or, if that’s your preferred look, slather it on! It will perfectly complement your beauty routine and elevate your finished makeup appearance. It comes in 11 colors that will suit your fancy!

In regards to this moisturizing lip oil, a reviewer exclaimed, “I love these! They’re affordable, and the quality is so good! I love the different tints on these glosses.” Another happy Amazon shopper said, “I love Korean products, and this didn’t disappoint. Better than expected. It has a great shine and is long-lasting. It’s thick but not sticky. I’ll definitely purchase it again.”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “This is a very nice lip saver. The colors are very nice and not garish. The taste or smell is light. It lasts a good while and works well to soften your lips.”

So, if you need a way to keep your lips hydrated and plump during the fastidious season change, this lip oil could become your new beauty bestie!

