An SPF of at least 15 is recommended with factor 50 being the best choice for outdoor sports fanatics or sun worshipers. Everyone should have a lip balm infused with sun protection on hand and we have broken down all the important elements to consider to help you find your perfect SPF lip balm and keep your lips in tip-top condition.

SPF lip balms are a triple-action skin care essential that shields your precious pout from the sun, drench parched lips with hydrating ingredients and improves their overall appearance with a dash of moisture. You can even choose a tinted option to add some color.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Lip Balms with SPF?

Factor

This will depend on how much sun exposure you get and your complexion. If you are going to be out all day in direct sunlight applying a higher factor of 30 or 50 is ideal as it provides optimum protection. SPF lip balm should be used even in winter and if you do sport outdoors make sure to pick up a sweat and water-resistant option.

Color

Higher factors may leave a white cast on the skin, at least when first applied. If you are looking to avoid this, pick up a sheer option. Or combine your makeup and skincare and save time in the mornings by using a tinted SPF lip balm.

Applicator

SPF lip balm comes in four types of packaging — roll-up stick, squeezable tube, wand applicator and small pot. The first three are the most hygienic as you avoid direct contact with your hands. Roll-up sticks are the easiest to apply while tubes are fully recyclable. Wand applicators will provide a more gloss or shiny finish.

Use

SPF lip balm is a daily necessity for those who want to invest in the long-term care of their lips. It should always be applied before any other product including moisturizer or lip products. It is also important to remember to reapply every 80 mins if you are outside for extended periods.

Brand

This is one product where drugstore brands hold their own against more expensive options. As this is a product you want to get into the habit of using daily, keeping an SPF lip balm with you at all times will mean your pout will be permanently protected. First, decide on the sun factor you require then look for a balm that provides that to help narrow down your choices.