15 Best Lip Balms With SPF to Use All Year Round
Lips are the most delicate skin on the face, the most exposed area and also the easiest to forget about when applying regular sunscreen. If you have ever suffered from sunburnt lips it is not an experience you will want to repeat. Even on days when you aren’t lying on the beach or lounging by the pool, keeping your lips coated in SPF will not only protect them from burning but also prevent the early signs of UV damage.
Even in winter, your lips tend to get dry and chapped due to the colder temperatures and more extreme weather conditions, so investing in an SPF lip balm means your lips will be shielded from exposure to damaging elements all year long.
After testing out the options and combing through their formulas, the curated list below contains a tight selection of the best lip balms with SPF that are also loaded with moisturizing ingredients to ensure your lips are not only protected from the Sun but also kept hydrated and conditioned.
Finding the Best Lip Balms with SPF
SPF lip balms are a triple-action skin care essential that shields your precious pout from the sun, drench parched lips with hydrating ingredients and improves their overall appearance with a dash of moisture. You can even choose a tinted option to add some color.
An SPF of at least 15 is recommended with factor 50 being the best choice for outdoor sports fanatics or sun worshipers. Everyone should have a lip balm infused with sun protection on hand and we have broken down all the important elements to consider to help you find your perfect SPF lip balm and keep your lips in tip-top condition.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Lip Balms with SPF?
Factor
This will depend on how much sun exposure you get and your complexion. If you are going to be out all day in direct sunlight applying a higher factor of 30 or 50 is ideal as it provides optimum protection. SPF lip balm should be used even in winter and if you do sport outdoors make sure to pick up a sweat and water-resistant option.
Color
Higher factors may leave a white cast on the skin, at least when first applied. If you are looking to avoid this, pick up a sheer option. Or combine your makeup and skincare and save time in the mornings by using a tinted SPF lip balm.
Applicator
SPF lip balm comes in four types of packaging — roll-up stick, squeezable tube, wand applicator and small pot. The first three are the most hygienic as you avoid direct contact with your hands. Roll-up sticks are the easiest to apply while tubes are fully recyclable. Wand applicators will provide a more gloss or shiny finish.
Use
SPF lip balm is a daily necessity for those who want to invest in the long-term care of their lips. It should always be applied before any other product including moisturizer or lip products. It is also important to remember to reapply every 80 mins if you are outside for extended periods.
Brand
This is one product where drugstore brands hold their own against more expensive options. As this is a product you want to get into the habit of using daily, keeping an SPF lip balm with you at all times will mean your pout will be permanently protected. First, decide on the sun factor you require then look for a balm that provides that to help narrow down your choices.
What are the Different Types of Lip Balms with SPF?
Transparent
This is the most popular type of SPF lip balm as everyone in the family can use it. Transparent lip balms tend to have a higher factor so offer more protection, especially when exercising or working up a sweat outdoors. They also feel less greasy so won’t leave you with sticky lips.
Tinted
If you love adding a dash of color to your lips, investing in a tinted SPF lip balm will keep your lips safe in the sun without sacrificing on color. They offer a natural finish which is perfect for a glowing day makeup.
Flavored
SPF lip balm is now available in an array of flavors ranging from fruity picks such as strawberry, kiwi and banana to tropical options such as coconut and lime. If you are not a fan of fruit but like to keep things fresh go for a peppermint flavored lip balm.
Best Overall: Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm
Pros
- Contains Aloe and Vitamin E
- Hypoallergenic
- Best seller
Cons
- Not everyone may like the fruity scent
- Some may prefer a higher SPF
- Not tinted
If keeping your lips shielded on a daily basis is your main priority then picking up one of these lip balms from Sun Bum will mean your pout will always be protected from harmful UV rays. Enriching with skin softening ingredients like aloe and vitamin E, not only do they deliver SPF 30 but they also aid in hydrating your lips to keep them soothed and supple all day long.
The texture glides on like butter without ever feeling too thick or greasy and melts into the skin to provide instant moisture. Available in an array of fruity flavors such as pomegranate and mango, if you are having trouble choosing, go for the coconut, watermelon and banana tripack.
Best High Factor Protection: Coppertone SPORT Sunscreen Lip Balm
Pros
- Great price
- SPF 50
- Rave reviews
Cons
- Packaging could be better
- No flavor
- Slightly smaller stick (although a little goes a long way)
This aloe and vitamin E infused SPF 50 from Coppertone not only protects lips from the sun but also prevents them from becoming chapped. This is a lip balm the whole family can use. Whether you are looking for something to wear under lipstick or for a sun shielding option when playing sports outdoors, the high factor and tintless formula works for everyone.
Dermatologically tested, this balm is also free from fragrance, oxybenzone and sulfates as well as being heat, sweat and water resistant. Coming in at just under $5, it provides great value for money for such a high factor.
Best Drugstore: Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 45
Pros
- Water resistant
- Hydrates dry lips
- Affordable
Cons
- Not everyone may like the flavor
- Packaging could be more environmentally conscious
- No tinted option available
Banana Boat has long been one of America's most beloved sun care brands, with their scents automatically transporting you to memories of summers at the beach. It is no surprise then that they hit another home run with this SPF 45 lip balm that protects, nourishes and hydrates lips all at the same time.
Easy to use and also suitable for kids, this balm is water resistant and loaded with bran wax and coconut oil to make for an extra moisturizing experience your lips will thank you for. This is one of our all time favorite drugstore finds.
Best For Dry Lips: Jack Black Lip Balm SPF 25
Pros
- Protects against all elements
- Wide range of flavors
- Delivers instant hydration
Cons
- Some people may prefer a wind up lip tube
- Slightly more expensive
- Due to the moisturizing ingredients some people may find it slightly thick
This lip balm from Jack Black has developed quite a following due to its unrivaled ability to soothe and hydrate dry chapped lips while also providing sun protection. Available in an array of flavors - Black Tea and Blackberry is the one to reach for if your lips are feeling especially parched.
Along with antioxidants and vitamin E, avocado and green tea extract has also been added to ensure your lips stay plumped and moisturized for longer. Not only does it keep you safe in the sun, this balm takes on any extreme weather conditions such as wind burn and freezing temperatures, making it a great option for winter as well.
Best Tinted: Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50
Pros
- Provides a slight tint
- Can also be used on cheeks
- Higher protection
Cons
- Not everyone make like a tint
- Wider stick
- Slightly more expensive
If you like to keep your makeup and skincare routine as simple as possible, this Sunforgettable lip balm from Colorescience enables you to streamline your SPF, lip and blush all into one. The universally flattering shades combine with an extra high factor 50 to create this handy little stick that also doubles up as a cheek tint.
The cruelty-free formula is free from parabens, sulfates, fragrance and oil making it an ideal option for all skin types but especially those with oily or sensitive complexions. Nothing gets past this balm as it also shields against blue light and pollution.
Best Anti-Aging: Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30
Pros
- Silicone free
- Protects against free radicals
- Dermatologist tested
Cons
- Not everyone make like the squeezable tube
- Fewer reviews
- Not as widely available
Sun damage is widely seen as one of the main causes of the signs of aging, which is why it is so important to keep your lips protected at all times. This delicious lip balm from Cay Skin has been infused with sea moss and aloe stem cells to help shield against environment stressors as well as UV rays.
More like an all round treatment for your lips, the sea moss strengthens and protects the skin’s moisture barrier to contribute to the long term plumpness and suppleness of your lips. As well as a clear option, it is also available in two other tinted shades for the days when you feel like adding some color to your complexion.
Best on Amazon: Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30
Pros
- Goes on clear
- Non sticky formula
- Skin nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Some people may prefer a roll up applicator
- Only available in one flavor
- Not everyone may like the taste
Supergoop are renowned for their ability to combine skincare with sunscreen to keep your complexion both nourished and protected on the daily. Antioxidant powerhouse acai combines with shea butter and sunflower seed oil to coat lips in a clear and lightweight hydrating sun protecting balm that never feels greasy.
Whether you are looking for an every day option to combine with your favorite lipstick, need an SPF for exercising outdoors or for lounging on the beach, this balm will keep your lips in year round peak condition.
Best for Chapped Lips: Blistex Medicated Lip Balm SPF 15
Pros
- Great price
- Prevents dryness
- Heals chapped lips
Cons
- Packaging could be better
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Sometimes sells out
Avoid ever having to suffer from chapped lips again with this incredibly affordable lip balm from Blistex. Designed specifically to deliver maximum hydration and moisture to cracked lips, this balm glides on for instant relief and healing.
Due to how popular this lip balm was, Blistex had to set up a subscription service to keep up with customers demands to repurchase it constantly and ensure they never have to be without one of these trusty SPF sticks.
Best Value: Carmex Daily Care Lip Balm SPF 15
Pros
- Costs just over $1
- Water resistant
- Compact packaging
Cons
- Not everyone may like the strawberry flavor
- Some may prefer a higher factor
- Excessive packaging
Carmex has been taking care of lips since 1937, and this lip balm stick with its fruity flavor and SPF 15 has all your lips’ needs covered in one clean swipe. Along with an unbeatable price tag, having one of these hydrating tubes on hand will mean your lips stay moisturized and protected no matter where you go.
One of the main benefits of this lip balm is how it never feels sticky or greasy when wearing it yet manages to maintain lip’s softness all day long. An added bonus is that it holds up against water and sweat making it perfect for hitting the pool or open air workouts.
Best Lip Plumping: Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Platinum Lip Plump SPF 30
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Contains hyaluronic acid
- Targets the signs of aging
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- No flavor
- Not as widely available
This lip plumping balm from Dr. Lara Devgan is for those days when your lips need some extra attention and an overall pick me up. The wand glides across lips to provide instant revitalization and plumpness with a touch of gloss.
Niacin is added to enhance your lips natural color while ceramides and hyaluronic acid improve moisture retention for smoother and long lasting hydration. The lightweight gel formula is also cruelty-free and doesn’t contain sulfates or parabens.
Best Gloss: Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Soother Gloss with SPF 20
Pros
- Gloss finish
- Skin soothing formula
- Contains cooling properties
Cons
- Not everyone may like the shine finish
- Some may prefer a roll up stick
- Not so many shade options
A lot of glosses can actually cause your lips to burn faster due to their high oil content. If you love to keep your lips glossy but don’t want to risk a blistered pout, investing in one of these glossy tubes from Neutrongena will keep your lips protected and shining all at the same time.
Not only does it provide SPF 20 but it also contains soothing chamomile and cooling cucumber extract to deliver premium lip care while also protecting from harmful UV rays. A must have for anyone who wants to stay glam while in the Sun.
Best for Oily Skin: EltaMD UV Lip SPF 36
Pros
- Oil free formula
- Water resistant
- Rave reviews
Cons
- No tinted options
- Not everyone may like the mint flavor
- May leave a slight white cast
Keep your lips feeling extra fresh with this water resistant broad spectrum lip balm. It has a hint of mint which feels energizing on the lips and the oil free formula means it doesn’t result in excessive shine or greasiness, instead providing a dose of hydration to soothe damaged lips.
If you fall victim to cold sores this is also a great option as it works to not only protect lips but also to heal and moisturize them gently. Fragrance and paraben free, the non comedogenic ingredients also make this lip balm sensitive skin friendly.
Best Soothing: O’Keeffe’s Lip Repair SPF 35 Lip Balm
Pros
- Affordable
- Water resistant
- Targets dryness
Cons
- Excessive packaging
- No flavor options
- Some people may prefer a tint
For those with dry and cracked lips, this is the SPF lip balm you need to get your lips back to their best. SPF 35 protects from further sun damage while the soothing aloe boost delivers skin healing properties to offer instant relief and transform tired looking mouths to smooth and supple lips.
The non-sticky texture glides on to deliver seven moisturizing ingredients for all day hydration, while the water resistant sun protection shields lips from UV rays, making this one of our favorite lip improving SPF balms on the market.
Best Color: MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30
Pros
- Natural color selection
- Also available in transparent
- Contains avocado oil
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
- Not everyone may like a strong tint
The formula of this tinted lip balm is packed to the brim with skin enriching ingredients. MD SolarSciences have managed to combine vitamin C and E, avocado, jojoba and olive oils, shea butter and ceraphyl along with an SPF 30 and universally flattering sheer shades to create the perfect sun protecting lip balm with a hint of color.
Only one swipe of this creamy texture is needed to keep your lips safe from UV rays while also adding a veil of color. Both cruelty-free and reef safe, the packaging is also fully recyclable.
Best Primer: NUDESTIX Nudescreen Lip Primer SPF 30
Pros
- Blue light protection
- High sun factor
- Works under lipstick
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Wand applicator may have worked better
- Sometimes sells out
There is nothing better than a multi-purpose beauty product and this lip primer form Nudestix creates the ideal base for lipstick while also delivering SPF 30 and infusing lips with three different skin nourishing ingredients.
Green algae extract gets to work to reduce the appearance of lip aging while passion flower extract protects from atmospheric pollutants as purple flower extract simultaneously defends lips against free radicals. Bonus points for the packaging being fully recyclable and the cruelty-free formula.
People Also Ask
-
Q: When to apply SPF lip balm?
A:Due to how delicate the skin is on the lips, it’s always a good idea to wear lip balm with UV protection all year round and apply lip balm with SPF at least 15 minutes before sun exposure.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a lip balm with SPF?
A:Dermatologists recommend wearing an SPF lip balm everyday so it is a product you will go through quite quickly. Some brands sell balms in tri-packs, which can make it more affordable in the long run.
-
Q: Can I wear SPF lip balm with my regular lipstick?
A:Yes, of course. There aren’t many lipsticks that also provide a sufficient SPF, so applying a lip balm with an SPF will not only protect your lips from the sun but also keep them soft and moisturized under your lip color.
