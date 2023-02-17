Add Color to Your Lips With the Best Lip Stains

What To Look For When Buying Lip Stains

Moisturizing properties

Lip stains are a game-changer for those who want a long-lasting color that stays put throughout the day. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect one for you. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at all the factors you should consider before making your purchase, so you can find the perfect lip stain to suit your needs and preferences.

When buying lip stains, it is important to consider how moisturizing they are. If your lips tend to get dry easily, then it’s best to go with a formula that provides extra moisture so your lips don’t become flaky and chapped throughout the day. Look for lip stains enriched with emollient oils and vitamin E, as they’ll help nourish and protect your lip.

It may also be a good idea to avoid anything containing alcohol, artificial fragrances, camphor, menthol, or phenol because they can dry out lips over time or irritate sensitive skin types.

Wearability

Choosing a lip stain with long-lasting wear time ensures that you don’t have to worry about re-applying throughout the day. Most lip stains offer anywhere from 6 to 12 hours of wear time or more, depending on the formula.

Transfer resistance

No one wants their so-called “kissproof” lip stain smudging off after only a few minutes. To ensure maximum color payoff with minimal transfer throughout the day, look for a formula resistant to smudging and transfer.

Application

Make sure whatever product you select is easy to apply. This will help cut down on makeup prep time in the morning and provide long-lasting color throughout the day. Look for lip stains that come in an applicator wand or tube with a doe-foot applicator that allows you to easily apply the product without overdoing it. The formula should also be comfortable on your lips and not overly drying or sticky after application.

Shade variety

You can find lip stains in every shade imaginable, from bright reds and pinks to nudes and mauves. When selecting a lip stain, choose a shade that compliments your hair color, skin tone, undertone, eye color, and outfit.

When choosing the right nude or mauve shade, keep in mind that all nudes are not created equal. Some are more pink-based, while others lean toward brown tones, it all depends on the brand.

Finishes

Similarly, lip stains are available in different finishes, including creams and glosses. Some formulas dry down to a matte finish, while others have more of a satin sheen. While both finishes are beautiful, mattes tend to be drier; therefore, if you suffer from dry lips, you might want to avoid matte lip stains.