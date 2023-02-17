Add Color to Your Lips With the Best Lip Stains

Reviewing the Leading Lip Stains of 2023
ETUDE Fixing Tint Lip Stain – Best Overall
Thanks to its waterproof properties and lightweight formula, you don’t have to worry about your lips feeling dry or sticky. This product comes with a doe foot applicator, making application easy and precise. From cranberry plum to dusty beige, this lip stain comes in a range of colors to suit every skin tone. Plus, since it’s highly pigmented, you don’t have to apply multiple layers for full coverage. Because of its matte texture, diverse shade range, and long-lasting properties, this lip stain stands at the top of our list.
- Hydrating formula
- Transfer and smudge-proof
- Full coverage pigmentation
- Easy to blend
- Can be difficult to take off
Jane Iredale Lip Stain – Most Natural Looking
This easy-to-apply stain glides on effortlessly and dries quickly, creating a long-lasting, natural-looking stain that won’t rub off or smudge. The lip stain is also very lightweight and doesn’t feel heavy on your lips; in fact, it feels like you’re wearing nothing at all – perfect for a no-makeup makeup look!
- Non-greasy formula
- Subtle and buildable color
- Doesn’t dry out lips
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Limited color selection
Rimmel Provocalips Lip Stain – Longest Lasting
Most importantly, the lip stain is very easy to apply, requiring just one swipe for full coverage. While most lip stains only last for two to four hours, this one can last for more than 16 hours, so you won’t have to worry about refreshing or reapplying all day. Best of all, it’s available in a variety of shades, including nude pink, deep red, and bright fuchsia, allowing you to find your signature shade.
- Transfer-proof
- Long lasting wearability
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Available in multiple hues
- May dry out the lips
REVLON Balm Lip Stain – Most Nourishing
From subtle nudes and mauves to daring reds and purples, this product is available in eight collectible shades, all of which can be worn alone or layered for an even bolder statement. The color is also buildable, so you can get it as sheer or as opaque as you’d like. On top of everything, this product comes in a unique retractable chubby crayon design, allowing you to apply the stain with ease.
- Lightweight, moisturizing formula
- Great color payoff
- Smooth and convenient application
- Ideal for everyday use
- Limited color options
L’Oreal Paris Lip Stain – Most Buildable Formula
From classic reds to muted nudes, this lip stain comes in various colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade for your skin tone. This product features an innovative applicator that allows for precise and easy application, so you can achieve a perfectly defined and polished look every time. It’s even smudge-proof and transfer-proof, making it perfect for those busy days or nights out. With its long-lasting, smudge-proof formula, nourishing ingredients, and wide range of colors, this lip stain is sure to become one of your go-to lip products.
- Rich, true-to-color pigmentation
- Smudge-proof, non-drying formula
- Convenient and easy application
- Wide range of shades
- May require multiple coats
Lip Stains: A Buyer’s Guide
What To Look For When Buying Lip Stains
Moisturizing properties
When buying lip stains, it is important to consider how moisturizing they are. If your lips tend to get dry easily, then it’s best to go with a formula that provides extra moisture so your lips don’t become flaky and chapped throughout the day. Look for lip stains enriched with emollient oils and vitamin E, as they’ll help nourish and protect your lip.
It may also be a good idea to avoid anything containing alcohol, artificial fragrances, camphor, menthol, or phenol because they can dry out lips over time or irritate sensitive skin types.
Wearability
Choosing a lip stain with long-lasting wear time ensures that you don’t have to worry about re-applying throughout the day. Most lip stains offer anywhere from 6 to 12 hours of wear time or more, depending on the formula.
Transfer resistance
No one wants their so-called “kissproof” lip stain smudging off after only a few minutes. To ensure maximum color payoff with minimal transfer throughout the day, look for a formula resistant to smudging and transfer.
Application
Make sure whatever product you select is easy to apply. This will help cut down on makeup prep time in the morning and provide long-lasting color throughout the day. Look for lip stains that come in an applicator wand or tube with a doe-foot applicator that allows you to easily apply the product without overdoing it. The formula should also be comfortable on your lips and not overly drying or sticky after application.
Shade variety
You can find lip stains in every shade imaginable, from bright reds and pinks to nudes and mauves. When selecting a lip stain, choose a shade that compliments your hair color, skin tone, undertone, eye color, and outfit.
When choosing the right nude or mauve shade, keep in mind that all nudes are not created equal. Some are more pink-based, while others lean toward brown tones, it all depends on the brand.
Finishes
Similarly, lip stains are available in different finishes, including creams and glosses. Some formulas dry down to a matte finish, while others have more of a satin sheen. While both finishes are beautiful, mattes tend to be drier; therefore, if you suffer from dry lips, you might want to avoid matte lip stains.
